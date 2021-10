That’s the theme for the Jackson County History Center’s third annual Festival of Trees. Some folks like dogs or cats the best, while others might prefer animals down on the farm, such as pigs, cows or horses, and don’t forget about wild animals and dinosaurs. Think about your favorite animal and use it as an inspiration to decorate a Christmas tree to enter in the festival. The possibilities are endless.

JACKSON COUNTY, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO