Whitefield floats fireworks ordinance

TOWN OF CAMPBELL LA CROSSE COUNTY, WISCONSIN ORDINANCE #2021-5 An Ordinance to Create Chapter 38 Section 3 (d) of the Town of Campbell Code of Ordinances Relating to Boating Regulations The following Section of Chapter 38, Section 3 (d), is hereby created to read as follows: 38-3 - Boating Regulations (d) The following boating regulations are hereby established for landings operated by the Town of Campbell: Power loading prohibited. Power loading, defined as using the motor to load and unload the boat onto and off the trailer is hereby prohibited. Anyone found in violation of this section shall be subject to tiered fines as referenced in the Town of Campbell fee schedule. Furthermore, after a second violation of this section by an individual, any annual boat launching permits issued to said persons shall be revoked for the remainder of the calendar year, and they shall be banned from using the facilities during that time. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication as required by Section 60.80 of the Wisconsin State Statutes. Passed this 12th day of October, 2021 Joshua Johnson, Town Chairman Cassandra Hanan, Clerk/Treasurer 10/15 LAC88497 WNAXLP.

