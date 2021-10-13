CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
German skier Thomas Dressen to miss World Cup start

By The Associated Press
Seattle Times
 4 days ago

SCHWÄBISCH HALL, Germany (AP) — German skier Thomas Dressen will miss the start of the World Cup season as he tries to build his fitness ahead of the Winter Olympics following a knee operation, he said Wednesday. Dressen ruled himself out of the first two speed rounds of the season...

AFP

US Open champ Medvedev stunned by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev joined the growing list of top-seed casualties at the ATP/WTA Indian Wells on Wednesday, losing in the fourth round to world No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3. Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, had not lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games, and had his serve broken six times against Dimitrov, en route to a stunning early exit for the top seed. "I don't remember myself losing three service games, even four service games ever on hard courts," Medvedev said. "That shows how slow this court is and the conditions, more like clay, which I don't like. To lose four times the serve is just unacceptable. That's why I lost the (second) set."
TENNIS
KEYT

John Brooks to miss US World Cup qualifiers with back injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defender John Brooks will miss the United States’ three World Cup qualifiers this month because of a back injury. Wolfsburg coach Mark van Bommel said the 28-year-old Brooks will not travel from Germany to Texas, where the Americans play Jamaica on Thursday night. Brooks started two of the Americans’ first three qualifiers in September and is among the few veterans of the team that failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Von Bommel said Brooks may be healthy by the Oct. 16 match against Union Berlin. Brooks became the second defender dropped from the 27-man roster announced last week.
SOCCER
abc17news.com

Uruguay qualifies for ’23 Rugby World Cup, Canada misses out

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay has qualified for the 2023 Rugby World Cup after downing the United States 34-15 in Montevideo while Canada will miss the tournament for the first time after an historic loss to Chile. Uruguay overturned a 19-16 loss to the U.S. in Colorado last weekend to win comfortably at home and advance on aggregate 50-34. The Teros will slot into a pool with 2023 tournament host France, New Zealand, Italy and an African side to be determined. The U.S. will face Chile next year for the right to go to the World Cup. Chile defeated Canada for the first time 33-24 in Valparaiso. Chile progressed 54-46 on aggregate with an eye on its first World Cup appearance.
RUGBY
chatsports.com

McKennie to start for USMNT in World Cup qualifier against Jamaica

Gregg Berhalter has confirmed that Weston McKennie will start the U.S. men's national team's World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Thursday. The decision to start McKennie comes as the Juventus midfielder returns to the team after being dismissed for violating team rules during last month's qualifiers. But Berhalter has said...
SOCCER
Sportsnet.ca

Canada's Hoilett, Wotherspoon to miss World Cup qualifying match in Mexico

Canada will be without forward Junior Hoilett and midfielder David Wotherspoon for Thursday's CONCACAF World Cup qualifying game in Mexico. The two British-based players — Hoilett is with England's Reading while Wotherspoon plays for Scotland's St. Johnstone — will instead join Canada in Jamaica for Sunday's match against the Reggae Boyz.
SOCCER
Sportsnet.ca

Canada missing important pieces for World Cup qualifying showdown with Mexico

Canada will be missing some important pieces when it takes on Mexico at historic Azteca Stadium in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying play Thursday. Coach John Herdman said veteran goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who is recovering from COVID, did not make the trip. The Red Red Star Belgrade keeper's contribution instead was limited to a video message to the team.
SOCCER
blackchronicle.com

McKennie to start World Cup qualifying match, must rebuild trust

AUSTIN, Texas — United States men’s national team midfielder Weston McKennie will return to the starting lineup Thursday as World Cup qualifying resumes against Jamaica, coach Gregg Berhalter announced Wednesday. The news comes a month after McKennie was suspended and sent back to his club team, Juventus, after committing multiple...
MLS
chatsports.com

John Brooks withdraws from USMNT roster, will miss three World Cup qualifiers

With 2022 World Cup qualifiers resuming this week, the U.S. men’s national soccer team on Monday lost another veteran defender when German-based John Brooks withdrew from the roster with what the U.S. Soccer Federation said were back issues. On Friday, English-based Tim Ream pulled out for family reasons. Walker Zimmerman...
SOCCER
massivereport.com

USMNT falls to Panama 1-0 in World Cup qualifying; Zardes starts

It was a poor result for the United States Men’s National Team in a 1-0 loss to Panama on Sunday night in FIFA World Cup qualifying. Los Canaleros got the team’s lone goal in the second half in front of its home fans in Panama City to earn the three points. It’s the first time ever the U.S. has lost to Panama in a World Cup qualifying game.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Recap: Salloi starts, Kinda off the bench in World Cup qualifying

Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi and midfielder Gadi Kinda both saw action for their respective national teams on Saturday as World Cup qualifying continued in the UEFA region. Salloi earned his first career start for Hungary in a narrow 1-0 home loss to Albania, exiting in the 59th minute...
KANSAS CITY, KS
The Independent

Kyle Coetzer excited by strength of Scotland squad ahead of T20 World Cup

Kyle Coetzer believes Scotland possess the strongest squad that the country has ever assembled at a Twenty20 World Cup.Scotland start their campaign against Bangladesh in Muscat on Sunday with Oman and Papua New Guinea completing the Group B line-up.Holland, Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka make up Group A and the top two from each section will advance to the Super 12 stage.Afghanistan, Australia, England, India New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies have automatically qualified for the Super 12 stage.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CricketScotland are determined to make up for lost time at the #T20WorldCup 👊https://t.co/E2Nz0wCpJk— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October...
WORLD
Seattle Times

Fitzpatrick rallies late to win Andalucía Masters by 3 shots

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Patience paid off for Matt Fitzpatrick at the tough Valderrama course in Spain on Sunday. The Englishman made 15 straight pars then rallied with two birdies on his last three holes to win the Andalucía Masters by three shots. “Amazing,” Fitzpatrick said. “Particularly the way I...
GOLF
Seattle Times

Scotland shocks Bangladesh with 6-run win in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland pulled off a major upset against Bangladesh with a six-run victory on the opening day of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup. In the other Group B game Sunday, co-host Oman thrashed tournament newcomer Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets. Chris Greaves first lifted Scotland to...
WORLD
Seattle Times

Kreilach leads Real Salt Lake past Colorado Rapids, 3-1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Damir Kreilach had a goal and two assists in Real Salt Lake’s 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Saturday night. Real Salt Lake (12-11-6) has won a club-record seven straight home matches. It also matched New York City FC (June-August) with the longest home winning streak of the season.
MLS

