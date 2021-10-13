Weird Road Sign Doesn’t Point To Deadly "Squid Game", Police Assure Drivers
WARNING: May or may not contain spoilers. If you haven’t seen Squid Game, maybe come back in nine episodes. Thames Valley Police in the UK took to Twitter this week to assure drivers that a rather obscure road sign wouldn’t lead them to Squid Game, whether they wanted a plastic pig full of money or not. The sign, made up of three shapes, was actually installed to make drivers aware of a diversion route while roadworks were undertaken, but it could also raise eyebrows among passing box set bingers.www.iflscience.com
