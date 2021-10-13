CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

A highly annotated database of genes associated with platinum resistance in cancer

By Dongqing Huang
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlatinum-based chemotherapy, including cisplatin, carboplatin, and oxaliplatin, is prescribed to 10-20% of all cancer patients. Unfortunately, platinum resistance develops in a significant number of patients and is a determinant of clinical outcome. Extensive research has been conducted to understand and overcome platinum resistance, and mechanisms of resistance can be categorized into several broad biological processes, including (1) regulation of drug entry, exit, accumulation, sequestration, and detoxification, (2) enhanced repair and tolerance of platinum-induced DNA damage, (3) alterations in cell survival pathways, (4) alterations in pleiotropic processes and pathways, and (5) changes in the tumor microenvironment. As a resource to the cancer research community, we provide a comprehensive overview accompanied by a manually curated database of the >900 genes/proteins that have been associated with platinum resistance over the last 30 years of literature. The database is annotated with possible pathways through which the curated genes are related to platinum resistance, types of evidence, and hyperlinks to literature sources. The searchable, downloadable database is available online at http://ptrc-ddr.cptac-data-view.org.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

RN7SK small nuclear RNA controls bidirectional transcription of highly expressed gene pairs in skin

Pausing of RNA polymerase II (Pol II) close to promoters is a common regulatory step in RNA synthesis, and is coordinated by a ribonucleoprotein complex scaffolded by the noncoding RNA RN7SK. The function of RN7SK-regulated gene transcription in adult tissue homoeostasis is currently unknown. Here, we deplete RN7SK during mouse and human epidermal stem cell differentiation. Unexpectedly, loss of this small nuclear RNA specifically reduces transcription of numerous cell cycle regulators leading to cell cycle exit and differentiation. Mechanistically, we show that RN7SK is required for efficient transcription of highly expressed gene pairs with bidirectional promoters, which in the epidermis co-regulated cell cycle and chromosome organization. The reduction in transcription involves impaired splicing and RNA decay, but occurs in the absence of chromatin remodelling at promoters and putative enhancers. Thus, RN7SK is directly required for efficient Pol II transcription of highly transcribed bidirectional gene pairs, and thereby exerts tissue-specific functions, such as maintaining a cycling cell population in the epidermis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrantly reduced expression of miR-342-5p contributes to CCND1-associated chronic myeloid leukemia progression and imatinib resistance

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a myeloproliferative disorder associated with the Philadelphia chromosome, and the current standard of care is the use of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI). However, some patients will not achieve a molecular response and may progress to blast crisis, and the underlying mechanisms remain to be clarified. In this study, next-generation sequencing was used to explore endogenous miRNAs in CML patients versus healthy volunteers, and miR-342-5p was identified as the primary target. We found that miR-342-5p was downregulated in CML patients and had a significant inhibitory effect on cell proliferation in CML. Through a luciferase reporter system, miR-342-5p was reported to target the 3’-UTR domain of CCND1 and downregulated its expression. Furthermore, overexpression of miR-342-5p enhanced imatinib-induced DNA double-strand breaks and apoptosis. Finally, by analyzing clinical databases, we further confirmed that miR-342-5p was associated with predicted molecular responses in CML patients. In conclusion, we found that both in vivo and in vitro experiments and database cohorts showed that miR-342-5p plays a key role in CML patients, indicating that miR-342-5p may be a potential target for future CML treatment or prognostic evaluation.
CANCER
Nature.com

Impact of target site mutations and plasmid associated resistance genes acquisition on resistance of Acinetobacter baumannii to fluoroquinolones

Among bacterial species implicated in hospital-acquired infections are the emergingÂ Pan-Drug Resistant (PDR) and Extensively Drug-Resistant (XDR) Acinetobacter (A.) baumannii strains as they are difficult to eradicate. From 1600 clinical specimens, only 100 A. baumannii isolates could be recovered. A high prevalence of"‰â‰¥"‰78% resistant isolates was recorded for the recovered isolates against a total of 19 tested antimicrobial agents. These isolates could be divided into 12 profiles according to the number of antimicrobial agents to which they were resistant. The isolates were assorted as XDR (68; 68%), Multi-Drug Resistant (MDR: 30; 30%), and PDR (2; 2%). Genotypically, the isolates showed three major clusters with similarities ranging from 10.5 to 97.8% as revealed by ERIC-PCR technique. As a resistance mechanism to fluoroquinolones (FQs), target site mutation analyses in gyrA and parC genes amplified from twelve selected A. baumannii isolates and subjected to sequencing showed 12 profiles. The selected isolates included two CIP-susceptible ones, these showed the wild-type profile of being have no mutations. For the ten selected CIP-resistant isolates, 9 of them (9/10; 90%) had 1 gyrA/1 parCÂ mutations (Ser 81"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for gyrA gene and Ser 84"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for parC gene). The remaining CIP-resistant isolate (1/10; 10%) had 0 gyrA/1 parC mutation (Ser 84"‰â†’"‰Leu mutation for parCÂ gene). Detection of plasmid-associated resistance genes revealed that the 86 ciprofloxacin-resistant isolates carry qnrA (66.27%; 57/86), qnrS (70.93%; 61/86), aac (6')-Ib-cr (52.32%; 45/86), oqxA (73.25%; 63/86) and oqxB (39.53%; 34/86), while qepA and qnrB were undetected in these isolates. Different isolates were selected from profiles 1, 2, and 3 and qnrS, acc(6,)-ib-cr, oqxA, and oqxB genes harbored by these isolates were amplified and sequenced. The BLAST results revealed that the oqxA and oqxB sequences were not identified previously in A. baumannii but they were identified in Klebsiella aerogenes strain NCTC9793 and Klebsiella pneumoniae, respectively. On the other hand, the sequence of qnrS, and acc(6,)-ib-cr showed homology to those of A. baumannii. MDR, XDR, and PDR A. baumannii isolates are becoming prevalent in certain hospitals. Chromosomal mutations in the sequences of GyrA and ParC encoding genes and acquisition of PAFQR encoding genes (up to five genes per isolate) are demonstrated to be resistance mechanisms exhibited by fluoroquinolones resistant A. baumannii isolates. It is advisable to monitor the antimicrobial resistance profiles of pathogens causing nosocomial infections and properly apply and update antibiotic stewardship in hospitals and outpatients to control infectious diseases and prevent development of the microbial resistance to antimicrobial agents.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRISPR screens identify cholesterol biosynthesis as a therapeutic target on stemness and drug resistance of colon cancer

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) are responsible for tumor progression, recurrence, and drug resistance. To identify genetic vulnerabilities of colon cancer, we performed targeted CRISPR dropout screens comprising 657 Drugbank targets and 317 epigenetic regulators on two patient-derived colon CSC-enriched spheroids. Next-generation sequencing of pooled genomic DNAs isolated from surviving cells yielded therapeutic candidates. We unraveled 44 essential genes for colon CSC-enriched spheroids propagation, including key cholesterol biosynthetic genes (HMGCR, FDPS, and GGPS1). Cholesterol biosynthesis was induced in colon cancer tissues, especially CSC-enriched spheroids. The genetic and pharmacological inhibition of HMGCR/FDPS impaired self-renewal capacity and tumorigenic potential of the spheroid models in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, HMGCR or FDPS depletion impaired cancer stemness characteristics by activating TGF-β signaling, which in turn downregulated expression of inhibitors of differentiation (ID) proteins, key regulators of cancer stemness. Cholesterol and geranylgeranyl diphosphate (GGPP) rescued the growth inhibitory and signaling effect of HMGCR/FDPS blockade, implying a direct role of these metabolites in modulating stemness. Finally, cholesterol biosynthesis inhibitors and 5-FU demonstrated antitumor synergy in colon CSC-enriched spheroids, tumor organoids, and xenografts. Taken together, our study unravels novel genetic vulnerabilities of colon CSC-enriched spheroids and suggests cholesterol biosynthesis as a potential target in conjunction with traditional chemotherapy for colon cancer treatment.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Research#Fda#Carboplatin
Nature.com

A NOS1AP gene variant is associated with a paradoxical increase of the QT-interval shortening effect of digoxin

Digoxin is characterized by a small therapeutic window and a QT-interval shortening effect. Moreover, it has been shown that the genetic variants of the nitric oxide synthase-1 adaptor protein (NOS1AP) gene are associated with QT-interval prolongation. We investigated whether the rs10494366 variant of the NOS1AP gene decreases the QT-interval shortening effect of digoxin in patients using this drug. We included 10,057 individuals from the prospective population-based cohort of the Rotterdam Study during a median of 12.2 (interquartile range (IQR) 6.7–18.1) years of follow-up. At study entry, the mean age was 64 years and almost 59% of participants were women. A total of 23,179 ECGs were longitudinally recorded, of which 334 ECGs were from 249 individuals on digoxin therapy. The linear mixed model analysis was used to estimate the effect of the rs10494366 variant on the association between digoxin use and QT-interval duration, adjusted for age, sex, RR interval, diabetes, heart failure, and history of myocardial infarction. In non-users of digoxin, the GG genotype was associated with a significant 6.5 ms [95% confidence interval (CI) 5.5; 7.5] longer QT-interval duration than the TT variant. In current digoxin users, however, the GG variant was associated with a significantly −23.9 [95%CI −29.5; −18.5] ms shorter mean QT-interval duration than in those with the TT variant with −15.9 [95%CI −18.7; −13.1]. This reduction was strongest in the high digoxin dose category [≥0.250 mg/day] with the GG genotype group, with −40.8 [95%CI −52.5; −29.2] ms changes compared to non-users. Our study suggests that the minor homozygous GG genotype group of the NOS1AP gene rs10494366 variant is associated with a paradoxical increase of the QT-interval shortening effect of digoxin in a population of European ancestry.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association of TLR 9 gene polymorphisms with remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis receiving TNF-Î± inhibitors and development of machine learning models

Toll-like receptor (TLR)-4 and TLR9 are known to play important roles in the immune system, and several studies have shown their association with the development of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and regulation of tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF-Î±). However, studies that investigate the association between TLR4 or TLR9 gene polymorphisms and remission of the disease in RA patients taking TNF-Î± inhibitors have yet to be conducted. In this context, this study was designed to investigate the effects of polymorphisms in TLR4 and TLR9 on response to TNF-Î± inhibitors and to train various models using machine learning approaches to predict remission. A total of six single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) were investigated. Logistic regression analysis was used to investigate the association between genetic polymorphisms and response to treatment. Various machine learning methods were utilized for prediction of remission. After adjusting for covariates, the rate of remission of T-allele carriers of TLR9 rs352139 was about 5 times that of the CC-genotype carriers (95% confidence interval (CI) 1.325"“19.231, p"‰="‰0.018). Among machine learning algorithms, multivariate logistic regression and elastic net showed the best prediction with the area under the receiver-operating curve (AUROC) value of 0.71 (95% CI 0.597"“0.823 for both models). This study showed an association between a TLR9 polymorphism (rs352139) and treatment response in RA patients receiving TNF-Î± inhibitors. Moreover, this study utilized various machine learning methods for prediction, among which the elastic net provided the best model for remission prediction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association between Fusobacterium nucleatum and patient prognosis in metastatic colon cancer

Recent evidence suggests that Fusobacterium nucleatum (Fn) is associated with the development and progression of colorectal cancer. We aimed to delineate the clinical implications of Fn in metastatic colon cancer. We performed quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) using DNA samples from synchronous metastatic colon cancer patients with either formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) archival primary site tumor samples or fresh colon tissues. Progression-free survival (PFS)1 and PFS2 were defined as PFS of first- and second-line palliative settings. qPCR for Fn was successfully performed using 112 samples (FFPE, n"‰="‰61; fresh tissue, n"‰="‰51). Forty-one and 68 patients had right-sided and left-sided colon cancer, respectively. Patients with Fn enriched right-sided colon cancers had shorter PFS1 (9.7 vs. 11.2Â months) than the other subgroups (HR 3.54, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.05"“11.99; P"‰="‰0.04). Fn positive right-sided colon was also associated with shorter PFS2 (3.7 vs. 6.7Â months; HR 2.34, 95% CI 0.69"“7.91; P"‰="‰0.04). In the univariate analysis, PFS1 was affected by differentiation and Fn positive right-sided colon cancer. The multivariate analysis showed that differentiation (HR 2.68, 95% CI 1.40"“5.14, P"‰="‰0.01) and Fn positive right-sided colon (HR 0.40, 95% CI 0.18"“0.88, P"‰="‰0.02) were associated with PFS1. Fn enrichment in right sided colon was not associated with overall survival (OS). Fn enrichment has significantly worse prognosis in terms of PFS1 and PFS2 in patients with right-sided metastatic colon cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Cannabis labelling is associated with genetic variation in terpene synthase genes

Analysis of over 100 Cannabis samples quantified for terpene and cannabinoid content and genotyped for over 100,000 single nucleotide polymorphisms indicated that Sativa- and Indica-labelled samples were genetically indistinct on a genome-wide scale. Instead, we found that Cannabis labelling was associated with variation in a small number of terpenes whose concentrations are controlled by genetic variation at tandem arrays of terpene synthase genes.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
bioworld.com

Overcoming EGFR-targeted TKI lung cancer resistance

A novel pharmacologically targetable metabolic mechanism driving resistance to epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-targeting tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) has been identified in preclinical models of lung cancer in a Chinese study led by scientists at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine (SJTU). "Our study has pioneered the identification of...
CANCER
Nature.com

Acute right ventricular failure associated with pulmonary hypertension in pediatrics: understanding the hemodynamic profiles

Pulmonary hypertension (PHTN) is a common pathology in pediatrics, arising from a diverse array of etiologies and manifesting in equally diverse patient populations. The inpatient management of these infants and children may be complicated by dynamic and at times severe increases in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) and right ventricular (RV) afterload. Yet absent are cognitively accessible heuristics in the field whereby providers can reconcile the various clinical manifestations they observe with an understanding of the cardiac physiology at play, and therefore, appropriate physiology-driven interventions. Described herein is a framework for understanding the pathophysiology of four clinical phenotypes which are driven by two echocardiographic patient characteristics: the presence or absence of an atrial communication and the capacity of the right ventricle to maintain ventricular-vascular coupling. Application of this paradigm may facilitate accurate interpretation of observed clinical data, and alignment of treatment strategies with the underlying pathophysiology.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Rebastinib/Paclitaxel Shows Efficacy in Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Erika Hamilton, MD, discussed the findings from a study of rebastinib plus paclitaxel and unmet needs in the ovarian cancer setting. An ongoing study of rebastinib (DCC-2036) in combination with paclitaxel demonstrated positive preliminary outcomes in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer according to data presented at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
CANCER
Nature.com

Viral infection/reactivation during long-term follow-up in multiple myeloma patients with anti-BCMA CAR therapy

Targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) through monoclonal antibody or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies have achieved encouraging results in treating refractory/relapsed multiple myeloma (MM) patients [1,2,3,4,5]. These BCMA-targeting strategies eliminate not only tumor cells but also parts of normal plasma and B cells that express BCMA [6]. These on-target off-tumor effects may lead to severe deficiency of humoral immunity and make patients susceptible to infections, which has already raised concern in CD19-CAR-treated patients [7, 8]. As we have conducted two anti-BCMA CAR trials in our center, we did observe a remarkably higher incidence of viral infection/reactivation during the long-term follow-up. To date, few studies have investigated the influence of anti-BCMA immunotherapies on viral infection/reactivation. This retrospective study focuses on the viral infection in patients treated with anti-BCMA CAR, aiming to provide feasible measures to manage viral infection/reactivation in patients receiving BCMA-targeting immunotherapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Modifying the mA brain methylome by ALKBH5-mediated demethylation: a new contender for synaptic tagging

Synaptic plasticity processes, which underlie learning and memory formation, require RNA to be translated local to synapses. The synaptic tagging hypothesis has previously been proposed to explain how mRNAs are available at specific activated synapses. However how RNA is regulated, and which transcripts are silenced or processed as part of the tagging process is still unknown. Modification of RNA by N6-methyladenosine (m6A/m) influences the cellular fate of mRNA. Here, by advanced microscopy, we showed that m6A demethylation by the eraser protein ALKBH5 occurs at active synaptic ribosomes and at synapses during short term plasticity. We demonstrated that at activated glutamatergic post-synaptic sites, both the YTHDF1 and YTHDF3 reader and the ALKBH5 eraser proteins increase in co-localisation to m6A-modified RNAs; but only the readers showed high co-localisation to modified RNAs during late-stage plasticity. The YTHDF1 and YTHFDF3 readers also exhibited differential roles during synaptic maturation suggesting that temporal and subcellular abundance may determine specific function. m6A-sequencing of human parahippocampus brain tissue revealed distinct white and grey matter m6A methylome profiles indicating that cellular context is a fundamental factor dictating regulated pathways. However, in both neuronal and glial cell-rich tissue, m6A effector proteins are themselves modified and m6A epitranscriptional and posttranslational modification processes coregulate protein cascades. We hypothesise that the availability m6A effector protein machinery in conjunction with RNA modification, may be important in the formation of condensed synaptic nanodomain assemblies through liquid-liquid phase separation. Our findings support that m6A demethylation by ALKBH5 is an intrinsic component of the synaptic tagging hypothesis and a molecular switch which leads to alterations in the RNA methylome, synaptic dysfunction and potentially reversible disease states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Highly efficient intercellular spreading of protein misfolding mediated by viral ligand-receptor interactions

Protein aggregates associated with neurodegenerative diseases have the ability to transmit to unaffected cells, thereby templating their own aberrant conformation onto soluble homotypic proteins. Proteopathic seeds can be released into the extracellular space, secreted in association with extracellular vesicles (EV) or exchanged by direct cell-to-cell contact. The extent to which each of these pathways contribute to the prion-like spreading of protein misfolding is unclear. Exchange of cellular cargo by both direct cell contact or via EV depends on receptor-ligand interactions. We hypothesized that enabling these interactions through viral ligands enhances intercellular proteopathic seed transmission. Using different cellular models propagating prions or pathogenic Tau aggregates, we demonstrate that vesicular stomatitis virus glycoprotein and SARS-CoV-2 spike S increase aggregate induction by cell contact or ligand-decorated EV. Thus, receptor-ligand interactions are important determinants of intercellular aggregate dissemination. Our data raise the possibility that viral infections contribute to proteopathic seed spreading by facilitating intercellular cargo transfer.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Gastric cancer stem cells survive in stress environments via their autophagy system

Cancer stem cells (CSCs) play an important role in the progression of carcinoma and have a high potential for survival in stress environments. However, the mechanisms of survival potential of CSCs have been unclear. The aim of this study was to clarify the significance of autophagy systems of CSCs under stress environments. Four gastric cancer cell line were used. Side population (SP) cells were sorted from the parent cells, as CSC rich cells. The expression of stem cell markers was examined by RT-PCR. The viability of cancer cells under starvation and hypoxia was evaluated. The expression level of the autophagy molecule LC3B-II was examined by western blot. The numbers of autophagosomes and autolysosomes were counted by electron microscope. SP cells of OCUM-12 showed a higher expression of stem cell markers and higher viability in starvation and hypoxia. Western blot and electron microscope examinations indicated that the autophagy was more induced in SP cells than in parent cells. The autophagy inhibitor significantly decreased the viability under the stress environments. These findings suggested that Cancer stem cells of gastric cancer might maintain their viability via the autophagy system. Autophagy inhibitors might be a promising therapeutic agent for gastric cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Complete loss of miR-200 family induces EMT associated cellular senescence in gastric cancer

The EMT (epithelial-to-mesenchymal-transition) subtype of gastric cancer (GC) is associated with poor treatment responses and unfavorable clinical outcomes. Despite the broad physiological roles of the micro-RNA (miR)-200 family, they largely serve to maintain the overall epithelial phenotype. However, during late-stage gastric tumorigenesis, members of the miR-200 family are markedly suppressed, resulting in the transition to the mesenchymal state and the acquisition of invasive properties. As such, the miR-200 family represents a robust molecular marker of EMT, and subsequently, disease severity and prognosis. Most reports have studied the effect of single miR-200 family member knockdown. Here, we employ a multiplex CRISPR/Cas9 system to generate a complete miR-200 family knockout (FKO) to investigate their collective and summative role in regulating key cellular processes during GC pathogenesis. Genetic deletion of all miR-200s in the human GC cell lines induced potent morphological alterations, G1/S cell cycle arrest, increased senescence-associated Î²-galactosidase (SA-Î²âˆ’Gal) activity, and aberrant metabolism, collectively resembling the senescent phenotype. Coupling RNA-seq data with publicly available datasets, we revealed a clear separation of senescent and non-senescent states amongst FKO cells and control cells, respectively. Further analysis identified key senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) components in FKO cells and a positive feedback loop for maintenance of the senescent state controlled by activation of TGF-Î² and TNF-Î± pathways. Finally, we showed that miR-200 FKO associated senescence in cancer epithelial cells significantly recruited stromal cells in the tumor microenvironment. Our work has identified a new role of miR-200 family members which function as an integrated unit serving to link senescence with EMT, two major conserved biological processes.
CANCER
Nature.com

Isolation of a panel of ultra-potent human antibodies neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 and viral variants of concern

In the absence of virus-targeting small-molecule drugs approved for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19, broadening the repertoire of potent SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies represents an important area of research in response to the ongoing pandemic. Systematic analysis of such antibodies and their combinations can be particularly instrumental for identification of candidates that may prove resistant to the emerging viral escape variants. Here, we isolated a panel of 23 RBD-specific human monoclonal antibodies from the B cells of convalescent patients. A surprisingly large proportion of such antibodies displayed potent virus-neutralizing activity both in vitro and in vivo. Four of the isolated nAbs can be categorized as ultrapotent with an apparent IC100 below 16"‰ng/mL. We show that individual nAbs as well as dual combinations thereof retain activity against currently circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (such as B.1.1.7, B.1.351, B.1.617, and C.37), as well as against other viral variants. When used as a prophylactics or therapeutics, these nAbs could potently suppress viral replication and prevent lung pathology in SARS-CoV-2-infected hamsters. Our data contribute to the rational development of oligoclonal therapeutic nAb cocktails mitigating the risk of SARS-CoV-2 escape.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

And Bifidobacterium longum alleviate colitis and cognitive impairment in mice by regulating IFN-Î³ to IL-10 and TNF-Î± to IL-10 expression ratios. Gut lactobacilli and bifidobacteria on the immune homeostasis. Therefore, to understand the mechanism in vivo, we selected human fecal Lactobacillus rhamnosus NK210 and Bifidobacterium longum NK219, which strongly suppressed the IFN-Î³ to IL-10 expression (IIE) ratio in lipopolysaccharide-stimulated macrophages. Thereafter, we examined their effects on the endotoxin, antibiotics, or antitumor drug-stimulated immune imbalance in mice. Intraperitoneal injection of lipopolysaccharide and oral gavage of ampicillin increased IFN-Î³ and TNF-Î± expression in the spleen, colon, and hippocampus, while IL-10 expression decreased. However, intraperitoneal injection of cyclophosphamide suppressed IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, and IL-10 expression. LPS exposure induced splenic natural killer cell cytotoxicity against YAC-1 cells (sNK-C) and peritoneal macrophage phagocytosis against Candida albicans (pMA-P) activities, while cyclophosphamide and ampicillin treatments suppressed sNK-C and pMA-P activities. However, LPS, ampicillin, cyclophosphamide all increased IIE and TNF-Î± to IL-10 expression (TIE) ratios. Oral administration of NK210 and/or NK219 significantly reduced LPS-induced sNK-C, pMA-P, and IFN-Î³ expression, while cyclophosphamide- or ampicillin-suppressed sNK-C and pMA-P activities, cyclophosphamide-suppressed IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, and IL-10 expression, and ampicillin-suppressed IL-10 expression increased. Nevertheless, they suppressed LPS-, ampicillin-, or cyclophosphamide-induced IIE and TIE ratios, cognitive impairment, and gut dysbiosis. In particular, NK219, but not NK210, increased the IIE expression ratio in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced sNK-C and pMA-P activities in normal control mice, while cognitive function and gut microbiota composition were not significantly affected. These findings suggest that NK210, Lactobacillus sp, and NK219, Bifidobacterium additively or synergistically alleviate gut dysbiosis, inflammation, and cognitive impairment with immune imbalance by controlling IIE and TIE ratios.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy