Shameless' Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40 After Contracting Coronavirus

The comedy world is mourning the loss of a star. Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor, comedian and rapper, who was a semifinalist on Last Comic Standing, died over the weekend after contracting coronavirus, his agent confirmed in a statement to Variety. According to the outlet, he was 40 at the time of his passing. Flanagan's agent, Stu Golfman of Kmr Talent, said of the performer's passing, "Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed." In 2013, Flanagan released his debut comedy album, Man Law. Two years later, in 2015, he landed a spot as a semifinalist on the NBC comedy show, Last...