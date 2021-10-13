CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jamie Lee Curtis Honors Mom by Recreating Must-See Psycho Look

imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about a spooktacular tribute! Jamie Lee Curtis dressed up as her late mother Janet Leigh's Psycho character for the costume party premiere of Halloween Kills in Hollywood, Calif. on Oct. 12. Leigh played Marion Crane in the 1960 Alfred Hitchcock film and famously appeared in the shower stabbing scene. Curtis didn't miss a beat while channeling her mom and arrived on the red carpet of the Tcl Chinese Theatre in a dress and 'do that matched the ones Leigh sported in the movie. The 62-year-old actress even had a bloody shower curtain in tow. "Honoring my mother in All her gory...I meant glory!" Curtis wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her look. "Premiere Party...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Jamie Lee Curtis' fans react to plastic surgery admission in furious rant on Lorraine – watch

Jamie Lee Curtis has been inundated with support after admitting she had plastic surgery she 'hated', and calling out the term 'anti-ageing' on an episode of Lorraine. After Lorraine Kelly explained that Dawn French had recently spoken out about getting a grey bob to "channel" Jamie, Jamie said: "Lovely! I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time. Mostly because I had the trial and error of the other part for a long time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Soap Opera Star Michael Tylo

Soap opera icon Michael Tylo died at the age of 73 in the final days of September, according to Soap Opera Digest. Tylo famously starred in "Guiding Light" as the heart throb Quinton McCord Chamberlain from 1981 to 1985, before returning in 1996 and 1997. He also starred in almost any other soap opera you can think of, per IMDb. He played twins, Rich and Blade Bladeson on "The Young and the Restless," Charlie Prince on "General Hospital," Matt Connolly on "All My Children," and had a stint on "The Bold and the Beautiful" playing Sherman Gale, his final soap role, per The Wrap. In his later career, he became an educator, teaching film at the College of Fine Arts at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he became assistant dean in 2003, per the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Janet Leigh
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Jamie Lee Curtis' Brother

Jamie Lee Curtis has a big family, mainly thanks to her father's active love life. In addition to Jamie, the legendary actor Tony Curtis fathered five other children with his first three wives. While the "Some Like It Hot" star married a total of six times, his three latter marriages produced no children, according to Biography. With "Psycho" star Janet Leigh, to whom he was married between 1951 and 1962, Tony had two daughters: Kelly, born in 1956, and Jamie, born in 1958. The marriage fell apart when he became involved with 17-year-old German actor Christine Kaufmann, with whom he had shared the screen in "Taras Bulba."
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere

Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Child Stars Who Completely Quit Acting

Being a child star might seem like one of the best jobs on the planet. After all, being young, rich, and famous is a pretty sweet combination. Unfortunately, however, being in the spotlight isn’t always the experience it’s cracked up to be. For a lot of young actors, working in the entertainment industry actually be very overwhelming. As a result, there are quite a few former child stars who have chosen to leave the spotlight behind. For some, the decision was made in hopes of being able to live a “normal” life. For others, the job began to take a toll on their personal lives. Regardless of their reason for leaving, many of these formerly famous kids would likely say it’s the best decision they ever made. Keep reading to see 10 child stars who walked away from acting.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Why 63-Year-Old Sharon Stone Is My Forever Beauty Muse

There is no hotter, more dazzling beauty muse in the world right now than Sharon Stone. If you don’t believe me, a quick glimpse at the 63-year-old’s Instagram account will swiftly set things straight. From the Met Gala to Cannes Film Festival, give Stone an event and she will approach it with aplomb, making her exactly the icon we all need in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss A#The Tcl Chinese Theatre
Popculture

Granville Adams, 'Oz' Actor, Dead at 58

Granville Adams, who starred in all six seasons of the acclaimed HBO series Oz, died on Sunday, Oz star Kirk Acevedo announced. Adams was 58. The actor announced he was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020, reports TMZ. He is survived by his wife, Christina. "I lost my brotha today...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Jamie Lee Curtis Inspired to Go With Natural Look After Hair Salon Disaster

When speaking about her signature pixie cut in a new interview, the 'Halloween' star additionally explains why she has 'also been an advocate for not f**king with your face.'. AceShowbiz - "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis settled on her signature short hairstyle after a disastrous salon visit left her with burnt hair. The actress has sported a natural grey pixie cut for years - but the look came about by accident.
HAIR CARE
AOL Corp

Jamie Lee Curtis hates the term 'anti-aging': 'Why do you want to look 17 when you're 70?'

Jamie Lee Curtis is one of Hollywood's greatest natural beauties, but according to her, that's always been a very conscious choice. "I have been an advocate for natural beauty for a long time, mostly because I've had the trial and error of the other part," she told Irish broadcaster Lorraine Keane on Tuesday. "I did plastic surgery — it didn't work. I hated it. It made me feel worse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Oz Star Granville Adams

Actor Granville Adams has died. News of the actor's tragic death was confirmed on October 10 in a post from Adams' Instagram account. "Today our beloved Granville Adams has passed and is now with God," the somber post began. "After a long hard-fought battle with cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed."
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Disick, Billie Lourd + More!

JAMIE LEE CURTIS WARNS AGAINST PLASTIC SURGERY: Jamie Lee Curtis is worried that plastic surgery is “wiping out generations of beauty.” The 62-year-old actress told Fast Company, “The current trend of fillers and procedures, and this obsession with filtering, and the things that we do to adjust our appearance on Zoom are wiping out generations of beauty. Once you mess with your face, you can’t get it back.” The Halloween Kills star has firsthand experience. After being prescribed painkillers for a minor cosmetic procedure in 1989 she developed an opioid addiction.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Attends ‘Halloween Kills’ Premiere Dressed as Her Mom’s Iconic ‘Psycho’ Character

Jamie Lee Curtis dressed as her mother Janet Leigh from the horror classic “Psycho” at the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” on Tuesday night at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Curtis commanded attention when she hit the black arrivals carpet in a blonde wig and blue dress while carrying a bloody shower curtain. “It’s the ultimate good versus evil,” Curtis said of the “Halloween” franchise. “Laurie Strode represents the quotidian, quintessential, innocent American teenage girl, that is innocence personified. And when you collide it with the essence of evil which is Michael Meyers, you create a tension that you,...
MOVIES
kiss951.com

Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Plastic Surgery Regrets

Jamie Lee Curtis, 62, has discussed her regrets about having plastic surgery, including Botox and lipo, as she admitted that the cosmetic procedures made her “feel worse.”. Per Daily Mail, the Halloween actress insisted that she’s now an advocate for “not f—ing with your face.”. “I did plastic surgery –...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Fans of Robin Williams Are Stunned by Jamie Costa's Portrayal of Him

The tragic death of Robin Williams in 2014 left an undeniable void in Hollywood and in the hearts of millions of fans worldwide. Ever since his passing, family, friends, and patrons of his films have honored his remarkable life in countless ways. However, for some, there has been a lingering question regarding who would be up to snuff when it came time to play the role of the late great actor if a film about his life were to be made.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy