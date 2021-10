We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who’s done a fair amount of shopping knows how easily simple errands can become a game of strategy when it’s time to get the bags into the house. I can’t count the number of times I’ve tested my strength by loading my arms with as many grocery bags as possible to get them to my upstairs apartment — the fewer trips back and forth, the better! I’d gotten so used to lugging everything around that I never considered that there might be an easier way. As it turns out, Click & Carry is the solution I didn’t know I needed.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO