Economy

2021 Women in Business: Kristy Krueger leads launch of new healthtech brand in 90 days

By Elizabeth Millard – Contributing writer
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal
 4 days ago
Focusing on brand building and marketing strategies that drive growth, Kristy Krueger has managed campaigns for Fortune 500 companies and built brands from the ground up for emerging businesses.

Cheddar News

The Mom Project Touts $80M Fundraise as Largest Global Investment in Female Workforce Tech

The pandemic has been particularly difficult for working mothers who were often forced to choose between maintaining their career and caring for their family. The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace connecting women with top businesses, looks to revitalize women's place in the labor market, following an $80 million Series C Funding round this month. Chandra Sanders, director of the RISE scholarship at The Mom Project, joined Cheddar to talk about the company’s goal to scale the business on a global level. "This funding represents the largest global investment in female workforce technology, which really means that the market is really now realizing the potential and the power of moms." Sanders also discussed how the company will use its new funding to further its mission.
#Brand Building#Women In Business#Marketing Strategies#Fortune 500#Healthtech
NewsBreak
Economy
roi-nj.com

Cross River, TechUnited to launch Women and Minority Business Owners Mentorship Cohort

Cross River Bank and TechUnited: New Jersey are partnering to launch a Women and Minority Business Owners Mentorship Cohort, which will aim to increase support for small businesses and entrepreneurs in the state from underserved communities. The partnership was announced Wednesday in Hoboken, during the Propelify festival. Phil Goldfeder, senior...
martechseries.com

Three TrueBlue Brand Leaders Recognized with Top Honors in 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

PeopleReady, PeopleScout and TrueBlue leaders singled out for industry innovation through digital transformation, marketing and product. TrueBlue is proud to announce that three of its brand leaders have been selected as winners of four 2021 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. The company was also recognized for winning more than three nominations in this year’s awards.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gray Design Group Launches New Branding + Graphics Division

MAPLEWOOD, MO (October 6, 2021) – In alignment with continued growth and expansion of the firm, Gray Design Group launched a new division that provides strategic branding and graphic design services. The division is led by Benjamin Franklin, an award-winning industry veteran with over 25 years of exceptional branding and graphic design experience across the globe.
bizjournals

Providence Business Journal launches new daily business news site

American City Business Journals, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, has launched the Providence Business Journal, joining 44 other cities across the country and extending the company’s mission to provide business intelligence and networking opportunities to business owners and executives to the Ocean State. At a time when...
martechseries.com

CareerBuilder Launches New Brand Campaign Amid The Great Rehire

“Let’s Job it Up™” is a rallying cry for people to find a job that actually works for them. Global talent acquisition leader and job marketplace platform CareerBuilder is reintroducing itself at a time when the world needs it most. The company is unveiling a renewed brand identity and launching a TV, radio and digital campaign, “Let’s Job It UpTM,” developed in partnership with creative agency Decoded Advertising.
smallbiztrends.com

How to Propel More Women to Lead Small Businesses by 2025

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), only 21 percent of small businesses are owned by women. On average, a woman-owned firm had $1.3M in and employed eight people. The statistics are even worse as the size of the company gets larger. Only about 5% of CEOs among the 3,000 largest U.S. companies are women.
Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

