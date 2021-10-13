Mars Area School Board incumbent bows out
With less than a month until the Nov. 2 election, incumbent Christine Valenta is taking herself out of the running for another term on the Mars Area School Board. “I think it's highly unusual for someone to withdraw their name, but these are highly unusual times and circumstances,” she said. “As a board member, you volunteer your time. I'm glad that I had the opportunity to participate in public service, and I'm thankful to everybody who supported me.”www.thecranberryeagle.com
