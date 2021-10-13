Texas Jewish death row inmate who argued judge was antisemitic wins new trial
(JTA) — A Jewish man who asked for a new trial on the grounds that the judge who sentenced him to death was antisemitic will be granted a new trial. Randy Halprin, 44, was originally set to be executed on Oct. 10, 2019 but won a stay from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals after he alleged that the judge who presided over his 2003 murder trial was biased against Jews and referred to him using anti-Semitic slurs, including “f—in’ Jew” and “k-ke.”www.clevelandjewishnews.com
