CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BBC Studios Appoints Tom Fussell as CEO

By K.J. Yossman
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC Studios’ interim CEO Tom Fussell has been appointed to the post permanently, the studio revealed today. He will also join the BBC’s executive committee. Fussell was appointed interim CEO of the BBC’s commercial production and distribution arm in September 2020. He replaced Tim Davie, who left the post to become director general of the BBC.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paramount Pictures Taps Courtney D. Armstrong as President of Business Affairs and Administration

Longtime Warner Bros. executive Courtney D. Armstrong has been named president of business affairs and administration for Paramount Pictures. Armstrong will report to Paramount Chief Operating Officer Andrew Gumpert, who is starting his new position on Oct. 29. “Anyone who knows or works with Courtney can attest that his exemplary business and legal mind, as well as his standout leadership qualities, put him at the very top of his field,” Gumpert said in a statement announcing Armstrong’s hiring. “He will be a tremendous addition to Paramount, and we could not be more fortunate to have him on our team.” In a note to...
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Asics Appoints President And CEO, Asics North America

Current Asics North America president and chief operating officer, Richard Sullivan has been appointed to Asics North America president and chief executive officer and named an executive officer of Asics Corp. The role of CEO of North America had been vacant since Koichiro Kodama was named managing executive officer of...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Michael Komasinski Appointed Global CEO Merkle

Komasinski succeeds Craig Dempster who has announced his retirement after 15 years with Merkle and four years with dentsu. Michael Komasinski’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for dentsu as the business moves closer to its ambition of becoming the most integrated agency network. Komasinski will lead Merkle, one of...
BUSINESS
c21media.net

John de Mol’s Talpa appoints ITV Studios executive Maarten Meijs as CEO

Talpa, John de Mol’s Netherlands-based production and distribution business, has poached Maarten Meijs from ITV Studios to be its new CEO. Meijs, president of global entertainment at ITV Studios, will report directly to Talpa founder de Mol upon joining the company in January 2022. He will be tasked with overseeing...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Davie
mediapost.com

Gonzales Appointed NA CEO At iProspect

Dentsu agency iProspect has appointed Danielle Gonzales as its first North America CEO. She will guide over 1,000 specialists across the US and Canada. The move comes as the agency is being repositioned as a global full-service media agency from its roots as a search specialist. The "new" iProspect was chosen as a global strategic media partner for LinkedIn anchored out of the US, and named the agency to handle Cox Communications US ad planning and buying business.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

NextLinks Appoints CEO

NextLinks announced that Dan Mechem has been named as chief executive officer. The San Diego, CA-based startup is aiming to build 15-to-20 indoor golf stadiums over the next five years. Mechem is a veteran media/entertainment and financial executive from the Los Angeles area who began his career as press secretary...
SAN DIEGO, CA
cryptopolitan.com

Binance.US appoints Brian Shroder as new CEO

In an announcement on its website, Binance.US appointed Brian Shroder as its new CEO. Eric Segal has been appointed as the new CFO, as Joshua Sroge resigns. Binance.US has anointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the platform in what can be called a very controversial scenario for the US branch of the world’s biggest crypto exchange. The new CEO for Binance.US is Brian Shroder, the former President of the firm.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Citrix Appoints Bob Calderoni as Interim CEO and President

Citrix Systems, on Thursday announced that Bob Calderoni, Chair of the Citrix Board of Directors, has been named interim Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately. Calderoni succeeds David J. Henshall, who has stepped down as President and CEO and as a member of the Company’s Board. “I would like...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Studios#Bbc Worldwide#Ceo#Cfo#Shine Group
TravelDailyNews.com

Aviasales appoints new CEO

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Aviasales –one of the world’s leading travel metasearch platforms– has announced that starting immediately Anton Baitsur has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anton has been with Aviasales for over six years in various Executive Management roles, including as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and most recently...
BUSINESS
BBC

BBC and NBCUniversal order hit format The Traitors from Studio Lambert

The Traitors is a high-stakes entertainment series full of false promises and paranoia. Set against the stunning Scottish landscape, I can’t wait for these very different Highland Games to begin, where the biggest rule of all is trust no one!”. — Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment, BBC Commissioning. BBC and...
TV SERIES
Register Citizen

'Doctor Who' Channel Leads BBC Studios, Pluto TV Carriage Deal - Global Bulletin

ViacomCBS‘s free streaming television service Pluto TV has partnered with BBC Studios to add three new channels to the platform across Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Spain. A new Doctor Who channel in France will feature the first 10 seasons of the BBC action-adventure series that explores space and time,...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Zdf Enterprises Acquires Major Stake in ‘Unorthodox’ Producer Real Film – Global Bulletin

Expanding on their already fruitful non-fiction partnership, Zdf Enterprises and Studio Hamburg Production Group have agreed to a closer working relationship in fiction production starting in January of next year, when Zdf Enterprises will acquire a 49% stake in Real Film, a Studio Hamburg subsidiary. The purchase is currently awaiting approval from German antitrust authorities.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
Deadline

Starz International President Superna Kalle Details Starzplay International Strategy

EXCLUSIVE: Last week, Deadline broke the news that Starzplay, the international streaming service from Starz, is partnering with Sony Pictures Television for what will be one of its most ambitious originals to date. XRey, a high-end, multi-lingual drama series about the life and reign of Spain’s controversial former king Juan Carlos I, comes from Golden Globe and Emmy-winning producers Howard Gordon (Homeland, 24) and Alex Gansa (Homeland) via their overall deal with SPT. Also onboard to develop the project, which is based on a local podcast, is Spanish production company Weekend Studio. After we revealed the project, Deadline caught up with Superna...
BUSINESS
Deadline

BBC Studios Sells ‘Pursuit Of Love’ And ‘Time’ To HBO Max LatAm In Premium Content Deal

BBC Studios has sold big-hitting dramas such as The Pursuit Of Love and Time to HBO Max in Latin America as part of a plus-100 hour content deal. The deal, revealed at today’s Mipcom, is the first in the region for BBC Studios and the WarnerMedia streamer and includes premium scripted, children’s and factual content, with a number of shows such as Stephen Merchant comedy The Outlaws premiering for the first time in Latin America. The deal includes BBC1/Amazon’s Emily Mortimer adaptation The Pursuit Of Love, which stars Lily James and Dominic West, Sean Bean/Stephen Graham-starring Time and investigative Irish thriller Smother. Hit CBeebies pre-school series Hey Duggee is also part of the content package, along with Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World. Dina Vangelisti, BBC Studios’ EVP, Content Sales – Americas, said: “Latin America is a growing, vibrant, diverse community and it was crucial to us to find the best-in-class home for our content in the market.”
TV SERIES
c21media.net

TVNZ, Nine among networks landing on BBC Studios’ Green Planet

TVNZ in New Zealand, Nine in Australia and Radio-Canada are among the international broadcasters to have pre-bought BBC wildlife series The Green Planet, fronted by Sir David Attenborough. The Green Planet, which will look at plants around the world, is produced by BBC Studios (BBCS) Natural History Unit for the...
TV & VIDEOS
c21media.net

Studio Lambert Scotland to uncover RTL4’s Traitors for BBC One and NBCU

Studio Lambert is set to produce two adaptations of the hit Dutch psychological adventure format The Traitors, one for UK pubcaster BBC and one for US media group NBCUniversal (NBCU). The UK version was commissioned by Kate Phillips, director of BBC Entertainment, for BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while the...
TV & VIDEOS
nitravelnews.com

Russia’s Leading Metasearch Appoints New CEO

Aviasales, one of the worlds leading travel metasearch platforms, has today (Tuesday 5) announced that starting immediately, Anton Baitsur has been named as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Anton has been with Aviasales for over six years in various Executive Management roles, including as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and most recently...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Meggitt says US takeover will go ahead despite UK government intervention

The British aerospace manufacturer Meggitt said it was confident its £6.3bn takeover by a US rival would go ahead, after the business secretary, Kwarsi Kwarteng, intervened in the deal over national security concerns. Kwarteng referred the proposed acquisition of Coventry-based Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin to the Competition and Markets Authority on...
ECONOMY
Deadline

‘The Split’ Creator Abi Morgan Making Directing Debut On Season 3 Of BBC Show

Abi Morgan, the creator and writer behind BBC series The Split, is making her debut in the directing chair on Season 3 of the show. Below is a first look at the third season, on which Morgan is helming one of the five episodes; Dee Koppang O’Leary (Bridgerton) is lead director. Cast including Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay, Damien Molony and Chukwudi Iwuji are reprising their roles. The Split is produced by Sister for BBC One, co-produced with Little Chick and AMC Networks, and was re-commissioned by Piers Wenger, Director of BBC Drama; Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer BBC; and Kristin Jones, EVP International Programming, AMC Networks. Series three is executive produced by Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone and Morgan. In the U.S. the show will air on BBC America and be available to stream on AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now. BBC Studios will distribute worldwide.
TV SERIES
Variety

HBO Max France: Canal Plus Executive Vera Peltekian Set to Lead Original Programming (EXCLUSIVE)

WarnerMedia International has appointed well-respected Canal Plus executive Vera Peltekian as VP and commissioning editor of original production for France. Based in Paris, Vera will commission original programming for HBO Max. Peltekian will join the company in November and will be part of HBO Max’s pan-regional team responsible for commissioning and producing drama, comedy, documentary and unscripted content in the EMEA region. HBO Max hasn’t unveiled its exact launch date in France but it is expected to roll out in the country in 2023. HBO content is currently being distributed in France by OCS as part of its multi-year deal with...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy