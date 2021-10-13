The Crown, God’s Own Country, Mothering Sunday: post your questions for Josh O’Connor

Continuing our series in which stars are quizzed by readers, we want your posers for the actor best known as Prince Charles in the Netflix series. There are few young (or youngish – he turned 30 in lockdown) actors everyone would tip for extraordinary things. Josh O’Connor is one of them. He’s one of the most natural, chameleonic and plain likable talents around; already much acclaimed for his work, but also someone we’ll surely still be speaking of in 50 years’ time.