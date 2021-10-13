Pharmacists Suing Kinney Over Vaccine-Related Firing
Husband and wife pharmacists are suing Kinney Drugs, saying the company fired them for refusing to give COVID shots to young people. The Citizen reports Joel and Katie Wood of Tioga County raised concerns about the vaccine with their bosses. Katie worked at the Moravia Kinney location. The couple says they were told to mislead patients. Kinney issued a statement saying the safety of patients and their employees is their top concern. The Woods’ objection centers around the vaccine having been “authorized” rather than “approved.” The vaccine is now “approved.”www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
