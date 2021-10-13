CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Pharmacists Suing Kinney Over Vaccine-Related Firing

By Ted Baker
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Husband and wife pharmacists are suing Kinney Drugs, saying the company fired them for refusing to give COVID shots to young people. The Citizen reports Joel and Katie Wood of Tioga County raised concerns about the vaccine with their bosses. Katie worked at the Moravia Kinney location. The couple says they were told to mislead patients. Kinney issued a statement saying the safety of patients and their employees is their top concern. The Woods’ objection centers around the vaccine having been “authorized” rather than “approved.” The vaccine is now “approved.”

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Offering 2 Vax Clinics

The Cayuga County Health Department will be offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today, October 16, from 10:00am-12:00pm at the Fingerlakes Mall in the former Joann Fabric location. This clinic is by registration only; registration information can be found here. A second vaccination clinic will be held Saturday, October 23, from 10:00am-12:00pm. Walk-ins are welcome to this clinic.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Covid Update

Wayne County Public Health reported 33 new case of COVID-19 Friday afternoon. This update brings the total number of positive COVID cases in the county to 7,618. 10 of the 33 new cases reported are among children. Wayne County has had 64 deaths related to COVID-19. Get the top stories...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Drug Take Back Events Next Week

Local law enforcement agencies will be partnering with pharmacies next week for a drug take back event. Expired or unused medication can be taken to either the Kinney Drugs in Seneca Falls or the Walgreens in Waterloo (both on Rt 5&20) for safe disposal Saturday, October 23 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Both locations will also have gun locks available to help prevent misuse of firearms.
WATERLOO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moravia#Covid#Pharmacists#Woods#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

$53 Million to Finger Lakes Region to Help in Opioid Epidemic

New York Attorney General Letitia James continued her statewide ‘HealNY’ tour of New York state Thursday with a stop in Rochester, where she announced that she will deliver up to $53 million to the Finger Lakes Region to combat the opioid epidemic. The funds come from different settlements Attorney General James has negotiated following her March 2019 lawsuit against the various manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid crisis. Attorney General James’ tour will make stops in dozens of New York counties throughout the month of October, with up to $1.5 billion in funds going to counties across New York state.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

NY Commits $9.5 Million to Support Decarbonization

New York State will be establishing the Empire Technology Prize Program. This new corporate challenge aims at building decrabonization across the state. Governor Hochul announced 9.5 million dollars in funding for the program. Administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, the Empire Technology Prize program is...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FL Radio Group

Ithaca PD Announces Special Detail for West End

With the continued uptick in violent crimes affecting Ithaca’s West End Community, the Ithaca Police Department has announced it will continue to increase its presence in the area. The department reports the increased violence has led to a special detail which will include investigators, patrol officers, and members of the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Varick Woman Arrested for Speeding and No Insurance

On Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 8:55 am the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Angelina M. Ely, age 30, of Varick, New York following a traffic stop on Black Brook Road. Ely was stopped by police for speeding. During the stop it was discovered that the vehicle that Ely was operating was suspended for not having insurance. Ely was issued traffic tickets for speed greater than 55, no seat belt, operating a suspended vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance. She was released of traffic tickets and is due in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on December 2nd, 2021, at 12:00 pm to answer the charges.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FLCC: 98% of In-Person Students Vaccinated

Finger Lakes Community College students have overwhelmingly complied with the State University of New York COVID-19 vaccine requirement. All students with an on-campus presence were required to submit proof of vaccination against the virus that causes COVID-19. FLCC has entirely online students from across New York and other parts of the country who do not have to submit immunization records.
EDUCATION
FL Radio Group

Town of Geneva Adopts Budget

The town of Geneva has adopted a five and a half million dollar budget for fiscal 2022. Town Supervisor Mark Venuti says the COVID-related uncertainty that hampered budget planning last year wasn’t a factor this time around. There will be a three percent water and sewer increase. The budget once...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Rally Urges YES Vote on Environmental Rights Amendment

A rally was held on the Ithaca Commons Tuesday to urge support for a constitutional amendment that would give all New Yorkers a right to clean air and water. Appearing on this fall’s general election ballot, the measure would amend Article 1 of the State Constitution by adding: “Each person shall have a right to clean air and water, and a healthful environment.”
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County 4-H Students Excel in Horse Competition

A team of Cayuga County 4-H students are national champions. 4-H educator Erin Humphrey says Payton Youngers of Scipio Center, Katie Dristle of Jordan and Lauren McCarthy of Weedsport just returned from the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Ohio, where they displayed their knowledge of horses. They took part...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Auburn Hospital Recognized for Use of Advanced Technologies in Healthcare

The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced Tuesday that Auburn Community Hospital has earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Groups Gather Against Greenidge in Albany Today

Members of environmental, labor, and business groups will hold a news conference this morning in Albany to call upon Governor Kathy Hochul and the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a statewide moratorium on cryptocurrency mining until an environmental review is conducted. They are gathering the same day as DEC’s...
DRESDEN, NY
FL Radio Group

Covert Car Crash Claims the Life of A Tompkins County Woman

A Tompkins County woman was killed in a one-car accident in the town of Covert on October 2nd. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released information this morning regarding the death of Tacara Ortiz. They say the 22-year old Lansing woman was traveling north on State Route 96 at around 3 a.m. when her car left the road, struck a culvert, and became airborne before coming to rest on its side in a ditch. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free Ortiz from the wreckage. She later passed away at Cayuga Medical Center.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy