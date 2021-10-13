CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Whitefield floats fireworks ordinance

By Tara Giles
 6 days ago

WHITEFIELD — Select Board members in Whitefield along with the police department have received enough complaints regarding fireworks that an ordinance has been proposed. Select Board Chair Peter Corey said, "There's been, a lot of complaints that the police department has had to deal with, with respect to fireworks and noise. The fire department and the police department worked together and looked at what other towns did with respect to controlling fireworks within the communities and put together a proposed ordinance."

