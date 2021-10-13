A Pediatrician’s Call for Climate Solutions

This guest post is by Stephanie Johannes, MD, MA, of NC Clinicians for Climate Action. Follow NCCCA on Twitter at @ClimateHealthNC. As a pediatrician and a mother, I am particularly concerned about the impacts of climate change on maternal and child health. Pregnant women are especially at risk from heat because they have a higher body temperature to start with, and are “cooling for two”, which makes them more susceptible to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat exposure during pregnancy puts babies at risk for congenital heart defects and low birth weight. It also increases the risk of premature birth, the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. One in ten births in the United States is pre-term (one in seven for Black babies), at an estimated societal cost of $26.2 billion. I have cared for many babies born too soon who needed breathing tubes, feeding tubes, or emergency surgery to live, and who are at risk of lifelong health problems including chronic respiratory problems, developmental delay, and cerebral palsy. It is heartbreaking, especially since many of these situations, and their financial and emotional impact on families, are preventable.