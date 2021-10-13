Worth Watching: ‘Dopesick’ on Hulu, Harry Ambrose Back in ‘Sinner,’ a ‘Wonder’-filled ABC Lineup, Disney+ Goes ‘Beyond’

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

