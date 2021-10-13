CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Pitstop times compared: Formula 1, NASCAR, WEC and more

By Anna Duxbury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExactly how a pitstop operates varies wildly from series to series. Whether the regulations allow refuelling, how many mechanics are allowed to work on the car and how many pitstops normally occur all determine the cost, or benefit, of stopping. For fans who are very used to one series' way...

