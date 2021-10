October serves as domestic violence awareness month but for many, the fight and advocacy last year-round. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in North Carolina, 35.2% of women and 30.3% of men experience intimate partner physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking in their lifetimes. One in three women and one in four men experience some form of physical violence by an intimate partner, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

