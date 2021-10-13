Police: Fayetteville officer injured after struck, dragged by driver who fled earlier wreck

A Fayetteville police officer was dragged by a hit-and-run driver’s car after the driver returned to the scene of an earlier wreck Tuesday, police said. Chante Roshell Oates, 24, of the 800 block of Beuer Drive, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, assault on a law enforcement officer inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property, driving while impaired, felony fleeing to elude arrest and two counts of felony hit-and-run.