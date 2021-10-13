CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Structural basis of the P4B ATPase lipid flippase activity

By Lin Bai
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleP4 ATPases are lipid flippases that are phylogenetically grouped into P4A, P4B and P4C clades. The P4A ATPases are heterodimers composed of a catalytic Î±-subunit and accessory Î²-subunit, and the structures of several heterodimeric flippases have been reported. The S. cerevisiae Neo1 and its orthologs represent the P4B ATPases, which function as monomeric flippases without a Î²-subunit. It has been unclear whether monomeric flippases retain the architecture and transport mechanism of the dimeric flippases. Here we report the structure of a P4B ATPase, Neo1, in its E1-ATP, E2P-transition, and E2P states. The structure reveals a conserved architecture as well as highly similar functional intermediate states relative to dimeric flippases. Consistently, structure-guided mutagenesis of residues in the proposed substrate translocation path disrupted Neo1's ability to establish membrane asymmetry. These observations indicate that evolutionarily distant P4 ATPases use a structurally conserved mechanism for substrate transport.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Neurotoxic reactive astrocytes induce cell death via saturated lipids

Astrocytes regulate the response of the central nervous system to disease and injury and have been hypothesized to actively kill neurons in neurodegenerative disease1,2,3,4,5,6. Here we report an approach to isolate one component of the long-sought astrocyte-derived toxic factor5,6. Notably, instead of a protein, saturated lipids contained in APOE and APOJ lipoparticles mediate astrocyte-induced toxicity. Eliminating the formation of long-chain saturated lipids by astrocyte-specific knockout of the saturated lipid synthesis enzyme ELOVL1 mitigates astrocyte-mediated toxicity in vitro as well as in a model of acute axonal injury in vivo. These results suggest a mechanism by which astrocytes kill cells in the central nervous system.
CANCER
Nature.com

Raman microscopy-based quantification of the physical properties of intracellular lipids

The physical properties of lipids, such as viscosity, are homeostatically maintained in cells and are intimately involved in physiological roles. Measurement of the physical properties of plasma membranes has been achieved primarily through chemical or genetically encoded fluorescent probes. However, since most probes target plasma membranes, physical properties of lipids in intracellular organelles, including lipid droplets (LDs) are yet to be analyzed. Here, we present a novel Raman microscopy-based approach for quantifying the physical properties of intracellular lipids under deuterium-labeled fatty acid treatment conditions. Focusing on the fact that Raman spectra of carbon-deuterium vibration are altered depending on the surrounding lipid species, we quantitatively represented the physical properties of lipids as the gauche/trans conformational ratio of the introduced labeled fatty acids, which can be used as an indicator of viscosity. Intracellular Raman imaging revealed that the gauche/trans ratio of cytosolic regions was robustly preserved against perturbations attempting to alter the lipid composition. This was likely due to LDs functioning as a buffer against excess gauche/trans ratio, beyond its traditional role as an energy storage organelle. Our novel approach enables the observation of the physical properties of organelle lipids, which is difficult to perform with conventional probes, and is useful for quantitative assessment of the subcellular lipid environment.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Structure formation in mini-organs

The development of alveoli in organoids derived from mammary-gland tissue follows the same physical principles as the formation of discrete droplets in a water jet. Many of the organ systems found in animals exhibit highly complex structures, which are essential for their various functions. How such structures develop during embryonic development is a central question in biology. Physicists led by Erwin Frey (Professor of Statistical and Biological Physics at LMU Munich) and Andreas Bausch (Professor of Cellular Biophysics at the Technical University of Munich) investigated this fundamental problem using mini-organs termed organoids as their experimental system. The team focused on the spherical 'alveoli' in which the ducts of the lactating mammary gland terminate. The study demonstrated in detail that these alveoli form according to the same principles as droplets in a jet of water emerging from a hose.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A structural model of a Ras"“Raf signalosome

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology volumeÂ 28,Â pages 847"“857 (2021)Cite this article. The protein K-Ras functions as a molecular switch in signaling pathways regulating cell growth. In the human mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway, which is implicated in many cancers, multiple K-Ras proteins are thought to assemble at the cell membrane with Ras effector proteins from the Raf family. Here we propose an atomistic structural model for such an assembly. Our starting point was an asymmetric guanosine triphosphate-mediated K-Ras dimer model, which we generated using unbiased molecular dynamics simulations and verified with mutagenesis experiments. Adding further K-Ras monomers in a head-to-tail fashion led to a compact helical assembly, a model we validated using electron microscopy and cell-based experiments. This assembly stabilizes K-Ras in its active state and presents composite interfaces to facilitate Raf binding. Guided by existing experimental data, we then positioned C-Raf, the downstream kinase MEK1 and accessory proteins (Galectin-3 and 14-3-3Ïƒ) on and around the helical assembly. The resulting Ras"“Raf signalosome model offers an explanation for a large body of data on MAPK signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lipid biomarkers: molecular tools for illuminating the history of microbial life

Fossilized lipids preserved in sedimentary rocks offer singular insights into the Earth's palaeobiology. These 'biomarkers' encode information pertaining to the oxygenation of the atmosphere and oceans, transitions in ocean plankton, the greening of continents, mass extinctions and climate change. Historically, biomarker interpretations relied on inventories of lipids present in extant microorganisms and counterparts in natural environments. However, progress has been impeded because only a small fraction of the Earth's microorganisms can be cultured, many environmentally significant microorganisms from the past no longer exist and there are gaping holes in knowledge concerning lipid biosynthesis. The revolution in genomics and bioinformatics has provided new tools to expand our understanding of lipid biomarkers, their biosynthetic pathways and distributions in nature. In this Review, we explore how preserved organic molecules provide a unique perspective on the history of the Earth's microbial life. We discuss how advances in molecular biology have helped elucidate biomarker origins and afforded more robust interpretations of fossil lipids and how the rock record provides vital calibration points for molecular clocks. Such studies are open to further exploitation with the expansion of sequenced microbial genomes in accessible databases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparing crystal structures with symmetry and geometry

Measuring the similarity between two arbitrary crystal structures is a common challenge in crystallography and materials science. Although there are an infinite number of ways to mathematically relate two crystal structures, only a few are physically meaningful. Here we introduce both a geometry-based and a symmetry-adapted similarity metric to compare crystal structures. Using crystal symmetry and combinatorial optimization we describe an algorithm to arrive at the structural relationship that minimizes these similarity metrics across all possible maps between any pair of crystal structures. The approach makes it possible to (i) identify pairs of crystal structures that are identical, (ii) quantitatively measure the similarity between crystal structures, and (iii) find and rank structural transformation pathways between any pair of crystal structures. We discuss the advantages of using the symmetry-adapted cost metric over the geometric cost. Finally, we show that all known structural transformation pathways between common crystal structures are recovered with the mapping algorithm. The methodology presented in this study will be of value to efforts that seek to catalogue crystal structures, identify structural transformation pathways or prune large first-principles datasets used to parameterize on-lattice Hamiltonians.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Mechanism of lipid droplet formation by the yeast Sei1/Ldb16 Seipin complex

Lipid droplets (LDs) are universal lipid storage organelles with a core of neutral lipids, such as triacylglycerols, surrounded by a phospholipid monolayer. This unique architecture is generated during LD biogenesis at endoplasmic reticulum (ER) sites marked by Seipin, a conserved membrane protein mutated in lipodystrophy. Here structural, biochemical and molecular dynamics simulation approaches reveal the mechanism of LD formation by the yeast Seipin Sei1 and its membrane partner Ldb16. We show that Sei1 luminal domain assembles a homooligomeric ring, which, in contrast to other Seipins, is unable to concentrate triacylglycerol. Instead, Sei1 positions Ldb16, which concentrates triacylglycerol within the Sei1 ring through critical hydroxyl residues. Triacylglycerol recruitment to the complex is further promoted by Sei1 transmembrane segments, which also control Ldb16 stability. Thus, we propose that LD assembly by the Sei1/Ldb16 complex, and likely other Seipins, requires sequential triacylglycerol-concentrating steps via distinct elements in the ER membrane and lumen.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of cytokine-mediated activation of ALK family receptors

Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)1 and the related leukocyte tyrosine kinase (LTK)2 are recently deorphanized receptor tyrosine kinases3. Together with their activating cytokines, ALKAL1 and ALKAL24,5,6 (also called FAM150A and FAM150B or AUGÎ² and AUGÎ±, respectively), they are involved in neural development7, cancer7,8,9 and autoimmune diseases10. Furthermore, mammalian ALK recently emerged as a key regulator of energy expenditure and weight gain11, consistent with a metabolic role for Drosophila ALK12. Despite such functional pleiotropy and growing therapeutic relevance13,14, structural insights into ALK and LTK and their complexes with cognate cytokines have remained scarce. Here we show that the cytokine-binding segments of human ALK and LTK comprise a novel architectural chimera of a permuted TNF-like module that braces a glycine-rich subdomain featuring a hexagonal lattice of long polyglycine type II helices. The cognate cytokines ALKAL1 and ALKAL2 are monomeric three-helix bundles, yet their binding to ALK and LTK elicits similar dimeric assemblies with two-fold symmetry, that tent a single cytokine molecule proximal to the cell membrane. We show that the membrane-proximal EGF-like domain dictates the apparent cytokine preference of ALK. Assisted by these diverse structure"“function findings, we propose a structural and mechanistic blueprint for complexes of ALK family receptors, and thereby extend the repertoire of ligand-mediated dimerization mechanisms adopted by receptor tyrosine kinases.
BELGIUM
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Untargeted metabolomics reveals sex-specific differences in lipid metabolism of adult rats exposed to dexamethasone in utero

Prenatal stress through glucocorticoid (GC) exposure leads to an increased risk of developing diseases such as cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome and hypertension in adulthood. We have previously shown that administration of the synthetic glucocorticoid, dexamethasone (Dex), to pregnant Wistar"“Kyoto dams produces offspring with elevated blood pressures and disrupted circadian rhythm signaling. Given the link between stress, circadian rhythms and metabolism, we performed an untargeted metabolomic screen on the livers of offspring to assess potential changes induced by prenatal Dex exposure. This metabolomic analysis highlighted 18 significantly dysregulated metabolites in females and 12 in males. Pathway analysis using MetaboAnalyst 4.0 highlighted key pathway-level metabolic differences: glycerophospholipid metabolism, purine metabolism and glutathione metabolism. Gene expression analysis revealed significant upregulation of several lipid metabolism genes in females while males showed no dysregulation. Triglyceride concentrations were also found to be significantly elevated in female offspring exposed to Dex in utero, which may contribute to lipid metabolism activation. This study is the first to conduct an untargeted metabolic profile of liver from GC exposed offspring. Corroborating metabolic, gene expression and lipid profiling results demonstrates significant sex-specific lipid metabolic differences underlying the programming of hepatic metabolism.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lipid nanoparticles for the inhalation of mRNA

Lipid nanoparticles can be optimized for the efficient delivery of mRNA via nebulization. It is now clear that messenger RNA (mRNA) encoding the spike protein of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) delivered by lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) triggers the efficient protection of lungs from infection by the virus. Generally, mRNA therapeutics could also be used to treat or prevent cystic fibrosis, lung cancer, asthma and other lung diseases1,2. LNPs encapsulating mRNAs provide the nucleic acids with protection against degradation by ribonucleases, facilitate their uptake by cells, are largely non-immunogenic and allow for the controlled release of the encapsulated therapeutic3. The most direct route (and probably also the safer and most efficient) for administering LNP-encapsulated mRNAs to the lungs is via inhalation, as it maximises the concentration of the therapeutic in these organs and limits its systemic exposure. Writing in Nature Biomedical Engineering, James Dahlman, Philip Santangelo and colleagues4 now describe a screening approach for the optimization of LNPs so that mRNA can be delivered to the lungs in the form of nebulized aerosols.
SCIENCE
NIH Director's Blog

A neuroanatomical basis for electroacupuncture to drive the vagal-adrenal axis

Somatosensory autonomic reflexes allow electroacupuncture stimulation (ES) to modulate body physiology at distant sites1-6 (for example, suppressing severe systemic inflammation6-9). Since the 1970s, an emerging organizational rule about these reflexes has been the presence of body-region specificity1-6. For example, ES at the hindlimb ST36 acupoint but not the abdominal ST25 acupoint can drive the vagal-adrenal anti-inflammatory axis in mice10,11. The neuroanatomical basis of this somatotopic organization is, however, unknown. Here we show that PROKR2Cre-marked sensory neurons, which innervate the deep hindlimb fascia (for example, the periosteum) but not abdominal fascia (for example, the peritoneum), are crucial for driving the vagal-adrenal axis. Low-intensity ES at the ST36 site in mice with ablated PROKR2Cre-marked sensory neurons failed to activate hindbrain vagal efferent neurons or to drive catecholamine release from adrenal glands. As a result, ES no longer suppressed systemic inflammation induced by bacterial endotoxins. By contrast, spinal sympathetic reflexes evoked by high-intensity ES at both ST25 and ST36 sites were unaffected. We also show that optogenetic stimulation of PROKR2Cre-marked nerve terminals through the ST36 site is sufficient to drive the vagal-adrenal axis but not sympathetic reflexes. Furthermore, the distribution patterns of PROKR2Cre nerve fibres can retrospectively predict body regions at which low-intensity ES will or will not effectively produce anti-inflammatory effects. Our studies provide a neuroanatomical basis for the selectivity and specificity of acupoints in driving specific autonomic pathways.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acute right ventricular failure associated with pulmonary hypertension in pediatrics: understanding the hemodynamic profiles

Pulmonary hypertension (PHTN) is a common pathology in pediatrics, arising from a diverse array of etiologies and manifesting in equally diverse patient populations. The inpatient management of these infants and children may be complicated by dynamic and at times severe increases in pulmonary vascular resistance (PVR) and right ventricular (RV) afterload. Yet absent are cognitively accessible heuristics in the field whereby providers can reconcile the various clinical manifestations they observe with an understanding of the cardiac physiology at play, and therefore, appropriate physiology-driven interventions. Described herein is a framework for understanding the pathophysiology of four clinical phenotypes which are driven by two echocardiographic patient characteristics: the presence or absence of an atrial communication and the capacity of the right ventricle to maintain ventricular-vascular coupling. Application of this paradigm may facilitate accurate interpretation of observed clinical data, and alignment of treatment strategies with the underlying pathophysiology.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Economical droplet-based microfluidic production of [F]FET and [F]Florbetaben suitable for human use

Current equipment and methods for preparation of radiopharmaceuticals for positron emission tomography (PET) are expensive and best suited for large-scale multi-doses batches. Microfluidic radiosynthesizers have been shown to provide an economic approach to synthesize these compounds in smaller quantities, but can also be scaled to clinically-relevant levels. Batch microfluidic approaches, in particular, offer significant reduction in system size and reagent consumption. Here we show a simple and rapid technique to concentrate the radioisotope, prior to synthesis in a droplet-based radiosynthesizer, enabling production of clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. The synthesis was carried out with an automated synthesizer platform based on a disposable Teflon-silicon surface-tension trap chip. Up to 0.1Â mL (4Â GBq) of radioactivity was used per synthesis by drying cyclotron-produced aqueous [18F]fluoride in small increments directly inside the reaction site. Precursor solution (10 ÂµL) was added to the dried [18F]fluoride, the reaction chip was heated for 5Â min to perform radiofluorination, and then a deprotection step was performed with addition of acid solution and heating. The product was recovered in 80 ÂµL volume and transferred to analytical HPLC for purification. Purified product was formulated via evaporation and resuspension or a micro-SPE formulation system. Quality control testing was performed on 3 sequential batches of each tracer. The method afforded production of up to 0.8Â GBq of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB. Each production was completed within an hour. All batches passed quality control testing, confirming suitability for human use. In summary, we present a simple and efficient synthesis ofÂ clinically-relevant batches of [18F]FET and [18F]FBB using a microfluidic radiosynthesizer. This work demonstrates that the droplet-based micro-radiosynthesizer has a potential for batch-on-demand synthesis of 18F-labeled radiopharmaceuticals for human use.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ERp29 forms a feedback regulation loop with microRNA-135a-5p and promotes progression of colorectal cancer

Expression of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-associated genes is often dysregulated in cancer progression. ER protein 29 (ERp29) is abnormally expressed in many neoplasms and plays an important role in tumorigenesis. Here, we showed ERp29 is a novel target for microRNA-135a-5p (miR-135a-5p) to inhibit the progression of colorectal cancer (CRC); correspondingly, ERp29 acts as an oncoprotein in CRC by promoting proliferation and metastasis of CRC cells, and suppressing apoptosis of the cells. More importantly, we found that miR-135a-5p expression is reversely upregulated by ERp29 through suppressing IL-1Î²-elicited methylation of miR-135a-5p promoter region, a process for enterocyte to maintain a balance between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 but dysregulated in CRC. Our study reveals a novel feedback regulation loop between miR-135a-5p and ERp29 that is critical for maintaining appropriate level of each of them, but partially imbalanced in CRC, resulting in abnormal expression of miR-135a-5p and ERp29, which further accelerates CRC progression. We provide supporting evidence for ERp29 and miR-135a-5p as potential biomarkers for diagnosis and treatment of CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lactobacillus rhamnosus

And Bifidobacterium longum alleviate colitis and cognitive impairment in mice by regulating IFN-Î³ to IL-10 and TNF-Î± to IL-10 expression ratios. Gut lactobacilli and bifidobacteria on the immune homeostasis. Therefore, to understand the mechanism in vivo, we selected human fecal Lactobacillus rhamnosus NK210 and Bifidobacterium longum NK219, which strongly suppressed the IFN-Î³ to IL-10 expression (IIE) ratio in lipopolysaccharide-stimulated macrophages. Thereafter, we examined their effects on the endotoxin, antibiotics, or antitumor drug-stimulated immune imbalance in mice. Intraperitoneal injection of lipopolysaccharide and oral gavage of ampicillin increased IFN-Î³ and TNF-Î± expression in the spleen, colon, and hippocampus, while IL-10 expression decreased. However, intraperitoneal injection of cyclophosphamide suppressed IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, and IL-10 expression. LPS exposure induced splenic natural killer cell cytotoxicity against YAC-1 cells (sNK-C) and peritoneal macrophage phagocytosis against Candida albicans (pMA-P) activities, while cyclophosphamide and ampicillin treatments suppressed sNK-C and pMA-P activities. However, LPS, ampicillin, cyclophosphamide all increased IIE and TNF-Î± to IL-10 expression (TIE) ratios. Oral administration of NK210 and/or NK219 significantly reduced LPS-induced sNK-C, pMA-P, and IFN-Î³ expression, while cyclophosphamide- or ampicillin-suppressed sNK-C and pMA-P activities, cyclophosphamide-suppressed IFN-Î³, TNF-Î±, and IL-10 expression, and ampicillin-suppressed IL-10 expression increased. Nevertheless, they suppressed LPS-, ampicillin-, or cyclophosphamide-induced IIE and TIE ratios, cognitive impairment, and gut dysbiosis. In particular, NK219, but not NK210, increased the IIE expression ratio in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced sNK-C and pMA-P activities in normal control mice, while cognitive function and gut microbiota composition were not significantly affected. These findings suggest that NK210, Lactobacillus sp, and NK219, Bifidobacterium additively or synergistically alleviate gut dysbiosis, inflammation, and cognitive impairment with immune imbalance by controlling IIE and TIE ratios.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

mTOR-related synaptic pathology causes autism spectrum disorder-associated functional hyperconnectivity

Postmortem studies have revealed increased density of excitatory synapses in the brains of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), with a putative link to aberrant mTOR-dependent synaptic pruning. ASD is also characterized by atypical macroscale functional connectivity as measured with resting-state fMRI (rsfMRI). These observations raise the question of whether excess of synapses causes aberrant functional connectivity in ASD. Using rsfMRI, electrophysiology and in silico modelling in Tsc2 haploinsufficient mice, we show that mTOR-dependent increased spine density is associated with ASD -like stereotypies and cortico-striatal hyperconnectivity. These deficits are completely rescued by pharmacological inhibition of mTOR. Notably, we further demonstrate that children with idiopathic ASD exhibit analogous cortical-striatal hyperconnectivity, and document that this connectivity fingerprint is enriched for ASD-dysregulated genes interacting with mTOR or Tsc2. Finally, we show that the identified transcriptomic signature is predominantly expressed in a subset of children with autism, thereby defining a segregable autism subtype. Our findings causally link mTOR-related synaptic pathology to large-scale network aberrations, revealing a unifying multi-scale framework that mechanistically reconciles developmental synaptopathy and functional hyperconnectivity in autism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Structural and functional analysis of Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin 1 (HALT-1)

Actinoporins are a family of Î±-pore-forming toxins (Î±-PFTs) that have been identified in sea anemones. Recently, a freshwater Hydra Actinoporin-Like Toxin (HALT) gene family was found in Hydra magnipapillata. Unlike sea anemone actinoporins that use sphingomyelin as their main recognition target, the HALTs proteins may recognise alternative lipid molecules as their target. To unveil the structural insights into lipid preference of HALTs protein as compared to sea anemone actinoporins, we have determined the first crystal structure of actinoporin-like toxin, HALT-1 at 1.43Â Ã… resolution with an acetylated lysine residue K76. Despite the overall structure of HALT-1 sharing a high structural similarity to sea anemone actinoporins, the atomic resolution structure revealed several unique structural features of HALT-1 that may influence the lipid preference and oligomerisation interface. The HALT-1 contains a RAG motif in place of the highly conserved RGD motif found in sea anemone actinoporins. The RAG motif contributed to a sharper Î²9-Î²10 turn, which may sway its oligomerisation interface in comparison to sea anemone actinoporins. In the lipid-binding region, the HALT-1 contains a shorter Î±2 helix and a longer Î±2-Î²9 loop due to deletion and subsequently an insertion of five amino acid residues in comparison to the sea anemone actinoporins. Structure comparison and molecular docking analysis further revealed that the HALT-1 lipid-binding site may favour sphingolipids with sulfate or phosphate head group more than the sphingomyelin. The structure of HALT-1 reported here provides a new insight for a better understanding of the evolution and lipid recognition mechanism of actinoporin.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

The molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA from Plasmodium falciparum

Pregnancy-associated malaria (PAM) threatened more than one million women and their infants in endemic regions in 2019. This resulted in maternal anemia, stillbirth, and infant death1,2. VAR2CSA encoded by a subfamily of var genes from Plasmodium falciparum (P. falciparum) named as var2csa, plays a vital role in the cytoadherence of infected erythrocytes to the placenta3. Chondroitin sulfate A (CSA), which is displayed mostly on the surface of placental or tumor cells, has been recognized as a specific ligand for VAR2CSA4,5,6,7. However, the molecular mechanism of cytoadherence to placental or tumor cells through VAR2CSA remains elusive.
CANCER
Nature.com

Upregulation of CD22 by Chidamide promotes CAR T cells functionality

Treatment failure or relapse due to tumor escape caused by reduction in target antigen expression has become a challenge in the field of CART therapy. Target antigen density is closely related to the effectiveness of CART therapy, and reduced or lost target antigen expression limits the efficacy of CART therapy and hinders the durability of CAR T cells. Epigenetic drugs can regulate histones for molecular modifications to regulate the transcriptional, translational and post-translational modification processes of target agents, and we demonstrated for the first time the role in regulating CD22 expression and its effect on the efficacy of CD22 CART. In this paper, we found that Chidamide promoted the expression of CD22 on the surface of B-cell tumor cells in vitro and in vivo, and enhanced the function of CD22 CART. As for mechanisms, we demonstrated that Chidamide did not affect CD22 mRNA transcription, but significantly increased the expression of total CD22 protein, indicating that Chidamide may upregulate cell surface CD22 expression by affecting the distribution of CD22 protein. In summary, our results suggest that Chidamide may enhance the efficacy of CD22 CART by inhibiting histone deacetylases to regulate post-transcriptional modifications that affect protein distribution to increase the expression of CD22 on the cell surface.
CANCER
Nature.com

The genome-wide rate and spectrum of EMS-induced heritable mutations in the microcrustacean Daphnia: on the prospect of forward genetics

Forward genetic screening using the alkylating mutagen ethyl methanesulfonate (EMS) is an effective method for identifying phenotypic mutants of interest, which can be further genetically dissected to pinpoint the causal genetic mutations. An accurate estimate of the rate of EMS-induced heritable mutations is fundamental for determining the mutant sample size of a screening experiment that aims to saturate all the genes in a genome with mutations. This study examines the genome-wide EMS-induced heritable base-substitutions in three species of the freshwater microcrustacean Daphnia to help guide screening experiments. Our results show that the 10"‰mM EMS treatment induces base substitutions at an average rate of 1.17"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6/site/generation across the three species, whereas a significantly higher average mutation rate of 1.75"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’6 occurs at 25"‰mM. The mutation spectrum of EMS-induced base substitutions at both concentration is dominated by G:C to A:T transitions. Furthermore, we find that female Daphnia exposed to EMS (F0 individuals) can asexually produce unique mutant offspring (F1) for at least 3 consecutive broods, suggestive of multiple broods as F1 mutants. Lastly, we estimate that about 750 F1s are needed for all genes in the Daphnia genome to be mutated at least once with a 95% probability. We also recommend 4-5 F2s should be collected from each F1 mutant through sibling crossing so that all induced mutations could appear in the homozygous state in the F2 population at 70"“80% probability.
SCIENCE

