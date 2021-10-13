CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. markets regulator faces new lawsuit over proxy advisers

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), a business group, sued the U.S. securities regulator on Wednesday for refusing to enforce a Trump-era rule reining in companies that advise investors on how to vote in corporate elections. Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission finalized restrictions on proxy...

za.investing.com

Axios

Dueling visions of U.S. cryptocurrency regulation

Two of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges laid out their respective big-picture visions for how their ecosystem should be regulated on Thursday. The differences between them are stark. Why it matters: One of the exchanges, Coinbase, is a big and centralized American company, subject to all U.S. rules and regulations...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

U.S. Treasury Rushing to Regulate Crypto Markets

The U.S. Department of the Treasury is working in conjunction with several federal agencies on an urgent priority: imposing new regulation on the cryptocurrency market. Specifically, the Treasury Department and other federal agencies, including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are moving rapidly to regulate stablecoins. Stablecoins are currently largely unregulated and have become increasingly popular in recent years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
theedgemarkets.com

NZ's a2 Milk faces lawsuit over allegations of providing misleading forecasts

(Oct 6): A2 Milk Co Ltd said on Wednesday Australian law firm Slater and Gordon has filed a class action lawsuit against the dairy firm on behalf of investors who bought its shares over a nine-month period when it issued multiple earnings downgrades. Shares of a2 Milk, which had plunged...
ECONOMY
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEWSBTC

Bank Of England Will Scramble To Buy BTC Before It Hits $1 Million, Says Bitcoin Maximalist

Bitcoin expert Max Keiser has said that the Bank of England (BoE) will scramble to buy Bitcoin before the digital asset trades at $1 million. His comments come after Bank of England’s deputy governor for financial stability, Jon Cunliffe, warned that cryptocurrencies could spark a global financial crisis unless tough regulations are introduced. Although regulators in many countries have started putting policies in place to manage the rapid growth of cryptocurrencies, Cunliffe said this must be pursued as a matter of urgency.
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

The 'Holding Billionaires Accountable' Lie — Media, Big Tech Fact Checkers Mischaracterize Angst Toward Biden's Tax Proposal

U.S. citizens and financial institutions are concerned about the Biden administration’s goals to get banks to report to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) aggregate inflows from a customer’s bank account annually that exceed $600. Mainstream media is reporting and Big Tech’s swarm of fact-checkers have said that some lawmakers are mischaracterizing the proposal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
aba.com

Letting the IRS Into Your Bank Account: Separating Fact from Fiction

As the congressional debate over the Biden administration’s Build Back Better agenda continues on Capitol Hill, public opposition to one proposal that would have a significant effect on banks and their customers is growing. To reduce the tax gap, the administration proposes to require financial institutions to share annual inflow and outflow data on almost every account holder in the country.
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS Tampa

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Soon?

) — The pandemic continues well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, and President Biden has instituted stronger efforts to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has made strong gains overall. But some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
investing.com

Take Five: China, FAANGs, Turkey and Christmas fears loom large

Chinese growth and corporate earnings in the United States and Europe, including results from the big-hitting FAANGs, will give markets plenty to digest in the week ahead, while Turkey's central bank is set to meet after another midnight reshuffle. And for many, the big question: Is Christmas cancelled?. 1/CHARTING CHINA.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

China’s Economic Growth Slows Down, but Retail Sales Up

Investing.com – China’s economy grew at its slowest pace in a year in the third quarter of 2021, with a global energy crunch, supply chain bottlenecks, and an unsteady property market also adding pressure on policymakers to bolster a faltering economic recovery. Data released earlier in the day said that...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Trump wanted to slash the federal government. But federal agencies are doing just fine.

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series on current challenges facing the federal bureaucracy from “Rethinking Our Democracy.” A joint initiative by the Center for Effective Government (@UChicagoCEG) at the University of Chicago and Protect Democracy (@protctdemocracy), “Rethinking our Democracy” produces written series on key areas of institutional and democratic reform. All other articles can be found here.
POTUS
investing.com

Electric vehicle battery startup ONE backed by BMW, Gates-led firm

(Reuters) - Michigan-based Our Next Energy, which is developing an advanced battery for electric vehicles, has raised $25 million from investors ranging from German automaker BMW to a clean technology venture firm headed by Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) co-founder Bill Gates, the young company said on Monday. Investors in ONE’s Series A...
BUSINESS
KTLA

Lawsuits demand deworming drug ivermectin for COVID-19 patients

Mask rules, vaccination mandates and business shutdowns have all landed in the courts during the COVID-19 outbreak, confronting judges with questions of science and government authority. Now they are increasingly being asked to weigh in on the deworming drug ivermectin. At least two dozen lawsuits have been filed around the U.S., many in recent weeks, […]
U.S. POLITICS
investing.com

Traders celebrate Bitcoin's impending ETF, but options markets are less certain

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, is expected to rule on Oct. 18 whether to approve an application from asset manager ProShare Capital Management for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). As previously reported by Cointelegraph, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler recently suggested that the regulator is more inclined...
MARKETS

