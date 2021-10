IGN have been running coverage of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl since the game was announced and today the publication tweeted that the launch trailer is finally here. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is out very soon, in fact its release date is tomorrow for all platforms, so be sure to check social media for impressions. Playable characters include SpongeBob, Lincoln Loud, Ninja Turtles Michelangelo and Leonardo, Oblina from Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, Invader Zim, and more, plus it also features twenty stages. Anyway, check out the launch trailer for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl down below.

