Eating Antioxidant-Rich Foods Can Help Ward Off Alzheimer's Disease

By Nashia Baker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating foods and consuming drinks filled with antioxidants are two well-known ways to strengthen heart health and lessen inflammation, but new research also says that regularly consuming antioxidants can help maintain the health of your body's cells. According to recent research published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment & Disease Monitoring, this will pay dividends when avoiding the onset of Alzheimer's disease. Researchers out of the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) note that an imbalance in oxidation and antioxidants in blood can signal that Alzheimer's disease could develop, even up to five years in advance.

