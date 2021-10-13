CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Jewish death row inmate who argued judge was antisemitic wins new trial

By Shira Hanau
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago

(JTA) — A Jewish man who asked for a new trial on the grounds that the judge who sentenced him to death was antisemitic will be granted a new trial. Randy Halprin, 44, was originally set to be executed on Oct. 10, 2019 but won a stay from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals after he alleged that the judge who presided over his 2003 murder trial was biased against Jews and referred to him using anti-Semitic slurs, including “f—in’ Jew” and “k-ke.”

WGN Radio

Federal judges consider vacating dismissal of death row inmate Willie B. Smith’s disability claim

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A three-judge panel held a hearing Wednesday concerning the case of Willie B. Smith, an intellectually disabled death row inmate scheduled for execution on Oct. 21. Judges from the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals are considering whether to vacate a lower court ruling that dismissed Smith’s disability claim on technical grounds. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
ourquadcities.com

Missouri governor denies clemency to death row inmate

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday declined to grant clemency to death row inmate Ernest Johnson, despite requests for mercy from the pope, two federal lawmakers and thousands of petition signers. Johnson, 61, was convicted of killing three convenience store workers during a closing-time robbery in 1994. He is scheduled...
POLITICS
UPI News

Federal judge stays execution of Texas death row prisoner

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge has stayed next week's scheduled execution of a Texas man convicted of murdering a pregnant woman and her 7-year-old son in 2005. Stephen Barbee, 54, was set to receive the lethal injection Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt issued his ruling Thursday. The judge in the Southern District of Texas stayed the execution on religious grounds.
TEXAS STATE
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Death Row inmates have stories, too

When I read “Where is justice for families?” by the Review-Journal’s David Ferrara on Sunday, I hoped against hope for a balanced study of Nevada’s death row community. Sadly, it focused only on the victim’s families, not on the other families impacted by capital punishment, the inmate’s families. I had...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Oklahoma court reject’s death row inmates’ McGirt appeal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The appeals of two Oklahoma death row inmates convicted of murder were rejected Thursday by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. Shaun Michael Bosse, 38, and Benjamin Robert Cole, Sr., 56, each argued that the state had no jurisdiction in their cases under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in what’s known as the McGirt decision because the victims of each crime were Native American and the crimes occurred on tribal lands.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Dallas News

Texas Seven escapee deserves a new trial, judge says

Texas Seven prison escapee Randy Halprin should get a new trial because the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views, a state district judge recommended Monday. Halprin, who is Jewish, has argued he didn’t receive a fair trial because former State District Judge Vickers Cunningham was prejudiced...
TEXAS STATE
klcc.org

After 17 years on death row, Oregon court grants man a new trial

The Oregon Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Black man who has been on death row for 17 years. The court said in Wednesday’s ruling that evidence that never made it into Jesse Lee Johnson’s 2004 trial was the fault of poor defense counsel at the time. That evidence consisted of a witness to the decades old Salem homicide. The Court of Appeals also ruled that the judge who oversaw Johnson’s post-conviction case wrongly found the evidence would not have changed the conviction at trial.
OREGON STATE
apr.org

Texas death row inmate follows Alabama prisoner in requesting spiritual adviser during execution

A Texas death row inmate won a reprieve from execution after claiming the state was violating his religious freedom by not letting his pastor lay hands on him at the time of his lethal injection. John Henry Ramirez was convicted of killing a convenience store worker during a 2004 robbery. He stole $1.25 during the crime. The U.S. Supreme Court blocked Ramirez’s execution about three hours after he could have been executed.
ALABAMA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Wrongfully convicted former death row inmate is suing Tampa Police officers who allegedly framed him

A man who spent 37 years in prison after the Tampa Police Department falsified evidence against him is now suing four TPD officers and an “expert witness” for damages. Robert DuBoise was just 18 when he was arrested in 1983. Following his arrest, four TPD officers allegedly conspired to falsify evidence against him in order to wrongfully convict him of murder and rape.
TAMPA, FL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Oklahoma parole board rejects clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board narrowly rejected clemency Tuesday for a death row inmate convicted of killing a prison cafeteria worker in 1998, paving the way for thestate’s first execution in more than six years. The five-member board voted 3-2 to reject recommending the governor grant clemency...
POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Clemency denied for death row inmate convicted of Osage County murder

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has denied clemency for John Grant. Grant was sentenced to death for the 1998 killing of 58-year-old Gay Carter, an employee of the Dick Conner Correctional Center. Grant grabbed Carter and dragged her into a mop closet after she removed him from his kitchen job. He then stabbed her 16 times with a homemade knife, and she died of internal bleeding.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
bloomberglaw.com

Death Row Inmate Revives Challenge to Tennessee Lethal Injection

Inmate alleges availability of alternative drug has increased. Federal case revived in part by 6th Cir., despite state court ruling. A Tennessee death row inmate on Friday convinced the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to revive part of his lawsuit challenging the state’s three-drug protocol for lethal injections.
TENNESSEE STATE

