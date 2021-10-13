Mt. Morris Mutual Insurance holds Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of their new corporate headquarters in Richford
A ribbon cutting including some of the Mt. Morris Insurance employees, the CEO, and the board of directors was held on Oct. 7th in front of the new corporate headquarters. The photo includes:Connie Weber, Cathy Atkinson, Danielle Loeffler, Greg Walker, Ray Hutchinson, President/CEO Daniel Fenske, Jeff Nichols, Robert Hoefs, Robert Ebben, Robert Zimpel, Andrew Halverson. (Greg, Ray, Jeff, Robert, Robert, and Robert are all Board of Directors)www.wausharaargus.com
Comments / 0