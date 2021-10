ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday announced $4 million in relief homeowners and businesses who suffered damages from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in early September, one week after the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied a request for aid. The money can go toward home repairs, short-term rental assistance and business loans. Hogan also requested a disaster declaration from the federal Small Business Administration to unlock low-interest loans for impacted areas in Anne Arundel, Cecil, and Montgomery counties. The $4 million comes from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and can be accessed through the Maryland Disaster Housing...

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO