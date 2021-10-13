Texas Jewish death row inmate who argued judge was antisemitic wins new trial

The Oregon Court of Appeals has ordered a new trial for a Black man who has been on death row for 17 years. The court said in Wednesday’s ruling that evidence that never made it into Jesse Lee Johnson’s 2004 trial was the fault of poor defense counsel at the time. That evidence consisted of a witness to the decades old Salem homicide. The Court of Appeals also ruled that the judge who oversaw Johnson’s post-conviction case wrongly found the evidence would not have changed the conviction at trial.

