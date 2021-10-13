CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alice TM, “Little Body In Orbit”

Amadhia
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a background in performance art, experimental theater, as well as singing and composition, Alice Tolan-Mee has previously worked on such avant-garde projects as a feminist play inspired by Ionesco’s The Chairs. Alice TM is her new conduit for exploring her pop side as a vocalist and songwriter. On debut Little Body In Orbit she uses addictive pop hooks backed by melancholic, often baroque electronics, to reframe her recent traumas into an empowering narrative of growth and transformation.

