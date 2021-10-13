CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

2021 Women in Business: Tisidra Jones is strong advocate for small, minority- and woman-owned businesses

By Elizabeth Millard – Contributing writer
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In 2017, Tisidra Jones launched Strong & Starlike Consulting Inc., drawing on her experience as a lawyer and her background in business compliance and inclusion.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Small and minority-owned businesses asked to participate in program designed to improve success

The state is encouraging small and minority-owned businesses to take advantage of updates to a program that went into effect on Oct. 1. In addition to enhancing opportunities to do business with the state, the update also has the potential to provide greater exposure to Connecticut small businesses with federal procurement opportunities, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.
SMALL BUSINESS
wellbeingmagazine.com

Challenges for small business owners

The Economy is changing – challenges for small business owners. Whilst as a shopper we are met with an ever expanding array of choices about where and how we shop – at local stores, independent shops, high street chains, online, for example – small and independent business owners face continual challenges to keep up with the bigger companies who have seemingly unlimited marketing budgets. As a result, our high streets are ever changing – businesses coming in, businesses going out, new promise in, empty premises and out they go – and so the cycle continues. It can be tough to stand out, create interest, maintain loyalty, and stay the course.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women In Business
Hartford Business

CT streamlines small, minority-owned business program

A recent change in state regulations will make it easier for small and minority-owned businesses to take advantage of state and federal contracting and procurement programs, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday. A law signed by the governor over the summer modifies Connecticut’s definition of a “small businesses enterprise” to align...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local business owners talk about National Women’s Small Business Month

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —This month it’s all about female power and entrepreneurship, it’s National Women’s Small Business Month. Many women owned small businesses in Wilmington are sharing what this month means to them. This month highlights the benefits and diversity small businesses owned by women bring to communities. Betsy Kahn...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Register Citizen

Once laid off, Shelton entrepreneur now pays it forward for minority-owned businesses

SHELTON — Ramon Peralta, Jr., hit what many would consider an employment rock bottom in 2008. The Shelton resident had been a creative director with Walker Innovation Inc. — a firm that had launched numerous companies, including Priceline.com. But after getting laid off amidst the Great Recession, Peralta faced an uncertain future, with no job and few prospects.
SHELTON, CT
WXIA 11 Alive

Minority-owned small businesses continue to wait for COVID relief money

ATLANTA — More than three months ago, the Fulton County Commission gave two banks $5 million each in COVID Relief Funds from the American Rescue Plan for small businesses. Now it's October and half that money hasn't gone anywhere. In late June, The Fulton County Commission targeted two minority banks,...
ATLANTA, GA
fox9.com

Minority-owned businesses finding success at ‘Community Commons’

One year ago, Community Commons opened at Mall of America as a Launchpad for minority-owned businesses. Eight of those businesses have moved out, opening permanent stores at the Mall and that’s the goal. Now the store is in its third round of tenants. The 17 retailers specialize in everything from fashion to makeup, skin products and even banana pudding. The store is on level 2 South.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC4 Columbus

Supporting small minority-owned businesses

Locally owned businesses owners accompany Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D) to Washington D.C. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3j1VoZz. Dirty Frank's coming to Hollywood Casino Columbus …. Wednesday, Oct 13 evening forecast. guns from Ohio used in Canadian crimes. Red light camera mistaken identity. Toy collection for Nationwide Children's. Nationwide Children's Hospital Marathon returns.
COLUMBUS, OH
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/twincities

Comments / 0

Community Policy