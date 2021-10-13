CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Features Never-Before-Seen Footage of the Fab Four

For the last few years, Peter Jackson has been working on The Beatles: Get Back, a documentary compiled from the unused and unseen footage from the recording sessions that eventually became the Beatles’ Let It Be album, including their legendary concert from the roof of the headquarters of Apple, the Beatles’ company. A small fraction of the footage was eventually compiled into a film titled Let It Be directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, but the Beatles were not especially happy with the film, and it has long been out of print on home video.

Fatherly

New ‘Get Back’ Trailer Gets Real About the Beatles Breakup

The new Beatles documentary miniseries Get Back is poised to be a celebration of the making of one of the greatest albums of all time. But, it’s also going to be a hardcore look at a time when the band was on the verge of breaking up forever. The breakup of the Beatles is one of the most well-known and endlessly debated rock band breakups ever. Who’s fault was it? Why do people blame Yoko? How many times did George try to quit? In Get Back, we’re clearly going to get closer to these questions than ever before.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

The Beatles: Get Back – Trailer, Artwork Released

Ahead of November’s documentary series event of the year, Disney released the trailer and artwork for The Beatles: Get Back. The Disney+ original docuseries, directed by Peter Jackson, will be arriving on Disney+ just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. Made entirely from never-before-seen, restored footage, it provides the most intimate and honest glimpse into the creative process and relationship between John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr ever filmed. Be sure to check them both out, and don’t forget to watch The Beatles: Get Back when it rolls out over three days, November 25, 26, and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.
MOVIES
People

Be a Fly on the Wall of The Beatles' 1969 Studio Rehearsals in New Get Back Trailer

An official trailer for the highly anticipated Beatles docuseries Get Back premiered Wednesday, offering fans a four-minute, behind-the-scenes glimpse at the band's scramble to, well, come together and put on what would be their last public performance. The footage, shot over 21 days in January 1969, features never-before-seen footage of...
MUSIC
Variety

Giles Martin on Remixing and Expanding the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ — and What the Future Holds for Their Deluxe Editions

Giles Martin just couldn’t let “Let It Be” be — even though, as he has with each of the deluxe Beatles packages he’s worked on, he challenged himself to make sure a fresh mix and expanded boxed set had a raison d’etre. In this case, giving a more unified sound to a 1970 album that was all over the map in its original incarnation was reason enough to submit it to a remix. But above and beyond that, what Beatles fan hasn’t yearned to get high-quality versions of the famous outtakes — whether it was an hour-and-a-half’s worth or 52...
MUSIC
