Cancer

Racial disparities and early-onset colorectal cancer: A call to action

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorectal cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of death from cancer in both men and women in the U.S. Thanks in large part to increased screening of those over age 50 in last decade, overall CRC rates have been falling among the general population. However, the incidence of CRC among younger individuals in the U.S. is rising at an alarming rate. Over the past 20 years, the rate of CRC has increased by 2.2% per year in people under age 50. Hidden within these statistics are the significant disparities in CRC incidence and outcomes that exist for African Americans.

