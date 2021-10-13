CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All the Products The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Inspired Us to Try This Season

Cover picture for the articleWe independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been full of drama and glamour. Of course, we are sad that the season is coming to a close, but we are so thankful for the meme-worthy moments, cast member feuds, and, even the shopping inspiration. Most of the time, the ladies' picks are way out of our price range, but we've been inspired to try out their budget-friendly choices and we are super satisfied with our purchases. Some of the...

Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been dark this season, and Kathy Hilton has been the light-hearted comedic touch that we needed. During the girls’ trip to Lake Tahoe, Kathy played a martini “bottoms up” prank on her RHOBH co-stars. She lugged her beloved box fan with her on the trip. In the middle of […] The post Kathy Hilton Was “So Hurt” When Kyle Richards Outed Kim Richards As An Alcoholic That She Didn’t Watch Season 1 Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
CinemaBlend

Following All That Halloween Kills Hype, Kyle Richards Talks Whether She Could Exit Real Housewives Among Those Other Cast Shakeups

Little Lindsey Wallace from the original 1978 Halloween is all grown up, folks. In the upcoming Halloween Kills sequel, she's a mom herself now and helping her seriously fed-up old babysitter Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) take Michael Myers down for good. (Hopefully.) However, the intense hype surrounding the film calls into question whether the actress who plays Lindsey (Kyle Richards) will leave her longtime position on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Other cast shakeups are certainly happening in the Bravo universe, and Richards discusses her potential exit being yet another one.
How Much Does Erika Girardi Make On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

The finances of Erika Girardi, also known as Erika Jayne, have been very much in the headlines as her divorce and the legal battle involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, continue to roll on. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's money situation has been all over the gossip columns ever since Tom's legal issues and embezzlement allegations first came to light, and things have only gotten worse for the reality star as all the drama continued to unfold in front of the "RHOBH" cameras.
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Calls Out Erika Jayne In Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer

The most explosive season in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history is wrapping up this week. And you know what that means — the reunion is right around the corner. The 4-part reunion will feature Andy Cohen and the ladies diving into the Erika Jayne of it all — her divorce, her legal troubles, and […] The post Andy Cohen Calls Out Erika Jayne In Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Reunion Trailer appeared first on Reality Tea.
CinemaBlend

How Much Does Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Pay Its Cast? Erika Jayne's Salary Was Seemingly Revealed Amidst Legal Woes

When Erika Jayne stepped onto the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene in 2015, she shocked many viewers with her underground pop-performing persona that liked to “pat the puss” and sing “It's expensive to be me.” But things only got more shocking this past year when she divorced her high-profile lawyer husband just prior to all those embezzlement allegations coming to light. Jayne has been vetting the pointed questions and loyalties of her co-stars throughout the eleventh season of the reality series, and it's gotten pretty intense. With the reunion nigh, though, one of the biggest questions surrounding Erika Jayne’s situation have seemingly been revealed: how much does the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills pay its cast?
Entertainment Weekly

Read an excerpt from Not All Diamonds and Rosé: How the Andy Cohen-hosted Real Housewives reunions began

As Lisa Vanderpump said in her unforgettable season 3 tagline on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: "Life isn't all diamonds and rosé, but it should be." A new book by EW alum Dave Quinn about the 15-year history of Bravo's Real Housewives franchise — which has now welcomed viewers into the lives of the rich and dramatic in 10 different American cities, and has a new mash-up series on the horizon — takes its title from LVP's immortal line. Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It hits shelves Tuesday, and it spills the tea (or the rosé, if you prefer) on the reality empire with extensive reporting from the series' casts, producers, executives, and more.
Ava Ostern Fries, Producer and Inspiration Behind ‘Troop Beverly Hills,’ Dies at 87

Ava Ostern Fries, the wife of producer Chuck Fries whose experiences as a Beverly Hills Girl Scout leader inspired the film “Troop Beverly Hills,” died Oct. 2. She was 87. Born in Dexter, Mo., she moved to Los Angeles after graduating the U. of Tulsa. She started out teaching and acting before joining Danny Thomas Productions as a development executive. She then formed her own production company, Avanti Enterprises, which produced the TV series “Born Famous” about the children of the rich and famous. The series led to the 1989 Shelly Long comedy “Troop Beverly Hills,” based on Fries’ own experiences leading her daughter’s scout troop, remembered for its campy dance numbers, celebrity cameos and extravagant costumes.
TV Trailer: ‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ [Season 6 / Episode 16]

Gone are the days where the Madams of Maryland squabbled over etiquette. Because in the show’s sixth season, the drama escalates to new levels. ‘Potomac’ staples Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Candiace Dillard, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo are all back in the mix. Newcomer Mia Thornton joins the...
Erika Jayne Will 'Demand A Higher Paycheck' For Season 12 Of The 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' After Her Legal Drama Was The 'Sole Focus' Of The Previous Season, Source Spills

Erika Jayne had a difficult season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills but she could get a bigger paycheck if she returns for season 12. After the 50-year-old was the "sole focus" of season 11, an insider told Us Weekly that "it’s going to be much more next season."
What Do Cardi B, the Real Housewives, and I All Have in Common?

Home > Luxury • VIP Travel All Photos Courtesy Of Bentley Motors. When I was 16, I failed my driver’s license exam for the first time. Squinting at the dimly lit, ancient computer screen in the Toms River, New Jersey, DMV I chose wrong answer after wrong answer and promptly failed the written portion. About a month later, I got to try again and passed, this time making it to the behind-the-wheel portion, where I managed to make a three-point-turn a 13-point-turn and “executed” a parallel parking job so badly, my nonplussed examiner groaned. Obviously, I failed again.
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

If you think vacations are supposed to be a break from the drama … well, you don’t watch The Real Housewives, do you? The trailer for the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is here, and it looks to bring that same drama you crave, kicking off with Ramona Singer loudly imploring someone to “take a Xanax! Calm down!” and only escalating from there. The series — the first Real Housewives spinoff to premiere on Peacock, rather than Bravo — brings together ’wives from four of the franchise’s biggest series for eight days in Turks and Caicos. Among the lucky: Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards. The trailer also teases the expected share of debauchery, from broken bottles to ball popsicles to Teresa yelling about phone sex. And all the women seem to get their share of yelling in — especially Ramona and Kenya, who appear to be at the center of the drama. As Kyle put it, “I thought my friends in Beverly Hills were dramatic.” RHUGT (uh, we’ll get used to it) premieres November 18 on Peacock.
Is Holly Valance joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Rumours have been circulating that actress Holly Valance will be joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. RHOBH fans took to social media to share their excitement after Instagram account DeuxMoi which posts unconfirmed gossip to its 1.1 million followers rumoured that Holly Valance could be joining the cast.
Erika Girardi Calls Out Critics, Says Lawyers Advised She Quit ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ in First Reunion Episode

Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you have not yet watched Part 1 of the reunion of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”. At the end of the finale of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” last week, during the traditional end-of-episode montage when each woman sums up how the season was for them, Erika Girardi delivered a monologue that was both typical of her pugnacious Season 11 performance and revealing. “I’m in the middle of a nasty fight,” she said over footage of the cast toasting during a party thrown by Crystal Kung Minkoff for Chinese New Year. “This is far from over.
