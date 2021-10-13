CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
p53 isoforms differentially impact on the POLÎ¹ dependent DNA damage tolerance pathway

By Yitian Guo
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recently discovered p53-dependent DNA damage tolerance (DDT) pathway relies on its biochemical activities in DNA-binding, oligomerization, as well as complex formation with the translesion synthesis (TLS) polymerase iota (POLÎ¹). These p53-POLÎ¹ complexes slow down nascent DNA synthesis for safe, homology-directed bypass of DNA replication barriers. In this study, we demonstrate that the alternative p53-isoforms p53Î², p53Î³, Î”40p53Î±, Î”133p53Î±, and Î”160p53Î± differentially affect this p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway originally described for canonical p53Î±. We show that the C-terminal isoforms p53Î² and p53Î³, comprising a truncated oligomerization domain (OD), bind PCNA. Conversely, N-terminally truncated isoforms have a reduced capacity to engage in this interaction. Regardless of the specific loss of biochemical activities required for this DDT pathway, all alternative isoforms were impaired in promoting POLÎ¹ recruitment to PCNA in the chromatin and in decelerating DNA replication under conditions of enforced replication stress after Mitomycin C (MMC) treatment. Consistent with this, all alternative p53-isoforms no longer stimulated recombination, i.e., bypass of endogenous replication barriers. Different from the other isoforms, Î”133p53Î± and Î”160p53Î± caused a severe DNA replication problem, namely fork stalling even in untreated cells. Co-expression of each alternative p53-isoform together with p53Î± exacerbated the DDT pathway defects, unveiling impaired POLÎ¹ recruitment and replication deceleration already under unperturbed conditions. Such an inhibitory effect on p53Î± was particularly pronounced in cells co-expressing Î”133p53Î± or Î”160p53Î±. Notably, this effect became evident after the expression of the isoforms in tumor cells, as well as after the knockdown of endogenous isoforms in human hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells. In summary, mimicking the situation found to be associated with many cancer types and stem cells, i.e., co-expression of alternative p53-isoforms with p53Î±, carved out interference with p53Î± functions in the p53-POLÎ¹-dependent DDT pathway.

Nature.com

Infants differentially extract rules from language

Infants readily extract linguistic rules from speech. Here, we ask whether this advantage extends to linguistic stimuli that do not rely on the spoken modality. To address this question, we first examine whether infants can differentially learn rules from linguistic signs. We show that, despite having no previous experience with a sign language, six-month-old infants can extract the reduplicative rule (AA) from dynamic linguistic signs, and the neural response to reduplicative linguistic signs differs from reduplicative visual controls, matched for the dynamic spatiotemporal properties of signs. We next demonstrate that the brain response for reduplicative signs is similar to the response to reduplicative speech stimuli. Rule learning, then, apparently depends on the linguistic status of the stimulus, not its sensory modality. These results suggest that infants are language-ready. They possess a powerful rule system that is differentially engaged by all linguistic stimuli, speech or sign.
CHOMSKY
Nature.com

Combination of a synthetic retinoid and a DNA demethylating agent induced differentiation of neuroblastoma through retinoic acid signal reprogramming

The CpG island methylator phenotype of neuroblastoma (NBL) is strongly associated with poor prognosis and can be targeted by 5-aza-2'-deoxycytidine (5-aza-dC). Differentiation therapy is a standard maintenance therapy for high-risk NBLs. However, the in vivo effect of tamibarotene, a synthetic retinoic acid, and the efficacy of its combination with 5-aza-dC have not been studied. Here, we conducted a preclinical study to assess the in vivo tamibarotene effect and the combination.
CANCER
Nature.com

Differential impact of antihypertensive drugs on cardiovascular remodeling: a review of findings and perspectives for HFpEF prevention

Heart failure (HF) is an important health problem worldwide whose stages have traditionally been classified from A to D. In addition, HF can be categorized as that with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and that with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). Hypertension and arterial stiffness in stage A HF are major drivers of the progression to left ventricular hypertrophy (LVH), a criterion of stage B HF. Although the pathogenesis of HFpEF is heterogeneous, affected patients tend to be older than HFrEF patients and have a greater prevalence of hypertension, which is closely associated with arterial stiffness and LVH. Thus, to treat HFpEF, the optimal intervention for improving prognosis is an aggressive approach to early-stage, i.e., Stage A and B, HF. This paper reviews the findings on arterial stiffness and LVH using conventional antihypertensive drugs such as angiotensin receptor II blockers (ARBs) and a new drug class for HF, ARB/neprilysin inhibitor (ARNi). Previous studies have suggested that the combination of an ARB with an L–T-type calcium channel blocker might be recommended for the improvement of arterial stiffness and regression of LVH. More recent research has shown that ARNi also improves central BP, which leads to a reduced afterload and a significant reduction in LVH. For optimal treatment of HFpEF, drug therapy should directly address arterial stiffness as well as hypertension.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Genomic alterations associated with mutational signatures, DNA damage repair and chromatin remodeling pathways in cervical carcinoma

Despite recent advances in the prevention of cervical cancer, the disease remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide. By applying the GISTIC2.0 and/or the MutSig2CV algorithms on 430 whole-exome-sequenced cervical carcinomas, we identified previously unreported significantly mutated genes (SMGs) (including MSN, GPX1, SPRED3, FAS, and KRT8), amplifications (including NFIA, GNL1, TGIF1, and WDR87) and deletions (including MIR562, PVRL1, and NTM). Subset analyses of 327 squamous cell carcinomas and 86 non-squamous cell carcinomas revealed previously unreported SMGs in BAP1 and IL28A, respectively. Distinctive copy number alterations related to tumors predominantly enriched for *CpG- and Tp*C mutations were observed. CD274, GRB2, KRAS, and EGFR were uniquely significantly amplified within the Tp*C-enriched tumors. A high frequency of aberrations within DNA damage repair and chromatin remodeling genes were detected. Facilitated by the large sample size derived from combining multiple datasets, this study reveals potential targets and prognostic markers for cervical cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

RNA-interference screen for p53 regulators unveils a role of WDR75 in ribosome biogenesis

Ribosome biogenesis is an essential, energy demanding process whose deregulation has been implicated in cancer, aging, and neurodegeneration. Ribosome biogenesis is therefore under surveillance of pathways including the p53 tumor suppressor. Here, we first performed a high-content siRNA-based screen of 175 human ribosome biogenesis factors, searching for impact on p53. Knock-down of 4 and 35 of these proteins in U2OS cells reduced and increased p53 abundance, respectively, including p53 accumulation after depletion of BYSL, DDX56, and WDR75, the effects of which were validated in several models. Using complementary approaches including subcellular fractionation, we demonstrate that endogenous human WDR75 is a nucleolar protein and immunofluorescence analysis of ectopic GFP-tagged WDR75 shows relocation to nucleolar caps under chemically induced nucleolar stress, along with several canonical nucleolar proteins. Mechanistically, we show that WDR75 is required for pre-rRNA transcription, through supporting the maintenance of physiological levels of RPA194, a key subunit of the RNA polymerase I. Furthermore, WDR75 depletion activated the RPL5/RPL11-dependent p53 stabilization checkpoint, ultimately leading to impaired proliferation and cellular senescence. These findings reveal a crucial positive role of WDR75 in ribosome biogenesis and provide a resource of human ribosomal factors the malfunction of which affects p53.
CANCER
Nature.com

Isoform cell-type specificity in the mouse primary motor cortex

Full-length SMART-seq1 single-cell RNA sequencing can be used to measure gene expression at isoform resolution, making possible the identification of specific isoform markers for different cell types. Used in conjunction with spatial RNA capture and gene-tagging methods, this enables the inference of spatially resolved isoform expression for different cell types. Here, in a comprehensive analysis of 6,160 mouse primary motor cortex cells assayed with SMART-seq, 280,327 cells assayed with MERFISH2 and 94,162 cells assayed with 10x Genomics sequencing3, we find examples of isoform specificity in cell types—including isoform shifts between cell types that are masked in gene-level analysis—as well as examples of transcriptional regulation. Additionally, we show that isoform specificity helps to refine cell types, and that a multi-platform analysis of single-cell transcriptomic data leveraging multiple measurements provides a comprehensive atlas of transcription in the mouse primary motor cortex that improves on the possibilities offered by any single technology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

p53-mediated redox control promotes liver regeneration and maintains liver function in response to CCl

The p53 transcription factor coordinates wide-ranging responses to stress that contribute to its function as a tumour suppressor. The responses to p53 induction are complex and range from mediating the elimination of stressed or damaged cells to promoting survival and repair. These activities of p53 can modulate tumour development but may also play a role in pathological responses to stress such as tissue damage and repair. Using a p53 reporter mouse, we have previously detected strong induction of p53 activity in the liver of mice treated with the hepatotoxin carbon tetrachloride (CCl4). Here, we show that p53 functions to support repair and recovery from CCl4-mediated liver damage, control reactive oxygen species (ROS) and limit the development of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), in part through the activation of a detoxification cytochrome P450, CYP2A5 (CYP2A6 in humans). Our work demonstrates an important role for p53-mediated redox control in facilitating the hepatic regenerative response after damage and identifies CYP2A5/CYP2A6 as a mediator of this pathway with potential prognostic utility in human HCC.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

p53-dependent induction of P2X7 on hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells regulates hematopoietic response to genotoxic stress

Stem and progenitor cells are the main mediators of tissue renewal and repair, both under homeostatic conditions and in response to physiological stress and injury. Hematopoietic system is responsible for the regeneration of blood and immune cells and is maintained by bone marrow-resident hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs). Hematopoietic system is particularly susceptible to injury in response to genotoxic stress, resulting in the risk of bone marrow failure and secondary malignancies in cancer patients undergoing radiotherapy. Here we analyze the in vivo transcriptional response of HSPCs to genotoxic stress in a mouse whole-body irradiation model and, together with p53 ChIP-Seq and studies in p53-knockout (p53KO) mice, characterize the p53-dependent and p53-independent branches of this transcriptional response. Our work demonstrates the p53-independent induction of inflammatory transcriptional signatures in HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress and identifies multiple novel p53-target genes induced in HSPCs in response to whole-body irradiation. In particular, we establish the direct p53-mediated induction of P2X7 expression on HSCs and HSPCs in response to genotoxic stress. We further demonstrate the role of P2X7 in hematopoietic response to acute genotoxic stress, with P2X7 deficiency significantly extending mouse survival in irradiation-induced hematopoietic failure. We also demonstrate the role of P2X7 in the context of long-term HSC regenerative fitness following sublethal irradiation. Overall our studies provide important insights into the mechanisms of HSC response to genotoxic stress and further suggest P2X7 as a target for pharmacological modulation of HSC fitness and hematopoietic response to genotoxic injury.
SCIENCE
#Dna Polymerase#Dna Replication#Dna Strands#Dna Synthesis#Tls#Ddt#Mitomycin C
Nature.com

Combined Drug Targeting of p53-dependent and -independent Pathways Depletes Myelofibrosis Hematopoietic Stem/Progenitor Cells

Current therapy for myelofibrosis (MF) results in a limited prolongation of patient survival. In order to improve treatment outcomes, we developed a strategy to effectively deplete MF hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells (HSPCs). In the present study, an imipridone, ONC201, was combined with RG7112, an antagonist of MDM2, a p53 negative regulator, to activate downstream events of the p53 and TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand (TRAIL)/death receptor (DR) pathways. As compared to treatment with the individual drugs, the combination of ONC201 and RG7112 promoted greater degrees of apoptosis of MF CD34+ cells through activation of both p53-dependent and -independent pathways. Importantly, treatment with ONC201-RG7112 not only decreased the number of JAK2V617F+ and calreticulin mutated colonies assayed from MF CD34+ cells, but allowed for the persistence or appearance of JAK2 wild type colonies. Treatment with ONC201 combined with RG7112 could be a potentially effective strategy for treating MF patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

The dynamic, combinatorial cis-regulatory lexicon of epidermal differentiation

Transcription factors bind DNA sequence motif vocabularies in cis-regulatory elements (CREs) to modulate chromatin state and gene expression during cell state transitions. A quantitative understanding of how motif lexicons influence dynamic regulatory activity has been elusive due to the combinatorial nature of the cis-regulatory code. To address this, we undertook multiomic data profiling of chromatin and expression dynamics across epidermal differentiation to identify 40,103 dynamic CREs associated with 3,609 dynamically expressed genes, then applied an interpretable deep-learning framework to model the cis-regulatory logic of chromatin accessibility. This analysis framework identified cooperative DNA sequence rules in dynamic CREs regulating synchronous gene modules with diverse roles in skin differentiation. Massively parallel reporter assay analysis validated temporal dynamics and cooperative cis-regulatory logic. Variants linked to human polygenic skin disease were enriched in these time-dependent combinatorial motif rules. This integrative approach shows the combinatorial cis-regulatory lexicon of epidermal differentiation and represents a general framework for deciphering the organizational principles of the cis-regulatory code of dynamic gene regulation.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

BRCA2 associates with MCM10 to suppress PRIMPOL-mediated repriming and single-stranded gap formation after DNA damage

The BRCA2 tumor suppressor protects genome integrity by promoting homologous recombination-based repair of DNA breaks, stability of stalled DNA replication forks and DNA damage-induced cell cycle checkpoints. BRCA2 deficient cells display the radio-resistant DNA synthesis (RDS) phenotype, however the mechanism has remained elusive. Here we show that cells without BRCA2 are unable to sufficiently restrain DNA replication fork progression after DNA damage, and the underrestrained fork progression is due primarily to Primase-Polymerase (PRIMPOL)-mediated repriming of DNA synthesis downstream of lesions, leaving behind single-stranded DNA gaps. Moreover, we find that BRCA2 associates with the essential DNA replication factor MCM10 and this association suppresses PRIMPOL-mediated repriming and ssDNA gap formation, while having no impact on the stability of stalled replication forks. Our findings establish an important function for BRCA2, provide insights into replication fork control during the DNA damage response, and may have implications in tumor suppression and therapy response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Pharmacological inhibition of serine synthesis enhances temozolomide efficacy by decreasing O-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) expression and reactive oxygen species (ROS)-mediated DNA damage in glioblastoma

Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most malignant primary tumor in the central nervous system of adults. Temozolomide (TMZ), an alkylating agent, is the first-line chemotherapeutic agent for GBM patients. However, its efficacy is often limited by innate or acquired chemoresistance. Cancer cells can rewire their metabolic programming to support rapid growth and sustain cell survival against chemotherapies. An example is the de novo serine synthesis pathway (SSP), one of the main branches from glycolysis that is highly activated in multiple cancers in promoting cancer progression and inducing chemotherapy resistance. However, the roles of SSP in TMZ therapy for GBM patients remain unexplored. In this study, we employed NCT503, a highly selective inhibitor of phosphoglycerate dehydrogenase (PHGDH, the first rate-limiting enzyme of SSP), to study whether inhibition of SSP may enhance TMZ efficacy in MGMT-positive GBMs. 3-(4,5-dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT), flowcytometry and colony formation assays demonstrated that NCT503 worked synergistically with TMZ in suppressing GBM cell growth and inducing apoptosis in T98G and U118 cells in vitro. U118 and patient-derived GBM subcutaneous xenograft models showed that combined NCT503 and TMZ treatment inhibited GBM growth and promoted apoptosis more significantly than would each treatment alone in vivo. Mechanistically, we found that NCT503 treatment decreased MGMT expression possibly by modulating the Wnt/β-catenin pathway. Moreover, intracellular levels of reactive oxygen species were elevated especially when NCT503 and TMZ treatments were combined, and the synergistic effects could be partially negated by NAC, a classic scavenger of reactive oxygen species. Taken together, these results suggest that NCT503 may be a promising agent for augmenting TMZ efficacy in the treatment of GBM, especially in TMZ-resistant GBMs with high expression of MGMT.
CANCER
Nature.com

Repression of p53 function by SIRT5-mediated desuccinylation at Lysine 120 in response to DNA damage

P53 is a classic tumor suppressor that functions in maintaining genome stability by inducing either cell arrest for damage repair or cell apoptosis to eliminate damaged cells in response to different types of stress. Posttranslational modifications (PTMs) of p53 are thought to be the most effective way for modulating of p53 activation. Here, we show that SIRT5 interacts with p53 and suppresses its transcriptional activity. Using mass spectrometric analysis, we identify a previously unknown PTM of p53, namely, succinylation of p53 at Lysine 120 (K120). SIRT5 mediates desuccinylation of p53 at K120, resulting in the suppression of p53 activation. Moreover, using double knockout mice (p53âˆ’/âˆ’Sirt5âˆ’/âˆ’), we validate that the suppression of p53 target gene expression and cell apoptosis upon DNA damage is dependent on cellular p53. Our study identifies a novel PTM of p53 that regulates its activation as well as reveals a new target of SIRT5 acting as a desuccinylase.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 promotes RIPK1 activation to facilitate viral propagation

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is the ongoing global pandemic that poses substantial challenges to public health worldwide. A subset of COVID-19 patients experience systemic inflammatory response, known as cytokine storm, which may lead to death. Receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) is an important mediator of inflammation and cell death. Here, we examined the interaction of RIPK1-mediated innate immunity with SARS-CoV-2 infection. We found evidence of RIPK1 activation in human COVID-19 lung pathological samples, and cultured human lung organoids and ACE2 transgenic mice infected by SARS-CoV-2. Inhibition of RIPK1 using multiple small-molecule inhibitors reduced the viral load of SARS-CoV-2 in human lung organoids. Furthermore, therapeutic dosing of the RIPK1 inhibitor Nec-1s reduced mortality and lung viral load, and blocked the CNS manifestation of SARS-CoV-2 in ACE2 transgenic mice. Mechanistically, we found that the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of SARS-CoV-2, NSP12, a highly conserved central component of coronaviral replication and transcription machinery, promoted the activation of RIPK1. Furthermore, NSP12 323L variant, encoded by the SARS-CoV-2 C14408T variant first detected in Lombardy, Italy, that carries a Pro323Leu amino acid substitution in NSP12, showed increased ability to activate RIPK1. Inhibition of RIPK1 downregulated the transcriptional induction of proinflammatory cytokines and host factors including ACE2 and EGFR that promote viral entry into cells. Our results suggest that SARS-CoV-2 may have an unexpected and unusual ability to hijack the RIPK1-mediated host defense response to promote its own propagation and that inhibition of RIPK1 may provide a therapeutic option for the treatment of COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Boride-derived oxygen-evolution catalysts

Metal borides/borates have been considered promising as oxygen evolution reaction catalysts; however, to date, there is a dearth of evidence of long-term stability at practical current densities. Here we report a phase composition modulation approach to fabricate effective borides/borates-based catalysts. We find that metal borides in-situ formed metal borates are responsible for their high activity. This knowledge prompts us to synthesize NiFe-Boride, and to use it as a templating precursor to form an active NiFe-Borate catalyst. This boride-derived oxide catalyzes oxygen evolution with an overpotential of 167"‰mV at 10"‰mA/cm2 in 1"‰M KOH electrolyte and requires a record-low overpotential of 460"‰mV to maintain water splitting performance for over 400"‰h at current density of 1"‰A/cm2. We couple the catalyst with CO reduction in an alkaline membrane electrode assembly electrolyser, reporting stable C2H4 electrosynthesis at current density 200"‰mA/cm2 for over 80"‰h.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The immunology of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection: what are the key questions?

An important challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to understand asymptomatic disease and the extent to which this may be a source of transmission. As asymptomatic disease is by definition hard to screen for, there is a lack of clarity about this aspect of the COVID-19 spectrum. Studies have considered whether the prevalence of asymptomatic disease is determined by differences in age, demographics, viral load, duration of shedding, and magnitude or durability of immunity. It is clear that adaptive immunity is strongly activated during asymptomatic infection, but some features of the T cell and antibody response may differ from those in symptomatic disease. Areas that need greater clarity include the extent to which asymptomatic disease leads to persistent symptoms (long COVID), and the quality, quantity and durability of immune priming required to confer subsequent protection.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Divergent abiotic spectral pathways unravel pathogen stress signals across species

Plant pathogens pose increasing threats to global food security, causing yield losses that exceed 30% in food-deficit regions. Xylella fastidiosa (Xf) represents the major transboundary plant pest and one of the world's most damaging pathogens in terms of socioeconomic impact. Spectral screening methods are critical to detect non-visual symptoms of early infection and prevent spread. However, the subtle pathogen-induced physiological alterations that are spectrally detectable are entangled with the dynamics of abiotic stresses. Here, using airborne spectroscopy and thermal scanning of areas covering more than one million trees of different species, infections and water stress levels, we reveal the existence of divergent pathogen- and host-specific spectral pathways that can disentangle biotic-induced symptoms. We demonstrate that uncoupling this biotic"“abiotic spectral dynamics diminishes the uncertainty in the Xf detection to below 6% across different hosts. Assessing these deviating pathways against another harmful vascular pathogen that produces analogous symptoms, Verticillium dahliae, the divergent routes remained pathogen- and host-specific, revealing detection accuracies exceeding 92% across pathosystems. These urgently needed hyperspectral methods advance early detection of devastating pathogens to reduce the billions in crop losses worldwide.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation and HDAC1 up-regulation are associated with adverse consequences in obstructive sleep apnea patients

The aim of this study is to determine the roles of global histone acetylation (Ac)/methylation (me), their modifying enzymes, and gene-specific histone enrichment in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Global histone modifications, and their modifying enzyme expressions were assessed in peripheral blood mononuclear cells from 56 patients with OSA and 16 matched subjects with primary snoring (PS). HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was assessed in another cohort (28 OSA, 8 PS). Both global histone H3K23Ac and H3K36Ac expressions were decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. H3K23Ac expressions were further decreased in OSA patients with prevalent hypertension. HDAC1 expressions were higher in OSA patients, especially in those with excessive daytime sleepiness, and reduced after more than 6Â months of continuous positive airway pressure treatment. H3K79me3 expression was increased in those with high C-reactive protein levels. Decreased KDM6B protein expressions were noted in those with a high hypoxic load, and associated with a higher risk for incident cardiovascular events or hypertension. HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac enrichment was decreased in OSA patients versus PS subjects. In vitro intermittent hypoxia with re-oxygenation stimuli resulted in HDAC1 over-expression and HIF-1Î± gene promoter-specific H3K36Ac under-expression, while HDAC1 inhibitor, SAHA, reversed oxidative stress through inhibiting NOX1. In conclusions, H3K23/H3K36 hypoacetylation is associated with the development of hypertension and disease severity in sleep-disordered breathing patients, probably through up-regulation of HDAC1, while H3K79 hypermethylation is associated with higher risk of cardiovascular diseases, probably through down-regulation of KDM6B.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Calcineurin inactivation inhibits pyruvate dehydrogenase complex activity and induces the Warburg effect

Calcineurin is a calcium- and calmodulin-dependent serine/threonine protein phosphatase that connects the Ca2+-dependent signalling to multiple cellular responses. Calcineurin inhibitors (CNIs) have been widely used to suppress immune response in allograft patients. However, CNIs significantly increase cancer incidence in transplant recipients compared with the general population. Accumulating evidence suggests that CNIs may promote the malignant transformation of cancer cells in addition to its role in immunosuppression, but the underlying mechanisms remain poorly understood. Here, we show that calcineurin interacts with pyruvate dehydrogenase complex (PDC), a mitochondrial gatekeeper enzyme that connects two key metabolic pathways of cells, glycolysis and the tricarboxylic acid cycle. Mitochondrial-localized calcineurin dephosphorylates PDHA1 at Ser232, Ser293 and Ser300, and thus enhances PDC enzymatic activity, remodels cellular glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation, and suppresses cancer cell proliferation. Hypoxia attenuates mitochondrial translocation of calcineurin to promote PDC inactivation. Moreover, CNIs promote metabolic remodelling and the Warburg effect by blocking calcineurin-mediated PDC activation in cancer cells. Our findings indicate that calcineurin is a critical regulator of mitochondrial metabolism and suggest that CNIs may promote tumorigenesis through inhibition of the calcineurin-PDC pathway.
CANCER

