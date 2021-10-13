CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arracht review – Irish-language murder ballad of famine and injustice

By Cath Clarke
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector Tomás Ó Súilleabháin’s beautifully shot film takes on one man’s battle with the British, but without judgment. It’s 1847: an Irishman sings a murder ballad about folk hero Colmán Sharkey, a peasant who shot dead his landlord. But the story that emerges in this tough atmospheric drama is that the killing did not go down like that. Set during the potato famine, Arracht is in Gaelic with English subtitles (it was Ireland’s foreign film Oscar entry) and stars Dónall Ó Héalai as Connemara fisherman and farmer Colmán, who brews poteen on the side to trade in the village. His character is unsatisfactorily written, to be honest: too saintly by half, he won’t touch a drop of his own liquor and there are a few too many scenes of him doting on his wife and his baby son.

Comments / 0

