Rushes: Ryusuke Hamaguchi x Bong Joon-ho, Artist-Run Cinemas, Dwayne Johnson

 6 days ago

Get in touch to send in cinephile news and discoveries. For daily updates follow us @NotebookMUBI.NEWSAbove: Fox Maxy's Maat Means Land (2020) MoMA has announced the lineup and schedule for “To The Lighthouse,” a thrilling carte blanche program by curator Mark McElhatten featuring new films by Nathaniel Dorsky, Ernie Gehr, Jodie Mack, Dani and Sheilah ReStack, and more, along with older films by Rivette, Joseph H. Lewis, Claire Denis, and Marguerite Duras.An essential annual list, Filmmaker Magazine's 25 new faces of film for 2021 includes Kate Gondwe (the founder of Dezda Films), filmmaker Fox Maxy, Omnes Films (the collective behind Tyler Taormina's Ham on Rye), and others. A24 and Emma Stone’s production company, Fruit Tree Banner, have come together to back Jane Schoenbrun's I Saw The TV Glow. The film, a follow-up to Schoenbrun's debut from this year, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, follows.

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
45 Directors Pick Favorite Horror Movies: Bong Joon Ho, Tarantino, del Toro and More

[Editor’s note: The following list was originally published October 15, 2019 and has been updated with new entries.]. Looking for a scary movie to watch this Halloween season or at any point during the year? Why not take a suggestion from one of the best directors working today and/or a master of the horror genre. IndieWire has rounded up 45 of our favorite directors discussing the horror movies they love, from Guillermo del Toro on “Eyes Without a Face” to Martin Scorsese on “The Innocents,” Jennifer Kent on “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” Jordan Peele on “Misery,” and more. Rising voices in the horror genre such as Nia DaCosta, Osgood Perkins, and Natalie Erika James, plus new horror masters like Mike Flanagan and old legends like Rob Zombie and John Carpenter, are all included below with their picks for favorite horror movies.
Black Adam: Leaked Photos Spoil Dwayne Johnson's DCEU Look

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been hyping up the arrival of the Man in Black to the DC Extended Universe for quite some time now and with the second DC FanDome just a few days away, it's pretty safe to say that we'll finally get our first taste of the upcoming Black Adam film. Production began earlier this year for the DCEU flick which has been in developmental hell for years and Johnson himself has been teasing his superhero costume on multiple occasions.
Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
Dwayne Johnson Black Adam Suit Leaks Along With Hawkman

Ahead of next week's DC FanDome event, the Dwayne Johnson Black Adam suit has leaked online along with the Aldis Hodge Hawkman helmet and armor. Images have surfaced on social media where Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam suit can be seen which is grey and has a yellow lightning bolt symbol on the chest. More than likely, a bit of CGI will be added in post-production for the various special effects of the suit.
5 Best Bong Joon-Ho Films, Ranked

He broke barriers when his film, ﻿Parasite﻿, was the first foreign language film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, but Bong Joon-ho's excellent film repertoire ﻿dates back to the early 2000s, where he stepped into the Korean film industry and eventually brought his talents to the U.S. He has a true knack for portraying some of society's most relevant issues while also changing the film industry and introducing Korean filmmaking to the world. Taking a look at Joon-ho's masterclass of a filmography, so far, we will be breaking down his five best films in order.
Darren Aronofsky Says He Still Gets ‘the Best Hate Mail Ever’ Because of ‘Mother!’

Darren Aronofsky’s “Mother!” went off like a bomb in late summer 2017, incensing viewers for its unruly, free-flowing storyline, Biblical allegories, environmental protest, and chaotic violence. In the film, Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a wife and husband who are also meant to represent Mother Earth and God (or whatever creation figure you ascribe to), and their sprawling house, as it becomes overrun by rowdy houseguests, turns into an apocalyptic nightmare-scape meant to represent the destruction of the planet and its resources. Because of its weighty ambitions, the movie has inspired fierce reactions, even four years later. As Aronofsky revealed...
South Korea's Bong Joon-ho: 'I don't trust myself' as a director

BUSAN, South Korea, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- He is one of South Korea's most acclaimed directors and a household name around the globe, but Bong Joon-ho said Thursday that making films remains a nerve-wracking experience. "The whole process of making my films is an expression of anxiety," Bong said during...
‘Jungle Cruise’ Star Dwayne Johnson Makes Rap Debut

Dwayne Johnson is known for a lot of things — a famed wrestler, a film producer, a tequila maker, and the star of Disney’s newest film Jungle Cruise. He was also the voice of the demigod Maui in the 2016 film Moana, loves to show off the amazing food that eats to fuel him through his days, and inspires his followers with his intense workouts that keep him in great shape.
Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

“Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Universal’s “Halloween Kills” far surpassed expectations, which had the film pegged for a more conservative debut in the $30 million range. It also easily bested its main competition, which included the James Bond pic “No Time to Die,” in its second weekend, and Ridley Scott’s medieval epic “The Last...
Dwayne Johnson on Why That Vin Diesel Instagram Post “Was Not the Right Thing to Do”

Dwayne Johnson is opening up about that Instagram post about Vin Diesel that “caused a firestorm” and the one reason he regrets it. In the November cover story for Vanity Fair, Johnson elaborated on his much-talked-about relationship with Vin Diesel, including the now-deleted post in which the Hobbs & Shaw star praised his female co-stars on The Fate of the Furious while criticizing the professional conduct of “some” of his male co-stars. It has since been revealed that the post was an indirect reference to Diesel, with Johnson telling the magazine that “nothing specific happened” when he decided to post it,...
Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel Agreed They Will Never Get Along

None of the last couple Fast & Furious movies have been as entertaining as the ongoing beef between the franchise’s two biggest stars: Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The drama went public just a week before the end of production on The Fate of the Furious, when Johnson...
‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
Dwayne Johnson Confirms His Feud With Vin Diesel Has Ended

In a candid and wide-ranging interview, actor and former wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has opened up to Vanity Fair about his politics, his feud with Vin Diesel, and his fraught relationship with his late father. While none of these are exactly new topics that Johnson hasn't been vocal about...
The Top 3 Must-See Dwayne Johnson Movies

Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using Movies Anywhere’s unique algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details. Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy...
