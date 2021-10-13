CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

A Man for Every Mood in Artsy Finnish Canneseries Comedy ‘Mister 8’

By JD Linville
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Mister 8,” a Finnish comedy series produced by It’s Alive Films, is set to make its international debut at Canneseries. In this meet cute turned meet-your-competition, Juho (Pekka Strang) pits himself against his love interest Maria’s (Krista Kosonen) six other partners – one for each day of the week. Maria, a wealthy and powerful CEO, has each man comfortably under her control, until Juho uses his wits to weaponize jealousy in the ranks, and hilarity ensues.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Serbian Canneseries Player ‘Awake’ Weaves Dreams into Crime Drama

Gritty crime drama “Awake” is the first Serbian series to be in the official selection at Canneseries. It follows Sonja Kljun, a cold-yet-caring detective relegated from her case in Belgrade to the small city of Subotica where she must work with her new partner to solve a seemingly open-and-shut suicide. As she uncovers secrets about the suicide, her daughter’s prophetic dreams serve to reveal much more than she ever intended.
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

There Are Crazed, Manic Cult Movies — and Then There’s ‘Possession’

There is a pantheon for over-the-top screen performances, one that dates back to the silent era and has room for everyone from an unmasked Lon Chaney to a covered-in-bees Nicolas Cage. In the center of this Hall of Fame, however, sits a French actress, her pale blue eyes widened, her head tilted and her mouth opened as if she’s about to scream. The rest are in awe of her, and give her a wide berth; she appears to be a woman not on the verge of a nervous breakdown but deep into an-already-in-progress one. You could point to a number...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finnish#Comedy Series#Mister#Canneseries
Variety

Why the Stars of Amazon’s ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Series Want the Original Film Cast to Make Cameos

The Amazon Original YA horror series “I Know What You Did Last Summer” premiered on Wednesday night with an outdoor screening at The Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles. Based on the iconic 1997 slasher movie which was adapted from Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel and starred Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ryan Phillippe, the eight-episode series maintains the same initial set-up as its source material. The series follows a group of friends who are bound together after they cover up a tragic accident that occurred on the night of their high school graduation. One year later, they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Jake Gyllenhaal On Antoine Fuqua Netflix Film ‘The Guilty’: 69 Million Households, No. 1 In 91 Countries

Netflix selectively reveals viewing information when the results are good. More and more stars are pressing the issue, like Kevin Hart did on Fatherhood and Ryan Murphy on Ratched. Such is the case this morning with Jake Gyllenhaal, divulging the stats on The Guilty, the movie he made in lockdown with his Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua. According to Gyllenhaal, the film — shot over 11 days, with Fuqua working from a trailer after someone in his circle tested positive for Covid — will be seen in 69 million households in its first four weeks, and has been the streamer’s top movie in 91 countries. Gyllenhaal plays a 911 dispatcher with a sketchy past who tries to help a woman kidnapped by her husband, leaving her children in danger. Pic opened limited in theaters September 24, and on Netflix beginning October 1. It’s a Nic Pizzolato-scripted remake of the Danish film Den Skyldige. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal)
MOVIES
Screendaily

Finland’s ‘Mister 8’ wins top prizes at Canneseries

Teemu Nikki and Jani Poso’s Finnish comedy thriller Mister 8 won two top prizes at the Canneseries awards this week. Series one of the show, which consists of eight 30-minute episodes, received the prize for best series, as well as best performance for Pekka Strang. Scroll down for the full...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
TMZ.com

'Millionaire Matchmaker' Contestant Trevor Jones Dead at 34

Trevor Jones -- a former contestant on Bravo's "Millionaire Matchmaker" and CNBC's "The Profit" -- has died. According to a family friend, Jones died on Oct. 9 from a "sudden Vascular Ehlers Danlos Syndrome event." Ehlers Danlos Syndrome is a genetic disorder that weakens connective tissue and can lead to spontaneous rupture of major blood vessels.
CELEBRITIES
WTHI

Adele's best songs for every mood

We know it seems like most of Adele's music is about heartbreak, but that's just because she does it so well. The release of her new single "Easy On Me" has us back in our feelings (thank you, Adele). With lyrics like "I was still a child / Didn't get the chance to feel the world around me / Had no time to choose what I chose to do / So go easy on me," she is rolling in the deep once again.
MUSIC
wearemoviegeeks.com

LIVE AT MISTER KELLY’S – Review

In the 21st century, it seems that a near-unlimited supply of entertainment is at our fingertips, or at least at the click of a mouse. That flow seems constant with a staggering variety of options. But what did folks do around 75 years ago? Sure, radio was still dominant, though this new “gizmo” called television was making inroads. And of, course the movies were there. As for live entertainment, many performers played at regional venues like state fairs and auditoriums. If you were looking for something more intimate, the big cities had nightclubs. And in between meccas like LA (with Ciro’s and Slapsy Maxie’s) and NYC (with the “Copa” and the Latin Quarter), there was the “Windy City”. When the vaudeville and burlesque venues began to shutter, lots of big-name talents, in music and comedy, could be seen at the bustling “classy joint” near Rush and Oak. But for those who couldn’t get there, they still enjoyed the feel of the place when those artists committed their routines and songs to vinyl, which they proudly proclaimed in the liner notes, and often on the cover, was recorded LIVE AT MISTER KELLY’S.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

The Lost Daughter Trailer: Olivia Colman Stars In Maggie Gyllenhaal's Haunting Directorial Debut

"Don't let it break, peel it like a snake." Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter" is adapted from Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name. The film stars Best Actress Oscar winner Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") in the lead role as Leda Caruso, a woman who foments a growing obsession with a mother and daughter she sees while on vacation.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 20 Best Assassins In Film Ranked

The hitman might be one of the most purely cinematic professions -- the silent, emotionless hired gun without any affiliation or loyalty. They've taken on an almost mythic status that feels completely at odds to the reality. Some are portrayed as sociopaths, some as slick, cool secret agent types. As it is, the numerous cinematic portrayals on film often makes them the most intriguing part of their films.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy