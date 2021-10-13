NFL Journalism World Reacts To Adam Schefter Email Situation

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter on Wednesday said that an email he sent to an executive of the Washington Football Team 10 years ago was inappropriate. Schefter faced significant criticism Wednesday over the email, which was reported by the Los Angeles Times. In the email, Schefter appeared to send an entire story to Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen before ESPN published it, asking for “anything that should be added, changed, tweaked.” He also referred to Allen, jokingly, as “Mr. Editor.” The ESPN reporter sent the email during the 2011 NFL work stoppage, with the players and teams at odds over...

