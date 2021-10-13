CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Réunion Blues: An Introduction to Maloya

Amadhia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaloya is the traditional music of Réunion, a small island to the west of Madagascar with a population of 860,000 people. The music, which occupies a rare middle ground between sounds from Africa, Europe, and countries located near the Indian Ocean, emerged in Réunion’s cane and cotton fields, and is known locally as “the Réunion blues.”

