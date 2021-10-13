CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Journalism World Reacts To Adam Schefter Email Situation

 4 days ago
The investigation into the culture within the Washington Football Team has already led to significant fallout for someone completely unaffiliated with that franchise, in the release of Jon Gruden’s racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails. Now, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is caught in the middle of a debate on journalistic ethics after the Los Angeles Times released details of his own email exchange with former team president Bruce Allen.

Fox News

Jenn Sterger shades ‘bully’ Adam Schefter after email controversy

Former Jets host Jennifer Sterger joined the growing chorus criticizing ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Thursday. Sterger recalled the 2010 Brett Favre scandal in which she allegedly received inappropriate photos from the then-Jets quarterback, and pointed to Schefter’s reporting on the situation. "A certain journalist also published a false...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Ben Roethlisberger News

Amid a pretty underwhelming season from Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, speculation has emerged that the Steelers might consider benching their longtime starter. ESPN’s Adam Schefter addressed those rumors today. Appearing on Get Up, Schefter reported that the Steelers are “never” going to bench Roethlisberger. He made it clear that...
NFL
arcamax.com

Adam Schefter says he regrets emailing story to Washington Football Team for approval

The drip-drip of the hundreds of thousands of Washington Football Team emails into the public eye continued Tuesday night. Redacted parts of the Jon Gruden emails had apparently been sitting there in federal court for months, according to the Los Angeles Times. And the latest ESPN personality to get infected...
NFL
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
Bleacher Report

ESPN's Adam Schefter Addresses 2011 Bruce Allen Email: 'I Shouldn't Have Done It'

Leaked emails from the NFL's investigation into sexual harassment and verbal abuse allegations within the Washington Football Team organization revealed ESPN reporter Adam Schefter sent a story on the 2011 lockout to WFT president Bruce Allen before it was published, according to Sam Farmer and Nathan Fenno of the Los Angeles Times.
NFL
New York Post

Adam Schefter responds to Bruce Allen email controversy: ‘A step too far’

ESPN’s Adam Schefter responded to criticism of his journalistic ethics surrounding a decade-old email he sent to then-Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen. The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that Schefter emailed a full draft of a story about the 2011 NFL lockout to Allen. Schefter wrote that he planned to file the story, but first asked Allen — to whom he referred to as “Mr. Editor” — if he saw “anything that should be added, changed, tweaked.”
NFL
On3.com

Adam Schefter releases statement after Bruce Allen email criticism

ESPN’s Adam Schefter released a statement on Wednesday after leaked emails revealed that Schefter emailed former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen seeking feedback on an unpublished story during the NFL lockout in 2011. “Fair questions are being asked about my approach to an NFL lockout story from 10 years...
NFL
dcsportsking.com

Adam Schefter emailed entire story to Bruce Allen for approval

The NFL may not be releasing the 650,000 or so emails that were part of the investigation into the Washington Football Team’s toxic workplace environment. But, leaks are falling through the cracks. Monday the drama blew over for Jon Gruden, as a number of disparaging emails from 2011-2018 to then-Washington...
NFL
Person
Dan Snyder
Person
Demaurice Smith
Person
Adam Schefter
The Hollywood Reporter

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Says Resurfaced Email to Source Went a “Step Too Far”

ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter on Wednesday said that an email he sent to an executive of the Washington Football Team 10 years ago was inappropriate. Schefter faced significant criticism Wednesday over the email, which was reported by the Los Angeles Times. In the email, Schefter appeared to send an entire story to Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen before ESPN published it, asking for “anything that should be added, changed, tweaked.” He also referred to Allen, jokingly, as “Mr. Editor.” The ESPN reporter sent the email during the 2011 NFL work stoppage, with the players and teams at odds over...
NFL
