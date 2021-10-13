CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Crown, God’s Own Country, Mothering Sunday: post your questions for Josh O’Connor

By Catherine Shoard
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContinuing our series in which stars are quizzed by readers, we want your posers for the actor best known as Prince Charles in the Netflix series. There are few young (or youngish – he turned 30 in lockdown) actors everyone would tip for extraordinary things. Josh O’Connor is one of them. He’s one of the most natural, chameleonic and plain likable talents around; already much acclaimed for his work, but also someone we’ll surely still be speaking of in 50 years’ time.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
tatler.com

Everything you need to know about Mothering Sunday, Josh O’Connor’s sexy new period drama

His role as a young Prince of Wales in Netflix’s The Crown was a star-making one for 31-year-old Josh O’Connor, but his two-season run has now sadly come to an end. Yet don’t despair, as he’s set to return to the big screen this November, this time playing a dashing aristocrat during the interwar years, in the adaptation of Graham Swift’s 2016 novel, Mothering Sunday.
MOVIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Emmy Winner Josh O’Connor Trades Royal Family for Mob Family in Jennifer Lawrence’s Next Big Picture

EXCLUSIVE Josh O’Connor came to the Hamptons over the weekend to promote his new Sony Pictures Classics release, “Mothering Sunday.” Everyone was excited because he and overnight sensation Odessa Young are extremely naked in Eva Husson’s sexy adaptation of Graham Swift’s novel — the anti-“Downton Abbey” they call it — of the UK in 1924. I have a great Q&A coming this week with the two hot young actors.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Lost Daughter Trailer: Olivia Colman Stars In Maggie Gyllenhaal's Haunting Directorial Debut

"Don't let it break, peel it like a snake." Written and directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Lost Daughter" is adapted from Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name. The film stars Best Actress Oscar winner Olivia Colman ("The Favourite") in the lead role as Leda Caruso, a woman who foments a growing obsession with a mother and daughter she sees while on vacation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Lee
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Josh O'connor
Deadline

Eva Longoria To Star In TV Adaption of Isabel Allende’s Novel ‘The House of the Spirits’

Eva Longoria is set to star in the TV adaptation of the Isabel Allende bestselling novel The House of Spirits for FilmNation Entertainment. Longoria will play Blanca Trueba, one of the passionate and courageous women who leads the family’s destiny across generations. The House of the Spirits is a family saga that follows the extraordinary lives of three generations of women in the Trueba family. Set in a remote South American country, this timeless drama, with tints of Magical Realism, takes us on an epic journey of fortune, intrigue, love, and fate throughout the 20th century. Francisca Alegría and Fernanda Urrejola are...
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance

Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

How Did Zach & Tori Roloff Afford A Million Dollar House?!

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff recently revealed that they moved to Washington! The couple shared their exciting news on social media with a photo of themselves leaving their old home behind. They also posted a snap of their family of four, plus their dog Murphy, sitting on their new porch. They seem thrilled to be in their new house, but of course, there’s a lot of work to be done.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God#The Crown#Mothering Sunday#Netflix Series#British Royal Family#Romanian#Own Country
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Wows in a Peek-a-Boo Dress & Glittering Heels at ‘The Tender Bar’ Premiere

Amal Clooney brought one of 2021’s biggest trends to the red carpet at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “The Tender Bar.” Arriving alongside her husband and the film’s director George Clooney, the barrister herself wowed in the red carpet in a peek-a-boo cutout dress. The eye-catching number included glittering detailing with a high-low hemline. Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Joan Collins claims the Kardashians have undergone ‘an awful lot of’ cosmetic surgery

Joan Collins has something to say about the Kardashian sisters! The legendary star claims the famous family have undergone “an awful lot of surgery.”. The 88-year-old actress who is best known for her iconic role in Dynasty, is giving fans some of her uncensored thoughts in her new memoir My Unapologetic Diaries, including secrets from her former co-stars and what she thinks about some of the most well-known Hollywood stars.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Thomas Markle Jr. Says Estranged Sister Meghan Markle 'Walked All Over' Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson In Trailer For Australia's 'Big Brother VIP'

Thomas Markle Jr. talked about his estranged sister Meghan Markle's previous marriage in a preview for Australia's Big Brother VIP. According to Thomas Jr., the Suits alum "walked all over" her first husband, producer Trevor Engelson. The 55-year-old told his castmates that the 40-year-old "dumped" her ex-husband and "[Prince] Harry’s on the chopping block next."
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Royal Baby, Meghan & Harry’s Trip to NYC and More

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of September 23, 2021. Last week, Prince William shared a video on Instagram of himself sitting down at a typewriter (yes, you read that correctly) to pen a special forward for the new book Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. In the video, the Duke of Cambridge gave followers a glimpse into his home office as well as his unique typing style. Turns out, the 39-year-old types with his pointer fingers only.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nickiswift.com

Howie Mandel Reveals How Meghan Markle Was On The Set Of Deal Or No Deal

Long before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle served as a briefcase model on the hit gameshow, "Deal or No Deal." Meghan's stint on the show was relatively short-lived, but beginning in 2006, she appeared in 34 episodes, according to her IMDb page. "I remember her being very focused on her acting career and her role as a briefcase beauty, as we were called, was just a stepping stone in her career," fellow briefcase model Lisa Gleave told Harper's Bazaar in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 26, Seen In Rare Photo While Out In LA

A few days after attending a baseball game with dad Tom, Connor Cruise was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. Connor Cruise stepped out with a pal in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The 26-year-old son of Tom Cruise and ex-wife Nicole Kidman was photographed as he made his way to a red Ferrari. He looked comfortable and casual in a blue long sleeve, dark denim, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' 21-Year-Old Son Kevin Parties In L.A. As Talk Show Host Remains MIA Following Release From Hospital

Wendy Williams' son Kevin Hunter Jr. was out and about in Los Angeles as his mother continues to recover from serious health issues in New York. Over the weekend, 21-year-old Kevin was spotted at the hot spot Dragonfly nightclub with a group of his male friends. They were all seated in the V.I.P. section and went all out during the night.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy