Along with the usual issues in mergers and acquisitions, the sale of a family business requires the management team and their lawyers to navigate family dynamics, unpack complex ownership structures, and deal with long-neglected legal issues. At each step, they must address both income and estate taxes in an ever-changing regulatory environment. The best results occur when the owners assemble a team of trusted, professional advisors who work collaboratively throughout the pre-sale process as well as during the transaction.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO