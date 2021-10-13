All the Products The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Inspired Us to Try This Season

If you think vacations are supposed to be a break from the drama … well, you don’t watch The Real Housewives, do you? The trailer for the first season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is here, and it looks to bring that same drama you crave, kicking off with Ramona Singer loudly imploring someone to “take a Xanax! Calm down!” and only escalating from there. The series — the first Real Housewives spinoff to premiere on Peacock, rather than Bravo — brings together ’wives from four of the franchise’s biggest series for eight days in Turks and Caicos. Among the lucky: Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, Real Housewives of New York’s Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards. The trailer also teases the expected share of debauchery, from broken bottles to ball popsicles to Teresa yelling about phone sex. And all the women seem to get their share of yelling in — especially Ramona and Kenya, who appear to be at the center of the drama. As Kyle put it, “I thought my friends in Beverly Hills were dramatic.” RHUGT (uh, we’ll get used to it) premieres November 18 on Peacock.

