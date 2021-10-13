The Best Jazz on Bandcamp: September 2021

It's a real thrill to be able to be a part of something that enhances the deep cultural history of Harlem and honors that remarkable legacy. In this episode of Chats With Cats, I caught up Marcus Goldhaber who lives in a place with a very storied jazz history, the Harlem neighborhood in New York City. To pin Marcus down to one job title is impossible because he does so many things. He's a singer, an actor, a club manager, an activist, an entrepreneur, and as of late, a podcaster. But because I had to narrow it down to one title for this article I'm using "emcee;" master of ceremonies. Inherent to all the things he does is bringing people together and guiding them through different experiences. Throughout our conversation he uses the word "connection" very often. He's someone with a great ability to help people find common ground using music as his vehicle. He opened a jazz club and serves as host, connecting audiences and musicians. He has a podcast and is emcee for his viewers and his guests. He's also an advocate of veteran's organizations where he helps bridge the divide between civilians and military folks. Marcus has a very positive energy and is always trying to uplift those around him. He shared with me some of what he's up to.

