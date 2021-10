High school football season is in full swing and so is the Elite Sports Physical Therapy picks contest. Every week, the football staff at the Shore Sports Network will make its selections, and for the second straight year, you also have the chance to participate. Fill out the form below and make your picks for the 21 games on the schedule for Week 7. The person with the most correct selections will win a $25 gift card. Ties will be broken through a random drawing and any scheduled games that are changed will simply be deleted from the list and will not count toward the final total.

