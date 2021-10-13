CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Retired Navy SEALS on Afghanistan withdrawal

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

video.foxnews.com

americanmilitarynews.com

Top Army spokeswoman suspended after 97% of subordinates report workplace hostility

Brig. Gen. Amy E. Johnston, the Army’s top spokesperson, has been relieved of command after receiving mass negative feedback from her subordinates. According to Military Times on Wednesday, slides detailing a recent command climate survey for Johnston revealed widespread dissatisfaction among those under her command. About 97 percent of survey respondents, including both soldiers and civilian personnel, reported “workplace hostility” according to Military Times.
MILITARY
The Independent

Army officer who quit over Covid vaccine mandate tells Hannity he has had ‘all the other vaccines’

A US Army officer has explained on Fox News why he resigned over the Department of Defense vaccine mandate, but admitted he had agreed to all his other Army shots.“First, and foremost, I am incapable of subjecting myself to the unlawful, unethical, immoral, and tyrannical to sit still and allow a serum to be injected into my flesh against my will and better judgment,” former Officer Paul Douglas Hague wrote in his resignation letter, which his wife posted on Twitter at the beginning of September.He also cited a “complete lack of confidence in the presidential administration,” as a reason for quitting...
MILITARY
The Independent

Female soldier criticises US Army grooming standards after being required to remove French manicure

A female soldier in the National Guard has shared her grievances over the US Army’s uniform protocol while revealing that she had to remove her French manicure to adhere to guidelines.On Thursday, Major General Johanna Clyborne, a lawyer who focuses on legal issues particular to the United States Armed Forces, and who is currently assigned the assistant adjutant general in the Minnesota National Guard, addressed the strict uniform rules on Twitter.“Why the Army thinks a French manicure is an ‘obnoxious’ colour compared to the civilian world, which views it as an understated yet professional look is beyond me,” Clyborne tweeted...
MILITARY
WLWT 5

Marine who criticized Afghanistan withdrawal released from military prison

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati marine who publicly criticized commanders has been released from pre-trial confinement. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller posted videos blasting military leaders for the pull-out in Afghanistan. He was arrested for violating a gag order. Scheller has now been released from military prison, according to an organization working...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Air Force general is second woman to lead a top US command

Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost on Friday became only the second woman to lead one of the Pentagon s 11 so-called combatant commands, the multi-service organizations that spearhead U.S. military operations around the world.At a change-of-command ceremony at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin applauded Van Ovost's historic rise, calling her a “legend of a leader,” a pilot by training and a pivotal player in the airlift of tens of thousands of evacuees from Kabul in August. She helped orchestrate the airlift as commander of the Air Force Air Mobility Command.“We need every...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Wants a Committee to Investigate Withdrawal of U.S. Forces From Afghanistan

This week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., introduced a resolution to create “a bipartisan Joint Select Committee on Afghanistan, composed of members of the House and Senate, to conduct a full investigation into President Biden’s failed and tragic withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan that stranded hundreds of Americans behind enemy lines, left billions of dollars in U.S. military equipment in the hands of terrorists and took the lives of 13 brave U.S. service members.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

‘Unease’: NATO faces uncertainty amid Afghanistan withdrawal, China’s rise

The West’s inglorious exit from Afghanistan has sparked a long-awaited reckoning for NATO and has fueled major questions about the role the alliance is capable of playing in the 21st century — and to what degree it can rely so heavily on U.S. leadership and U.S. military assets. With NATO...
WORLD
Washington Times

Senate Republicans call for select committee to probe Afghanistan withdrawal

Senate Republicans are calling for a bipartisan select committee to investigate the troubled U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Rick Scott of Florida introduced legislation Tuesday to create a Joint Select Committee on Afghanistan composed of 12 members from both the House and Senate, which the lawmakers say would be modeled after the congressional inquiry into the Iran-Contra affair.
FOREIGN POLICY
Crimson White Online

UA professors discuss American withdrawal from Afghanistan in open forum

Two UA professors hosted a roundtable discussion Tuesday night at Monarch Espresso Bar. This installment of their speaking series “Tuscaloosa Takes On the World” addressed the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. Political science professors Waleed Hazbun and Daniel Levine discussed American versus Afghan culture, religion, defense, women’s rights...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TBR News Media

Comsewogue students aspire to train with elite U.S. Navy SEALs

It was 4:15 in the morning. As a 62-year-old teacher, I found myself begrudgingly running through the streets of New York on our way to Bryant Park. I ran alongside a student from our Comsewogue High School — an aspiring Navy SEAL, and several hundred other people all huffing and puffing our way past the bewildered eyes of cab drivers, truck deliverymen and the very early morning commuters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BBC

Colin Powell: From Vietnam vet to secretary of state

Colin Powell came from a humble background to become the first African-American US secretary of state. A highly decorated army officer, he saw service in Vietnam, an experience that later helped define his own military and political strategies. He became a trusted military adviser to a number of leading US...
U.S. POLITICS
Webster County Citizen

Wolf Blitzer reflects on the passing of General Colin Powell

CNN's Wolf Blitzer reflects on the death of Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state whose leadership in several Republican administrations helped shape American foreign policy in the last years of the 20th century.
MILITARY

