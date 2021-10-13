Goldman Sachs COO Waldron warns of inflation risk

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs’ Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said on Wednesday he believes inflation is the biggest single risk currently facing markets and the global economy.

“Inflation is the single biggest risk out there right now both in terms of the short-term risk it can have on the recovery and the longer term risk it can have in respect of emerging markets,” he said in a conversation held virtually by the Institute of International Finance. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)