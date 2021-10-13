Euro edges closer to 1.16

The Australian dollar has posted considerable gains on Monday. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7342, up 0.48% on the day. On Friday, US nonfarm payrolls underperformed for a second successive month. The September reading of 194 thousand was well off expectations of 500,000-plus, but the sky didn’t fall on the financial markets, and the reaction on the currency markets was muted. In fact, the Australian dollar was almost unchanged on Friday. One reason for the calm was that the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, down sharply from 5.2% beforehand. In the minds of investors, the Fed taper is on, likely in December. That start date, which hasn’t been confirmed by the Fed, could be delayed, of course. If key economic data were to deteriorate significantly, that could cause Fed policymakers to hold off a taper until early next year. However, unless things really fall apart, the Fed should be good to go with a taper at the December meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO