A highly annotated database of genes associated with platinum resistance in cancer
Platinum-based chemotherapy, including cisplatin, carboplatin, and oxaliplatin, is prescribed to 10-20% of all cancer patients. Unfortunately, platinum resistance develops in a significant number of patients and is a determinant of clinical outcome. Extensive research has been conducted to understand and overcome platinum resistance, and mechanisms of resistance can be categorized into several broad biological processes, including (1) regulation of drug entry, exit, accumulation, sequestration, and detoxification, (2) enhanced repair and tolerance of platinum-induced DNA damage, (3) alterations in cell survival pathways, (4) alterations in pleiotropic processes and pathways, and (5) changes in the tumor microenvironment. As a resource to the cancer research community, we provide a comprehensive overview accompanied by a manually curated database of the >900 genes/proteins that have been associated with platinum resistance over the last 30 years of literature. The database is annotated with possible pathways through which the curated genes are related to platinum resistance, types of evidence, and hyperlinks to literature sources. The searchable, downloadable database is available online at http://ptrc-ddr.cptac-data-view.org.www.nature.com
