There are quite a few good shows coming to Houston this week, and the forecast is sunny through the weekend to boot. Hope to see you all out there. The Million Masks Of God – Manchester Orchestra’s sixth studio album – is all about finding light in darkness. What began as a concept album about one man’s encounter with the Angel of Death became a sad reality for the band when guitarist Robert McDowell’s father died of cancer. Its dark themes notwithstanding, front man Andy Hull feels that the group’s latest effort is an encouraging and heartening listen. Supported by Foxing and Slothrust, the indie rock darlings will perform at White Oak Music Hall tonight.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO