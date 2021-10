Barnegat PBA 296 is hosting a fundraiser in memory of Alex Hoffman on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the field across from the volunteer fire company firehouse on Birdsall Street. Hoffman, who was a patrol officer for 17 years, died suddenly Oct. 2, 2019, while he was off duty. He is survived by his wife and two children.