Best Place (Not Your House) to Avoid People

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe problem with people is that they’re always moving. One minute you’re walking down the sidewalk or occupying an elevator, and then, bam, there they are, breathing and sweating and all that jazz. But in the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive; 314-721-0072), your introversion is the perfect engine for exploration: Imagine you’re perusing some Greek antiquities on the museum’s main level when some boomers in khaki shorts arrive while having FaceTime conversations on speakerphone, like monsters. Instead of freezing up, beat a tactical retreat — since that just means you’re going to run into more incredible art, history and culture. Let the crush of other people move you toward underappreciated galleries: Leave the European art in the main halls and descend to the lower level, where you encounter the stunning storytelling in the ritual garb of the indigenous cultures of Africa. Marvel at the intricate and practical craftsmanship of Native American and Oceanic cultures, their vast economies operating completely outside colonialist civilizations. In the museum, let the crowds be your signposts – and let your misanthropy be your tour guide.—Danny Wicentowski.

www.riverfronttimes.com

RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Neighborhood to Live In

It’s quiet at night, the restaurants are amazing, the neighbors are nice, and the streets smell of freshly baked bread each morning. That’s right, there’s nothing quite like living on the Hill. The home of Yogi Berra and Joe Garagiola Sr. is well known as the top place in St. Louis to stop in for a hearty Italian dinner, but living there brings a whole other world of pleasures. In addition to fabulous meals, the Hill offers gorgeous little family houses, tiny (yet packed) neighborhood grocery stores, small shops, walkable sidewalks, huge church culture, a tight sense of community and countless nonnas outside sweeping their front porches. Living on the Hill is like traveling back in time, but with the ability to bring home high-quality olive oil as a souvenir. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Day-Trip Destination

If you want to get out of St. Louis and want to take a little day trip without breaking the bank, Columbia, Missouri, is where it’s at for good cheap times. Not only can you get there and get back in a day, eliminating the need to spend money on a hotel, there are plenty of cheap or free things to do there, too. After you’ve taken a swing by the big burr oak tree (Google it) and eaten some pizza from the always-delicious Pizza Tree, the best place to see some cool stuff is Larry’s Boots (6401 US-40 Suite A, Columbia; 573-446-2668). Larry’s is a lot like any other rural boot store in many ways. However, in addition to work boots used on the farm, the place also has a wide selection of stylish boots that are made for dancing. Women can find the rhinestone boots that blond young ladies always seem to be wearing to country concerts, and Larry’s even carries some of those amazing Mexican cowboy boots with the extra-pointy swoop toes. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comic Shop to Grab a Beer with Batman

The pandemic has left many businesses struggling, but Apotheosis Comics (3205 South Grand Boulevard; 314-802-7090) has opened a new location in the former site of Foam on South Jefferson Avenue and Cherokee Street. If you’re new to the comic world, the knowledgeable and friendly staff will help show you where to start. For the seasoned comic devotees, they can easily pull your favorite titles for you every week. Head to the bar to grab some joe from Blueprint Coffee or a canned cocktail, and take a spin on the Blast City arcade cabinet loaded with that X-Men game from your childhood. The O.G. South Grand location is still going strong with events for those that want to catch a local comedy show or any newcomers to D&D that need to learn the basics. Head to Apotheosis Volume 2 now to see The Bat himself hanging on the bricks outside, painted by artist PL@STIC. —Jack Probst.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Public Park

You could spend your entire life visiting Forest Park (5595 Grand Drive) and never get bored. There’s natural beauty there, sure, but the amount of activities contained in the 1,326 acres there seems infinite. You can visit the Saint Louis Art Museum or the Saint Louis Zoo or the Saint Louis Science Center. You can golf. You can ride a bike. You can learn some local history. You can skate. You can walk. You can fish. You can have a picnic. You can sunbathe. You can play softball. You can fly a kite. You can sit down for dinner. You can do yoga. You can kayak. You can ride a paddle boat. You can see native wildflowers. You can visit the natural playscape for kids. And sometimes, if you’re lucky, you can even see performances of Shakespeare’s plays or hot air balloons. Forest Park is magical. —Jaime Lees.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Dispensary

The inside of Swade Cannabis’ Grove location (4108 Manchester Avenue; 314-924-6503) reads less like a retail shop in which to exchange currency for goods than it does a statement piece of art and design. Brought to life by MIN+ Architecture, with thoughtful flourishes including a colorful custom mural on the front of the building by Jayvn Solomon, an illuminated ceiling print by Dave Bour at SuperDog Content and Douglas fir benches by Mwanzi Co.’s Jermain Todd, Swade’s flagship location just feels cool, and befitting the hip, luxury experience promised by the brand. Of course, none of that would amount to much if the dispensary didn’t put forth some killer cannabis offerings, and we’re happy to report that Swade handily delivers the goods in that regard. Stocking products from top cultivators including Proper, Illicit, Head Change and Swade’s house brand Sinse, the shop carries well-regarded strains of flower such as Gelato 33, Runtz and Purple Chem, as well as plenty of vapes, edibles and concentrates. Best of all, you don’t have to pay a premium for the premium experience — at just $52 for an eighth of flower, Swade’s prices are among the cheapest in town. —Thomas K. Chimchards.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Coffeehouse

For more than twenty years, Shaw’s Coffee (5147 Shaw Avenue #3039; 314-771-6920) has welcomed neighbors on the Hill to its coffeehouse. Walking in, the place is decorated with gorgeous plants and a beautiful wooden bar. It feels cozy but impressive. After ordering whatever coffee you dream up from the excellent baristas — from a simple roast to the elaborate espresso drink — you can have a seat inside an old bank vault to chat with your friends or grab a table on the sidewalk out front and people watch. Once you take your first sip, you fall in love with the rich taste of well-made coffee. With a wide-ranging menu, Shaw’s offers the best experience for any St. Louisan looking for a way to wake up or chill out. —Jenna Jones.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cocktails

In a year and a half that’s been about as joyless as it gets, there’s something about the breezy, carefree feel of sipping a Narwhal’s Crafted (multiple locations including 3906 Laclede Avenue; 314-696-8388) frozen beverage that makes everything seem a touch brighter. This adult slushy bar is the fun and whimsy we need, but it balances it with the seriousness of a proper drink — also imperative in these trying times. A whiskey sour enlivened with blood orange puree or a gin and tonic infused with hibiscus served at the consistency of a Slurpee just makes imbibing feel like a special treat. It’s these little glimmers of joy that are going to get us through. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Antique Shop

This is an entirely subjective pick (all others in this list are the product of the scientific method), because people approach antique shops in different ways. Who are we to say your junk-shop thrill of sifting through used batteries and legs of Barbie dolls in search of a Homer Simpson collector’s coin is wrong? We’re just saying The Hill Antique Market (4923 Daggett Avenue; 314-961-7879) is a little better curated than most. Sometimes, one man’s trash really is garbage, and sometimes that man is trying to sell it to you. This spot in a converted warehouse on the west end of the neighborhood does a better job than most of angling toward the side of treasure. It’s still random. You’ll still find unexpected gems; they will just take a little less sifting. You’re probably going to pay a little more, but you’ll be rewarded in items you won’t find anywhere else and in an experience that is perfectly pleasant. And when you’re tired of shopping — or just want to give a dealer a little more time to stew about your “final” offer on that dresser — slip into Oliva, an in-house cafe that is a hidden gem in its own right. —Doyle Murphy.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Cheap Thrill

Rural Missouri offers quite a few pleasures alongside its many terrors. There are rolling hills, lush green grasses, the beautiful colors of changing leaves and biker bars. Yep. The wineries aren’t the only way to get a buzz on while out in the country. Save an otherwise dull trip to the vineyards with a stop into the Defiance Roadhouse (2999 South Missouri 94, Defiance; 636-987-2075). With the bar and grill set along a severe curve in Route 94 right next to an otherwise supremely peaceful stretch of the Katy Trail, you’ll often hear it before you see it because of the frequently large amount of big, loud bikes revving up in the parking lot. But don’t be scared off by the big men in leather. The folks there will know you’re not a regular, but that isn’t an issue if you’re not a dumbass. Order a whiskey and order some food (it’s pretty good), and then, if the spirit moves you, head out to the open barn alongside the bar and get to dancin’. —Jaime Lees.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best New Bar

When Thomas Crone tells you that his new bar, Chatawa (3137 Morgan Ford Road), was inspired by his trips to New Orleans, he wants to make one thing clear: This is not a kitschy, Mardi Gras-themed caricature of the Big Easy with glitzy masks and plastic beads, but the sort of neighborhood bar you find far off the touristy path. However, Crone is not only focused on New Orleans but on the towns that dot the Mississippi River from St. Louis down to the Delta, weaving them together as a common culture linked by music, art, food and drink. His plan is to source as many things as possible from cities along this route, and he’s even linked up with chef Tony Collida who runs Grand Pied, the restaurant inside Chatawa, to create a menu of offerings that match his vision. It sounds cerebral, but what it amounts to is an inviting bar with that quintessential neighborhood feel that seems as if it’s been there for a lifetime, not merely a couple of weeks. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Yoga Studio

The pandemic made isolation the status quo, keeping people inside and away from group fitness classes — and leaving those hoping to get more active in yoga with the option of, at best, interacting with their computers and following along with far-flung instructors. But if you passed the Arch grounds this past year, you may have spotted the bending and flexing participants at the Just Breathe STL events hosted by the Collective (1400 North Market Street; 314-200-5796) yoga studio. Founded by a group of Black yoga instructors, the Collective’s classes operate through a donation model, with participants paying what they can — and whether you’re at the Arch or the studio’s physical location in Old North St. Louis, it’s all about putting aside the chaos of the day, feeling the energy of your body and learning to just breathe. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Salon

