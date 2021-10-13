CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yoga

Thoughts During Meditation? Go Fish, Redux

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThoughts are phenomena of mind that can frustrate meditation practice. A person can manage thoughts during meditation by noting them and resetting back to the intention of observation. Thoughts arise as a condition of mind. With each thought can come a reaction, or ripples of them, in the body and...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Vicious Circle of Depressed Mood and Negative Memories

Depressed mood can colour the way we remember our personal past and lead to biased memory for negative events. Memories of negative past events may become key reference points through which people with depression view themselves. When people with depression remember negative past events they may attach negative meaning to...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Five Minute Morning Habits To Bring Focus To Your Day

Do you press the snooze button multiple times, then have to rush out of bed to prepare for your day?. Do you wake up unmotivated, not wanting ever to leave your bed?. For many, it is hard to get out of bed and to enter into your daily routine. Sometimes throwing the covers over your head and snuggling up into a warm, soft bed seems much better than facing reality, but what if we all adopted a few five-minute morning routines that made getting out of bed an exciting start to our day?
LIFESTYLE
mysolluna.com

Clear Communication Meditation

Namaste Beauties and welcome back to our practical enlightenment meditation, where our specific meditation today is on Clear Communication. Our throat chakra, the Shuda chakra is a very powerful energy center in the body because it connects our expression in the world from the inside to the outside. When we...
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

An Ode to Worry

Worry can often be inspired by one's intuitive sense, and should be respected for that reason. Worry differs from anxiety in that it is specific. Anxiety tends to be pervasive and much harder to pin down. Techniques to deal with worry include purposefully amplifying it and writing the concerns down.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Go Fish#Comes And Goes
27east.com

Exploring The Art Of Meditation At The Parrish

Let’s face it, it’s been a tough year and a half for us all with shifting business models and lifestyles due to COVID-19, which has brought drastic changes that no one could have foreseen in late 2019. For healthy living expert Julie Sacks, who, in 2020, relocated from New York...
YOGA
Daily Star

Yoga Life: Yoga and meditation during this difficult time

Educated people and those who have been brought up on the internet are challenging expert advice. They think that they know everything. Even though they may know a little bit about many things through the internet, they still do not have the knowledge and wisdom gained by the experts through their in-depth study, reflection and practice.
ONEONTA, NY
naropa.edu

The Heart: A Meditation

By Erika Berland, founding faculty and co-creator of the unique movement curriculum of the MFA Theater: Contemporary Performance Program at Naropa University. In Eastern thought and medicine, the heart is generally considered the seat of consciousness and awareness, while the West tends to locate consciousness primarily in the brain. Regardless of cultural orientation, for most human beings the heart holds a wealth of imagery as reflected in the language and symbols that we associate with it. We are “heart-sick,” we have “loss of heart,” we are “heartened,” or our experience is “heartfelt.” Feelings of compassion and love, or the lack of compassion and love, are all expressions of the heart. When we “feel our hearts,” there is the sense that we are touching into our truth and our “heart’s desire.” When we put our hands on our heart, we touch our human goodness, vulnerability, and a deep desire for happiness. When we “give our heart” to others or when we are genuinely “openhearted,” we extend those same feelings we have for ourselves to others.
MEDITATION
goodmenproject.com

The Two Families of Meditation

When most people think of meditation these days, they think of a practice to make themselves calm. This is not wrong– meditation can do that– but it is an incomplete understanding of what meditation is or can be. When I taught meditation I would always say, “Meditation is not just about being calm, it is about being real.”
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Yoga
mysolluna.com

Loving Awareness Meditation

Hi Beauties and welcome to our practical enlightenment meditation, where our theme today is Loving Awareness. And our meditation today is inspired by Ram Dass, who, if you don’t know who he is, he was a wonderful spiritual teacher through the sixties and seventies up until quite recently when he left his body. He was a professor at Harvard and went to India for a while, bringing back these ideas from the east that were very applicable and needed in modern times.
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

More Thoughts on Dealing with Clutter

Thank you all for your wonderful questions on clutter. I share my responses below. Happy decluttering!. Do you see professional organizers as helpful or do people just quickly revert back to old patterns of accumulating clutter?. I do see professional organizers — actually, declutter coaches — as a great resource....
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

If Minutes Were Calories, Would Your Planner Be Fat or Lean?

I anxiously sat in the tiny, sterile examination room. “Your blood pressure is 160 over 110,” Dr. G said. “That’s very high. We need to get this under control right away.”. “I feel fine,” I said. “A little headache. That’s it.”. “We’ll try some medications but you might think about...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: The living way

One of my most favorite books on the shelf, one that I turn to over and over again, is “Zen Guitar” (Philip Toshio Sudo). My brother and I have an ongoing laugh over the fact that one of the motion pictures we like the best (“Anatomy of a Murder”) he picked because he liked the cover. That’s how I picked this book.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Being Open in the Moment

Everything in relationships depends on openness and awareness of openness. You can develop your ability to be aware of your openness and of your partner’s openness. To have the most loving contact with the least injury, read the signals: go on green and stop on red. What is the one...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Calm Burnout With the 5 Senses

The senses take in information and store it in the subconscious. This can lead to feelings of nostalgia but also burnout and grief. Burnout and unprocessed grief tend to sneak up during times of transition, such as the fall season. One can focus on the five senses to bring about...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Chocolate, Executive Function, and Luck

Executive function has been linked to luck and luckiness. Being able to improve cognitive executive function would be beneficial and has been the focus of much research. Both chocolate and moderately intense exercise may improve executive function. Humans spend a great deal of time problem-solving. Planning what to do next,...
LIFESTYLE
sbstatesman.com

Meditation can help your college experience go smoother

Finding peace in college is like finding a unicorn in real life. Experiencing one of the most tumultuous stages of life during a pandemic can be, unsurprisingly, incredibly stressful. Fortunately, there are quite a plethora of techniques that can be used to make the COVID-19 college experience a bit smoother, one of which being meditation.
YOGA
psychologytoday.com

The Healing Power of Nature

Contact with nature may help provide emotional healing. Benefits can range from a sense of freedom to peace, comfort, renewal, and respite from technology and interpersonal relations. Many studies show significant treatment effects when traditional psychotherapy and medicine are accompanied by outdoor activities and work. A craving for contact with...
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

Sometimes There Truly Are No Words

People often say that something they see or feel is "beyond words." But what exactly does that mean?. In many ways, our emotion and cognitive systems run separately. Things that are "beyond words" seem to tap our emotions disproportionately. Much of the arts represent efforts to capture experiences that are,...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Choosing to Evolve Through Chaos

Choice is fundamental to the human experience. We have the greatest opportunity for growth when we are struggling. You can't always control your life experiences, but you can control your response to them. "All great changes are preceded by chaos." –Deepak Chopra. The last year and a half has been...
MENTAL HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Always Want To Sleep In? 7 Things Your Body Could Be Telling You

I knew I had a morning problem when I read through my phone's screen-time report. My most-used app wasn't Instagram, Photos, or Chrome—it was my clock. "How could that be when I only set two alarms a day max?" I wondered. Then it hit me: It was all those times I'd pressed the snooze button, stealing a little extra sleep, minute by minute, until over an hour had passed and I was officially late to start the day.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy