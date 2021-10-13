BBC Studios Appoints Tom Fussell as CEO

BBC Studios has sold big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit Of Love and Time to HBO Max in Latin America as part of a plus-100 hour content deal. The deal, revealed at today’s Mipcom, is the first in the region for BBC Studios and the WarnerMedia streamer and includes premium scripted, children’s and factual content, with a number of shows such as Stephen Merchant comedy The Outlaws premiering for the first time in Latin America. The deal includes BBC1/Amazon’s Emily Mortimer adaptation The Pursuit Of Love, which stars Lily James and Dominic West, Sean Bean/Stephen Graham-starring Time and investigative Irish thriller Smother. Hit CBeebies pre-school series Hey Duggee is also part of the content package, along with Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World. Dina Vangelisti, BBC Studios’ EVP, Content Sales – Americas, said: “Latin America is a growing, vibrant, diverse community and it was crucial to us to find the best-in-class home for our content in the market.”

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO