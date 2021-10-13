CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Best Comedy Club

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou get to see your favorite comedians up close and personal at Helium (1151 St. Louis Galleria Street; 314-727-1260). Some clubs have a big stage set far away from the crowd, but if you’re up front at Helium, you feel like you’re practically sharing the low stage with your comedy heroes. It’s a place where comedians feel free to put on a grand show but also feel comfortable enough to try out new material, knowing that they’ll be able to read your face to see if their new jokes land. That also means that some comedians will pick you out and use you for jokes. If you’re not into that, you’ll need to sit all the way at the back, because they can see you anywhere in this club. There’s no bad seat in the house, which means there’s nowhere to hide, either. —Jaime Lees.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

North Coast Comedy Festival

The hip-hop improv group, North Coast, throwing it's hat into the comedy festival ring with its own—the North Coast Comedy Festival—that will aim to showcase a diverse group of performers from around the world while highlighting and supporting some of the most exciting and impactful comedy teams in the business. Theyre partnering with Asylum NYC (aka Improv Asylum) who have recently taken over the old UCB Chelsea Space on Manhattan’s west side. All tickets start at $20 ($10 livestream) with a limited number of festival passes available to see all 18 shows for $180. It will also have curated networking events, panel discussions and after-show drink events for the artists. Want to know the line-up? It's below:
MANHATTAN, NY
skiddle.com

Comedy Mooch About

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by...
TV & VIDEOS
Block Island Times

Comedy Night Oct. 10

Comedy night returns to Yellow Kittens with the hilarious Usama Siddiquee on Sunday, Oct. 10. Siddiquee is a Bengali-American stand-up comedian-actor based in New York City. He was one of the New Faces at Just for Laughs in 2018 and made his stand-up television debut on BET’s “50 Central,” and recently competed on “America’s Got Talent,” reaching the quarterfinals. He can be seen headlining at clubs all over the country when he is not performing at the prestigious Comedy Cellar in New York City. Siddiquee was also featured this year on videos for NBC, BuzzFeed, Huffington Post, and Showtime’s “Desus & Mero.”
TV & VIDEOS
skiddle.com

The Secret Comedy Club Fridays Late Show

9:30pm til 11:30pm (last entry 9:15pm) Brighton's best small comedy club and winner of the audience choice awards for best Fringe venue 2021. The only comedy club that run 5 days per week. Info: We are busy running a comedy festival instead. If you have purchased tickets for this event,...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Clubs#Comedy Show#Helium
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Music Streaming Series

In a year jam-packed with livestreamed events, with every musician starved for an audience and every music fan jonesing for their live performance fix, one St. Louis streaming series stood head and shoulders above the rest. The Sinkhole’s “I Watched Music on the Internet” series brought an eclectic mix of some of the city’s finest acts together, thanks to owner Matt Stuttler’s many years spent booking local music, and featured everything from the garage rock of Shitstorm to the daddy-daughter duo Electric Toothbrush Sisters to the genre-bending hip-hop of 18andCounting to the blistering metal of the Lion’s Daughter. And, setting the whole thing really over the top, the four-show set of performances was shot on a sound and light stage operated by the pros at Arch City Audio Visual Services, who usually lend their talents to far larger productions, including popular Pink Floyd tribute act El Monstero. It was an exceptionally odd confluence of pandemic-related events that made it all possible — ones that, frankly, we’d prefer never again to repeat — but the end result was the nearest approximation to attending an actual live show that many of us saw in all of 2020. And for that, we’re forever grateful. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
skiddle.com

Stand up comedy in Kingston

8:00pm til 9:30pm (last entry 8:45pm) Stand up comedy at the Willoughby arms, a popular destination for locals in the heart of Kingston. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Stand up comedy at the Willoughby arms, a popular local...
ENTERTAINMENT
skiddle.com

Blind Tiger Comedy

Great venue with excellent host and five comedians. Awesome stuff too from Oohmami staff. Great experience. Would have been happy to pay more. What an amazing night with a very talented line up, could not stop laughing! Will definitely be coming back more!. Overall rating: 5 Verified review. Had a...
TV & VIDEOS
SFStation.com

Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival

Mutiny Radio hosts a weeklong festival featuring some of our favorite local and touring standup comics. This year's festival includes 24 comedy shows at all 6 venues. The all-access pass gets you into all 24 comedy festival shows at all 6 venues, a festival t-shirt, access to master classes, podcasts and after parties!
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Martini

Before she was an internationally renowned Gin Hall of Famer, the Gin Room’s (3200 South Grand Boulevard; 314-771-3411) Natasha Bahrami was a girl in need of a drink who happened to sit down before a barman who knew how to make a proper martini. Blown away, she went down the rabbit hole, which led to her passion for gin. She now shares her love and knowledge with the world as one of the spirit’s most knowledgeable ambassadors. Bahrami’s bar is a thrilling temple to gin in all its various forms, but if you want to taste how it all began, have her make you a martini and see where it takes you. If her story is any indication, the path will surely lead to good things. —Cheryl Baehr.
DRINKS
funcheap.com

Richard Chassler at the Alameda Comedy Club

Dang! This event has already taken place. Richard Chassler brings many years of road touring experience to his hilarious show which has been described as a cross between a rollercoaster and a Grateful Dead concert, never giving you the same show twice. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the...
ALAMEDA, CA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Music Festival

Not since the untimely demise of LouFest has a local festival attempted such an ambitious undertaking as the inaugural edition of Music at the Intersection. Spanning three days and six venues, and bringing more than 60 acts to its stages — including such luminaries as Roy Ayers, Keyon Harrold, Lee Fields and the Expressions, Tonina, Marquise Knox, Lalah Hathaway and dozens more — the festival was decidedly a hit for those who attended. It really only suffered from its unfortunate timing. When the show was first announced, vaccines were rolling out steadily to the masses and things were beginning to look brighter and brighter after more than a year of pandemic-inspired darkness. But by the time the date of the show rolled around, St. Louis and the country at large were again in the grips of a COVID-19 surge, spurred on by the delta variant that blotted out the sun once more. At the risk of being naive, that hopefully won’t be an issue next year — God, please — and music fans will feel comfortable enough to flock in droves to Grand Center for the best music festival that St. Louis has to offer. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Local Album

With all due respect, fuck Pitchfork. The members of Foxing may be too polite to express such a sentiment, but we here at the RFT pride ourselves on calling out injustice when it’s plainly warranted, regardless of the level of vulgarity required. And so, as the online publication awarded one of St. Louis’ finest local acts a tepid 6.0 (what, no decimal points on this one, you absolute dorks?) out of 10.0 for its latest release, August’s breathtakingly ambitious, hauntingly beautiful Draw Down the Moon, with the writer even going so far as to accuse the record of peddling the “frustratingly anonymous sounds of 2010s festival rock,” we at this publication could be added to the chorus of fans who responded immediately with a full-throated “What the fuck?” The band, of course, took the matter in stride, with frontman Conor Murphy hopping onto Twitter to attempt to calm the angry masses. “At the end of the day, Pitchfork didn’t love this album and that’s OK,” Murphy wrote. “The heart of this is that there’s no need to attack anyone or be bitter.” We beg to differ, Foxing: You guys released the best album of the year, Pitchfork is staffed by hacks who got it wrong, and we got your back. Please continue to create some of the most thoughtful and genre-melding rock this city has to offer — and, as always, fuck the haters. —Daniel Hill.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
funcheap.com

The Valencia Room Comedy Night

Wednesdays at 7pm join us upstairs at The Valencia Room for an amazing night of stand up comedy. Some of the nation’s greatest talents have passed through this room. You’re guaranteed to see someone hilarious. This show is perfect for a date night, a birthday, or just a fun time out with friends after work.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
skiddle.com

Big Spoon Comedy

7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Top shelf Pro and up and coming comedians come to Vauxhall Comedy Club to test out their freshest new jokes. Brought to you by Luke, Adam and Sikisa. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links...
TV & VIDEOS
funcheap.com

Independent Comedy

Looking for a laugh during the week? Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? Well I have a show for you.. California’s new favorite comedy show is Independent Comedy. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground and independent comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do on a Thursday night. Brought to you by the fun master general Connor Marshall (Channel101, Sketchfest) INDEPENDENT COMEDY is a stand up comedy show with comedians for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Movie Theater

Putting forth big Wes Anderson vibes, St. Louis’ tiny Hi-Pointe Theatre (1005 McCausland Avenue, 314-955-6273) is the best place to go for an intimate theater experience. Visiting this little corner spot on McCausland is like a trip back in time. There are vintage seats, a small selection of treats (including popcorn) at the front counter and a wide selection of movies, including classics and newer independent films. The retro experience makes this movie house one of the best places in town for a first date that you’re hoping turns into a real relationship. The style will give you something to talk about immediately, and if all goes well, you might get a kiss outside beneath the old-fashioned vintage marquee. —Jaime Lees.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Live Theater of the Past Year

Sometimes, great theater takes a madman’s touch. When that madman is Shakespeare’s King Lear, it takes a special kind of madness, the sort that can encompass the role of a monarch at the height of his power, and then, over the course of two and a half hours, demonstrate a degree of cataclysmic self-destruction that can captivate audiences for centuries. This summer in St. Louis, that madman was Tony Award-winning actor André De Shields, who led a cast of actors of color in the St. Louis Shakespeare Festival’s production of King Lear. With the legendary dialogue unchanged, director Carl Cofield used the setting, costumes and music to reach new heights in presenting the downfall of an old, hurt king. It was theater at its most powerful. Staged just as COVID-19 vaccines opened a window of hope for escaping the insanity of our current time, the production reminded us how deep the scars of distrust can run — and what happens when we let our demons take control. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Radio Show

Think of Rocket 88 (Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on 88.1 KDHX; rocket88@kdhx.org) as a music blog in the mid-aughts; the best indie-pop songs are free to hear, the writers are a bit snarky (but in the most entertaining ways), and you don’t have to deal with all the annoying pop-ups. DJ Darren Snow is the James Murphy of the St. Louis music scene, yet one who is rarely in the spotlight. Maybe you saw him spin at Cabin Inn in City Museum, or he helped you find your new favorite band at Euclid Records or Vintage Vinyl back in the day. He was there and always on top of what’s new. Rocket 88 is the coffee you need driving to work on Tuesday mornings. Pop music never tasted so good! —Jack Probst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
funcheap.com

Kick Black Comedy: Oakland Comedy Show

Come laugh with us at a new weekly comedy show at the Athletic Club Oakland every Wednesday at 8 PM. Our comics have performed with Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, and others, and have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix. Our show will be indoors, in compliance with current...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy