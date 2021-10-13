Racial disparities and early-onset colorectal cancer: A call to action

Transient receptor potential canonical (TRPC) channels are the most prominent nonselective cation channels involved in various diseases. However, the function, clinical significance, and molecular mechanism of TRPCs in colorectal cancer (CRC) progression remain unclear. In this study, we identified that TRPC1 was the major variant gene of the TRPC family in CRC patients. TRPC1 was upregulated in CRC tissues compared with adjacent normal tissues and high expression of TRPC1 was associated with more aggressive tumor progression and poor overall survival. TRPC1 knockdown inhibited cell proliferation, cell-cycle progression, invasion, and migration in vitro, as well as tumor growth in vivo; whereas TRPC1 overexpression promoted colorectal tumor growth and metastasis in vitro and in vivo. In addition, colorectal tumorigenesis was significantly attenuated in Trpc1-/- mice. Mechanistically, TRPC1 could enhance the interaction between calmodulin (CaM) and the PI3K p85 subunit by directly binding to CaM, which further activated the PI3K/AKT and its downstream signaling molecules implicated in cell cycle progression and epithelial-mesenchymal transition. Silencing of CaM attenuated the oncogenic effects of TRPC1. Taken together, these results provide evidence that TRPC1 plays a pivotal oncogenic role in colorectal tumorigenesis and tumor progression by activating CaM-mediated PI3K/AKT signaling axis. Targeting TRPC1 represents a novel and specific approach for CRC treatment.

