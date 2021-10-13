CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shameless' Ricarlo Flanagan Dead at 40 After Contracting Coronavirus

imdb.com
 6 days ago

The comedy world is mourning the loss of a star. Ricarlo Flanagan, an actor, comedian and rapper, who was a semifinalist on Last Comic Standing, died over the weekend after contracting coronavirus, his agent confirmed in a statement to Variety. According to the outlet, he was 40 at the time of his passing. Flanagan's agent, Stu Golfman of Kmr Talent, said of the performer's passing, "Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed." In 2013, Flanagan released his debut comedy album, Man Law. Two years later, in 2015, he landed a spot as a semifinalist on the NBC comedy show, Last...

Comedian Ricarlo Flanagan dies from Covid-19 complications at 40

Last Comic Standing star Ricarlo Flanagan has died at 40 from COVID-19: 'An extremely talented performer and even nicer human being'

R.I.P. Ricarlo Flanagan, 1981-2021

Ricarlo Flanagan was supposed to drop a new album today. But yesterday, friends and family mourned the comedian, actor and rapper, who died from COVID-19. Flanagan was 40. Originally from Ohio, Flanagan moved to Detroit in 2006 to advance his comedy and musical aspirations. He released his debut comedy album, Man Law, in 2013. As Father Flanagn, he released three other albums: Death of Davinchi (2010); An Opus Inspired By Andre Martin (2019); and Hope Your Proud (2020).
Flex Wheeler Gives Covid Hospitalization Update: "I Am In Acute Kidney Failure"

Emma Kenney: Shameless set was more 'positive' after Emmy Rossum left

Comic-Con returns to NYC after coronavirus hiatus

Former child star committed suicide by taking product purchased on Amazon: mother

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Thomas Markle Jr. Says Estranged Sister Meghan Markle 'Walked All Over' Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson In Trailer For Australia's 'Big Brother VIP'

Howie Mandel Reveals How Meghan Markle Was On The Set Of Deal Or No Deal

Wendy Williams' 21-Year-Old Son Kevin Parties In L.A. As Talk Show Host Remains MIA Following Release From Hospital

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

'Tiger King' Star Erik Cowie's Cause of Death Revealed

