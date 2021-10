Today, in the Newsletter: Will 4% Mortgage Rates "Halt the Housing Market"?. On Friday, Sara Eisen asked: “Do you think this hot housing market gets even hotter?”. "No. I don’t. I think the housing market is already starting to show some moderation. And I think that it is going to become even more evident as rates are starting to back up. And the continued upward pressure on home prices which is not sustainable is really impacting affordability. We are starting to see incentives by builders creep back into the market. And we are seeing resistance by consumers that are really questioning whether or not, not only can they can afford it, and do they really want to buy at the top of the market."

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO