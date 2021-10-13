CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Jazz on Bandcamp: September 2021

Cover picture for the articleIt’s getting to that point in the calendar when music writers begin nervously twitching at the approaching task of creating a year-end Best Of list. For the reader, those lists are a celebration of a year in music; for writers, they are a symbol of existential pain caused by the many excellent recordings that couldn’t be included on said list. My own personal endeavor was made much easier by September’s new arrivals. I could easily cut and paste at least five of this month’s selections and slot them in a Best Of list and not feel even a twinge of regret. It’s insane just how much excellent music there is in this month’s column.