Some people think that they must go to Clayton and spend $800 for high-end hair coloring and styling, but Naturally Pure (564 South Gray Avenue; 314-963-7101) offers an easier (and much cheaper) option. Tucked away on a quiet corner in Webster Groves, the salon appears calm on the outside, but on the inside, the large space is a flurry of activity. Not only do they take every precaution to keep their clients safe from COVID-19, they also remodeled during the lockdown, expanding their square footage and adding more space between each stylist’s area. Upon entering you’ll notice good vibes all around, and once they’ve fixed up your hair, you’ll understand why every client there is so happy. Naturally Pure uses quality Aveda products and produces top-notch work that costs a fraction of what you’d expect based on the result. Friends will tell you that your new hair looks very expensive (even if it wasn’t), and isn’t that always the best compliment? —Jaime Lees.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Radio Station

A staple of the Lou, KSHE 95 (94.7 FM) has been blessing St. Louis airwaves for more than 50 years. With some of the best on-air personalities, the music has become a perk of listening to the station. KSHE even has its own section in the Missouri History Museum’s St. Louis Sound exhibit, which drives home how much of an impact this station has had on St. Louis’ music scene. Classic after classic plays, allowing you to throw back to simpler times. Whether your dad used to turn the station on for every car ride or you jam to the station on your own time, KSHE has embedded itself into St. Louis’ culture and allows you a few minutes of nostalgic bliss. When in doubt, which seems frequent these days, tune your radio to 94.7 and rock. —Jenna Jones.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Martini

Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Activist

Activism in St. Louis often takes the form of groups marching through the streets, their collective presence shaking the halls of power. But other times, there’s only a still, small voice, keeping the flame of truth alive. Such is the case of Janna Añonuevo Langholz, a Filipino American artist in St. Louis who has single-handedly created a memorial to the lost residents of the 1904 “Philippine Village,” which housed some 1,200 people imported from the Philippine Islands to populate an unapologetically racist exhibit for that year’s World’s Fair in St. Louis. Segregated in 47 acres and put on display for the cost of 25 cents, the exhibit was a testament to the white supremacy and “race science” flourishing across the imperialist world. More than a century later, Langholz has become a one-person memorial as she leads tours of the former site of the human zoo. Her work and research are just the start of a larger reckoning. After all, before there can be a protest march, there must be at least one person willing to speak out. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Outdoor Dining

Launched as St. Louis’ first food-truck park in the heart of the pandemic, 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road; 314-390-2806) broke into the region’s food scene with a daily selection of different food trucks, live music and even movies projected on a 26-foot screen. The result at times feels like someone picked up a dozen restaurants, flipped them upside down and shook out the contents over a tidy city park. Every day, patrons equipped with lawn chairs and picnic baskets browse the selection of the city’s best food trucks, and picky eaters have a lot to choose from, from sliders to tacos to ice cream to Korean and Mediterranean cuisine. The space has become an instant hit, and even as some normalcy returns to the food scene, the seeds of great food and family entertainment have clearly grown into something special. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Running Trails

Pretend you’re a tourist and knock out your run in Gateway Arch National Park (11 North Fourth Street; 314-655-1600), while enjoying one of the city’s greatest sights. Get there early, and you’ll not only avoid the majority of said tourists but see the sunrise reflect off the Arch. It’s a scene that will still awe you, no matter how many times you’ve seen it. The new expansion offers wide, paved paths that meander through the grounds. A quick, 1.5-mile loop is infinitely customizable, depending on how hard you want to go. Feeling like Rocky? Hit the stairs that rise away from the Mississippi River. Add onto the route with a jog across the Eads Bridge to the north, or cruise west through Downtown, hopscotching from one park to the next until you reach Soldiers Memorial. Curl around and come back into the park along the north side of Kiener Plaza. In warm weather, you can finish up with an outdoor yoga class that convenes on Tuesday mornings into early October. Don’t let the tourists have all the fun. —Doyle Murphy.
LIFESTYLE
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The Lemp Brewery Haunted House Is Now Open for Spooky Season

If you want to go to a real haunted house this year, check out the Lemp Brewery Haunted House (3500 Lemp Avenue) in Marine Villa. Located just around the corner from the famous (and famously haunted) Lemp Mansion, the Lemp Brewery Haunted House offers creepy creatures in an area that is already known for its paranormal activity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Comfort Food

Attention all stoners! Do you need some filling food that won’t break your bank now that you can easily, legally get your green? Or are you having a rough day and need a warm hug that only delicious food can give you? The nourishment you seek is right in the Central West End. Zenwich (8 ½ South Euclid; 314-833-3165) offers modern takes on classic Asian cuisine with sandwiches like the simple yet insanely delicious Chicken Teriyaki Katsu or the vegan Mad Monk. A side of Truffle Fries elevates any sandwich’s flavor, and St. Louis is fortunate to be the only location in the franchise that offers ramen. Do not sleep on the Garlic Pork Bone. Meditate on it. —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

