CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mt. Morris Mutual Insurance holds Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening of their new corporate headquarters in Richford

wausharaargus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA ribbon cutting including some of the Mt. Morris Insurance employees, the CEO, and the board of directors was held on Oct. 7th in front of the new corporate headquarters. The photo includes:Connie Weber, Cathy Atkinson, Danielle Loeffler, Greg Walker, Ray Hutchinson, President/CEO Daniel Fenske, Jeff Nichols, Robert Hoefs, Robert Ebben, Robert Zimpel, Andrew Halverson. (Greg, Ray, Jeff, Robert, Robert, and Robert are all Board of Directors)

www.wausharaargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
flbusinessdaily.com

Ribbon Cutting @ Anclote Insurance

Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Please join us for a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at Anclote Insurance. Ceremony will be held at 5:45pm. Original source can be found here.
ECONOMY
Monroe Local News

A Ribbon Cutting for the new corporate offices of Future Services will take place Friday

The Walton County Chamber of Commerce will be at the new corporate offices of Future Services at 11 a.m. on Friday for a Ribbon Cutting. Future Services is a family owned and operated pest, termite, and lawn care company that has been in business since 1998. They operate in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. The ribbon cutting event is to celebrate the newly built corporate office in Loganville, GA.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WSPY NEWS

Biz News: R&A House Cleaning Holds Ribbon Cutting

R&A House Cleaning in Sandwich had its ribbon cutting on Thursday October 7th. R&A House Cleaning provides home, business, or corporate maid and deep and maintenance cleaning services for the Fox Valley Area. You can call owner Amy Glenn for your appointment at 331-254-9422.
SANDWICH, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Nichols
Daily Herald

Cary-Grove Chamber hosts ribbon cutting and grand opening at Link O'Chain Cyclery

On Sept. 10, the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the grand opening of Link O'Chain Cyclery, 270 Cary-Algonquin Rd., Cary. The Ribbon Cutting ceremony was followed by a grand opening celebration, featuring popular local band, Triad. Link O'Chain Cyclery's owner, Rene Lowell, plans to bring fun events like these to the Cary location on a regular basis. The Cary store is the second location for Link O'Chain Cyclery's owner, Rene Lowell. She also has a store at 42 E. Grand Ave. in Fox Lake.
FOX LAKE, IL
ucbjournal.com

El Jimador holds ribbon cutting

COOKVILLE – El Jimador recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of the new restaurant located at 1070 N. Washington Ave., Cookeville. For more information, call 931-854-9194.
COOKEVILLE, TN
RiverBender.com

Prudential Duo Opens New Office In The Riverbend - New East Alton Team Marks Recent Grand Opening With A Ribbon-Cutting And Open House

GODFREY – For more than 140 years throughout the country, Prudential Advisors has been helping individual and institutional customers grow, manage, and protect their wealth. Locally, the duo of Brian Hamann and Deanna Evans recently opened an office in East Alton and are now proudly serving the entire Metro East area, including the Riverbend region, as well as parts of St. Louis. “The company has established a reputation for delivering on the promises we make to our customers,” Continue Reading
EAST ALTON, IL
Mining Journal

Upper Peninsula Surgery Center celebrates grand opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

MARQUETTE — The Lake Superior Community Partnership recently assisted the Upper Peninsula Surgery Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its grand opening. Upper Peninsula Surgery Center is Marquette’s first ambulatory surgery center. “With a mission to provide value, convenience, comfort, and dependability, the Upper Peninsula Surgery Center is dedicated to high-quality outpatient surgical care in a convenient and comfortable setting,” officials said in a news release.
MARQUETTE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corporate Headquarters#Ribbon Cutting And#Mt Morris Insurance#Board Of Directors
weisradio.com

Chamber Holds Ribbon-Cutting for Treadwell LP Gas, LLC in Cedar Bluff

On Thursday afternoon (October 14th) – the Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce held an official Ribbon Cutting ceremony with Scott Treadwell and the staff members at Treadwell LP Gas, LLC in Cedar Bluff. Treadwell LP Gas is a full service propane dealer – offering all types of propane tanks and installs; they also sell a full selection of gas appliances, and have cylinder fills on-site.
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
KELOLAND TV

POET holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Solar Farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today, POET held a ribbon cutting for its new Solar Farm. It’s near the company’s offices in northern Sioux Falls — making it the largest onside solar farm in the city. POET pledged to achieve carbon neutrality and this farm will help power the company’s main headquarters.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Holding Ribbon Cutting for Peoples Bank

The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a ribbon cutting for Peoples Bank in Indianola next week. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the ribbon cutting will celebrate Peoples Bank’s new conference and training center, and will have refreshments and a tour available. The Peoples Bank ribbon cutting will take place on October 14th at 11:45am.
INDIANOLA, IA
Newport Plain Talk

Ribbon cutting held to celebrate opening of new Cosby Library

A long time ago, the only library accessibility in the Cosby community was found inside the Cosby branch of Merchants and Planters Bank. That is where the Nolichucky Regional Library bookmobile would visit once a quarter. In 1989, Literacy Coordinator Duran Williams became concerned that there was not enough community...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
plymouth-review.com

Ribbon Cutting ceremony held for new In-NOut Storage

A Ribbon Cutting celebration was held for the newest location for In-N-Out Storage, LLC on Friday, October 8, 2021. Cutting the ribbon was Louis Prange, alongside family, employees, contractors, and fellow Plymouth Chamber of Commerce members. In-N-Out Storage offers self-storage warehouse units in the Plymouth area at five convenient locations in a variety of sizes-both indoor and outdoor storage is […]
PLYMOUTH, WI
Source of the Spring

Old Takoma Businesses to Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremonies

Several businesses in Old Takoma will hold ribbon-cutting ceremonies this Friday, October 15, according to an email announcement from Main Street Takoma. “Our businesses are grateful for the ongoing support of the Takoma community, especially over the past 18 months,” the email reads. “During this time we have had many new businesses open and now it is time to celebrate!”
TAKOMA PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy