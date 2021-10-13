CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raphael Revealed review – smooth 500th-anniversary survey of Renaissance great

By Andrew Pulver
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we’re waiting for the delayed National Gallery extravaganza, this wide-ranging documentary relays the full breadth of Raphael’s achievements. In 2022, London’s National Gallery will finally get to mount its blockbuster Raphael exhibition for the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death – two years late, thanks to Covid. In the meantime, the Exhibition on Screen strand are offering this taster-cum-primer, which takes as its subject the 500th anniversary exhibition that did take place in 2020 in Rome, and much of which is travelling to London next year.

