Decatur County Middle and High School Bands receive grant
The purpose of the Decatur County Schools Foundation grant is to fund projects that will create a climate which is favorable to education, while enriching and encouraging our students to attain high scholastic goals. The main objective of the DCSF is to partner with Decatur County administrators and teachers to make those visions into reality. The recipient of the DCSF Grant for 2021-22 are the Bainbridge Middle and High School Bands.thepostsearchlight.com
