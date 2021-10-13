CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Euro edges closer to 1.16

marketpulse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe euro has reversed directions and edged higher on Wednesday. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1564, up 0.30% on the day. Inflation continues to be the hot topic for many of the major central banks, and the markets are becoming increasingly sceptical that ‘high inflation is transitory” as Jerome Powell and other central bank heads have been declaring to anyone who will listen. The ECB has followed this script and downplayed fears of a surge in inflation, even though September CPI in the eurozone hit its highest level since 2008.

www.marketpulse.com

Comments / 0

Related
marketpulse.com

NZ dollar soars, breaks 70 line

The New Zealand dollar has surged higher on Thursday and is currently trading at 0.7030, up 1.00% on the day. The currency has extended the previous day’s gains of 0.51%, as the US dollar finds itself in retreat mode. The US dollar index fell as low as 0.9376 today but...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Sterling hits 3-week high

The British pound has extended its gains on Thursday, as the US dollar continues to retreat against the major currencies. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3710, up 0.41% on the day. Earlier, the pair rose to 1.3434, its highest level since September 24th. GDP rises, but is it enough for...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro Under Pressure

The euro was at a standstill almost all day yesterday. Later, job openings data somewhat revived the market and boosted the US dollar. The number of job openings in the US dropped to 10.439 million from 11.098 million in the previous period. Since the unemployment rate is decreasing faster than...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Aussie starts week with gains

The Australian dollar has posted considerable gains on Monday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7342, up 0.48% on the day. On Friday, US nonfarm payrolls underperformed for a second successive month. The September reading of 194 thousand was well off expectations of 500,000-plus, but the sky didn’t fall on the financial markets, and the reaction on the currency markets was muted. In fact, the Australian dollar was almost unchanged on Friday. One reason for the calm was that the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, down sharply from 5.2% beforehand. In the minds of investors, the Fed taper is on, likely in December. That start date, which hasn’t been confirmed by the Fed, could be delayed, of course. If key economic data were to deteriorate significantly, that could cause Fed policymakers to hold off a taper until early next year. However, unless things really fall apart, the Fed should be good to go with a taper at the December meeting.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Hangs On to the 1.16 Handle

The euro fell a bit on Tuesday to break down below the 1.16 level underneath. The market then turned around to break above the 1.16 level and build a bit of a hammer. At this point, the market looks as if it is going to try to recover, but even if it does, I think that there is plenty of resistance that can be found at the 1.17 level above, which is an area that had seen a lot of selling pressure.
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

The US dollar remains firm

A fall in US long-dated yields was offset by a rise in the short-end yields overnight as markets continued to price in the Fed taper and higher near-term inflation expectations. The curve flattening allowed the US dollar to maintain its upward momentum aided by risk hedging buying ahead of US inflation data tonight and nervousness about growth outlooks in the Q3 earnings season releases.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Euro effectively recovering

Early in a week, the major currency pair is growing; the asset is trading at 1.1585 and may gain even more weight. The “greenback” dropped a bit after the USA reported on its labour market for September. For example, the Unemployment Rate fell to 4.8% in September after being 5.2% in August – and that’s great news. The Average Hourly Earnings added 0.6% m/m after expanding by 0.4% m/m the month before.
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Pound edges higher on BOE, job data next

The British pound has started the week with modest gains. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3636, up 0.16% on the day. In the US, a highly-anticipated nonfarm payrolls report proved to be a major disappointment. The economy added just 194 thousand new jobs, well off the forecast of around 500 thousand. Still, the weak reading did not cause any panic on the markets, as other employment data was strong. The unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, down from 5.1%. As well, wage growth climbed 0.6%, up from 0.4%. The solid wage gains provide have bolstered the argument that high inflation is not so transient after all. On a year-to-year basis, wages were up 4.6%. With inflation running at its highest level in some 30-years, the Fed’s position that the surge in inflation is temporary is starting to ring hollow to market ears.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Eur Usd#Ecb#French
marketpulse.com

Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies, Gold drops, Bitcoin ETF Approval is coming

Crude prices are rallying after another round of strong earnings and economic data suggests the economy can still handle the current surge in energy prices. The oil market deficit will only get wider as global stockpiles remain at low levels, unexpected demand comes from colder weather, and on surging jet fuel demand as the US opens up international travel.
INDUSTRY
marketpulse.com

US dollar extends gains

New York spent the overnight session in risk aversion mode, and you can take your pick from a menu of reasons why. The Fed taper and higher US bond yields, legislative fixture congestion, and the US debt ceiling now that the Senate is in recess, fears that US and global growth are slowing, the list goes on. The fact that energy prices are surging, and that internationally, most is priced and transacted in US dollars seems to have been overlooked, but logically, higher energy prices mean more US dollars need to be bought.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
marketpulse.com

The US Dollar is Sharply Unchanged

The dollar index finished almost unchanged at 94.00 overnight but that hide what was quite a choppy session. The index slumped to 93.75 intra-day as risk sentiment leapt higher in markets but retraced all those losses by the session end. With US data and earnings supporting investor sentiment for now, the dollar index looks vulnerable to more softness assuming no negative surprises this evening. The fact that it managed to finish unchanged overnight suggests that its yield-driven, taper-expectation strength remains intact. The dollar index could revisit the overnight lows at 93.75 today, but only a weekly close tonight under 93.50 suggests a deeper correction. Heavy speculative long US Dollar positioning in the futures markets is likely to limit gains today as nervous longs look to exit ahead of the weekend.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Sterling edges lower despite strong job data

The British pound has edged lower in the Tuesday session. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3575, down 0.13% on the day. UK employment numbers looked sharp for September. The number of payroll employees showed another monthly increase and unemployment rolls fell by 51 thousand, not as low as the consensus of -60 thousand, but a very respectable figure. Perhaps the most notable release was wage growth, which came in at 7.2% for the three months June to September.
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Aussie edges higher on business confidence

The Australian dollar has edged higher in the Tuesday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7361, up 0.19% on the day. Australia’s business sector is showing renewed optimism about the economy. The NAB Business Confidence report bounced back in impressive form in September, after back-to-back declines. The index came in at +13, up 19 points from the August reading. The strong gain was driven by improved confidence after the states of New South Wales and Victoria announced reopening plans, as well as an increase in vaccination rates. As well, the surge in commodity prices has boosted the export sector and improved business confidence.
ECONOMY
marketpulse.com

Aussie flat ahead of job reports

The Australian dollar is in a holding pattern in Wednesday trading. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7356, down 0.10% on the day. The Australian dollar is treading in calm waters, but that could change later in the day, with the release of key numbers out of Australia and the US. First, the US releases inflation for September. Inflation fears are getting stronger, as CPI has hit a 30-year high. In August, headline CPI came in at 5.3% and core CPI at 4.0 (YoY).
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

US Close: Stocks drift ahead of CPI/Earnings, JOLTS miss, IMF lowers outlook, Fastenal’s inflation warning

US stocks are mixed as investors refrain from any major positioning ahead of the September inflation report, official start to earnings season, and the House debt limit vote. JPMorgan gets to officially kick off earnings season, but Fastenal, the industrial giant gets to be the first S&P 500 company to post results. Fastenal’s results did not deliver any surprises, primarily giving a reminder that supply chain and labor shortages remain and that inflation remains elevated.
STOCKS
investing.com

Euro: More Stagnation To Come

EUR/USD has been at a standstill for three trading days in a row. Day before yesterday, there was no movement expected because of an empty macroeconomic calendar. the market is likely to extend its horizontal movement despite several releases like US job openings data that come out yesterday. The reading...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy