NFL Journalism World Reacts To Adam Schefter Email Situation
The investigation into the culture within the Washington Football Team has already led to significant fallout for someone completely unaffiliated with that franchise, in the release of Jon Gruden’s racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails. Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is caught in the middle of a debate on journalistic ethics after the Los Angeles Times released details of his own email exchange with former team president Bruce Allen.thespun.com
